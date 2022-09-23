Over 62% of Americans enjoy eating sushi. Perhaps no other food is as synonymous with Japanese culture as sushi. Those who have never tried it can probably guess it’s raw fish served on vinegared rice. The fact that there’s a whole restaurant dedicated to this one dish speaks volumes about its popularity in Baltimore. The narrow alleys and old buildings house some of the best Sushi restaurants here. If you love sushi as we do, you will want to read our list of the best places to get your fix in Baltimore. Whether you are looking for a casual lunch spot or a more upscale dinner setting, we’ve got you covered with this concise guide to the top 20 sushi restaurants in town.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO