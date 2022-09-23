ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

baltimorefishbowl.com

Morgan State University President David Wilson on this year’s record enrollment and expansion plans, including a campus in Africa: ‘The brand of the institution has just caught fire!’

Most years, Morgan State University in Baltimore had an enrollment of about 7,460 students. This fall, it set a record for both its incoming freshmen class, about 2,400 students, and its total enrollment, 9,660. For the first time, more than half of incoming freshmen came from out of state, forcing...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Charm City Live drops performance schedule featuring Kelly Price, Stokley

BALTIMORE -- Charm City Live, a new festival in the heart of Baltimore, has announced its schedule for performances this weekend. The event features national acts including R&B singer Kelly Price, vocalist Jon B pop-R&B vocalist The Bonfyre and Georgia R&B casanova Joe. In place for Rebecca Black is Trevor Jackson.Charm City Live is Saturday, Sept. 24 at War Memorial Plaza, from noon to 8 p.m. This is the first year for the free festival, which is family-friendly and includes a kid's zone, local vendors, and food trucks.The six performances will be held from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., starting with The Bonfyre and closing with Joe.   Local DJs and local vendors will also participate, essentially infusing the culture of Baltimore with national celebrities and entertainment.  WJZ is the proud media sponsor of this event. 
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorepositive.com

A Fu, a Flacco, a friend and a Local Oyster in Hampden

Nick Schauman of The Local Oyster brings Nestor the long, lost and highly memorable purple Flacco Fu mustaches from 2012 and a full education on the oyster ecosystem to our bellies. “He was a bold man who first ate an oyster!”
BALTIMORE, MD
jhu.edu

Johns Hopkins expungement clinics open doors to new opportunities

The Johns Hopkins Office of Economic Development and Community Partnerships will host its Fall Expungement Clinic and Resource Fair on Saturday, Oct. 1, in collaboration with Maryland Legal Aid. The event—held at the Turner Concourse (720 Rutland Ave.) on the Johns Hopkins medical campus in East Baltimore—is sponsored by HopkinsLocal HIRE and Fox45 Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
PhillyBite

5 Best Steakhouses in Maryland

Philadelphia, PA - When choosing a steakhouse in Maryland, you will want to pick one well-known for a quality steak. Maryland has some of the best steakhouses, like one of our favorites Lewnes' Steakhouse, located on 401 Fourth Street in Annapolis. Lewis offers a variety of different cuts, including two sizes of filet mignon, ribeye, and New York strip. The restaurant also offers other dishes like lobster and crabcakes. Below are a few of our staff's picks for the Best Steakhouses in Maryland.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Mayor Scott proclaims Sept. 23 as HBCU Day in Baltimore

Baltimore is home to two prominent Historically Black Colleges and Universities - Morgan State and Coppin University. Mayor Brandon Scott on Friday paid tribute to those universities, as well as the other HBCUs across the country.Scott proclaimed Friday, Sept. 23 as HBCU Day in Baltimore. The National HBCU Week is from September 20 to 23, which was started by the Biden Administration."This is a week to place a spotlight on the advancement of educational equity, excellence and economic opportunity associated with Historically Black Colleges and Universities," Mayor Scott said. "I'm so excited to have HBCU Day here in Baltimore."Mayor Scott made...
BALTIMORE, MD
24hip-hop.com

Meet the director of Sin: Abeni Nazeer

Abeni Nazeer started off as a music video director capturing raw talent throughout Baltimore City. She continues to share her art but now through film making. “Art is freedom. The way I communicate the stories Im telling is art. I never try to rush the creative process. I learned to fall in the love with the process of making art. The more art I create the more I feel free.”
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Maryland Governor Race: Dan Cox calls out Wes Moore over autobiography inaccuracies

As the election for Maryland's next governor draws closer, Republican nominee Dan Cox is stepping up attacks on Democrat Wes Moore's autobiography. At the heart of Cox's allegations is that Moore changed his bestseller "The Other Wes Moore" after questions were raised about part of it that claimed Moore was a Baltimore native when he actually grew up in New York.
MARYLAND STATE
wypr.org

A Baltimore Public Schools Update from City & County School Leaders

It’s Midday on Education. Students in Baltimore City and Baltimore County, as well as throughout the state, have been back at the books for about a month now. As is our custom, we like to check in with school leaders at the beginning of the school year to see how the academic year is going so far.
BALTIMORE, MD
The 74

In Baltimore, Teaching STEM Through Dirt Bikes

On a quiet side street tucked back in an industrial section of West Baltimore, Damon Ray Harrison revs the engine of his red dirt bike. He sits askew, unable to reach the ground with both feet. The street is empty except for a few other dirt bikes and riders. Harrison lowers the visor on his […]
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Final preparations underway for Charm City Live festival

BALTIMORE -- If you're looking for something fun to do Saturday, come downtown and check out Baltimore's free fall music festival, Charm City Live.WJZ is a proud media sponsor.On Friday, crews were on the stage setting up the speakers and rigging the lights. The festival takes place Saturday at War Memorial Plaza in front of City Hall, from noon to 8 p.m.DJs No.ID and Ty Alexander will help create the vibe at Charm City Live."I just love good music. It makes you feel good, it makes you want to dance, it makes you smile," said Alexander. "It just gives good...
BALTIMORE, MD
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Baltimore 2022

Over 62% of Americans enjoy eating sushi. Perhaps no other food is as synonymous with Japanese culture as sushi. Those who have never tried it can probably guess it’s raw fish served on vinegared rice. The fact that there’s a whole restaurant dedicated to this one dish speaks volumes about its popularity in Baltimore. The narrow alleys and old buildings house some of the best Sushi restaurants here. If you love sushi as we do, you will want to read our list of the best places to get your fix in Baltimore. Whether you are looking for a casual lunch spot or a more upscale dinner setting, we’ve got you covered with this concise guide to the top 20 sushi restaurants in town.
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

Man shot, killed at Maryland business that threw overnight party

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating the shooting death of someone who attended a party at a business in Odenton, Md. early Sunday morning. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said officers went to the business, located in the basement of a building at 1588 Annapolis Rd., after […]
ODENTON, MD

