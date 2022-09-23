California seeks to ban sales of diesel vehicles to fight pollution

Trucks make their way on eastbound I-580 Friday, Dec. 17, 2010, in Livermore, Calif. California is seeking to ban the sale of commercial diesel vehicles by 2040. | Ben Margot, Associated Press

The California Air Resources Board is considering banning the sale of diesel commercial trucks by 2040 as part of the state's plan to ban the sale of all fossil fuel-powered vehicles by 2035. The board is set to meet on Oct. 27 to discuss the matter, according to Fox News .

Emission-free by 2035: The Air Resources Board unveiled a proposition in late August that would require all vehicles in California be emission-free by 2035.

The proposition states that fossil fuel vehicles are the “largest contributors in California to the formation of ozone, greenhouse gas emissions, fine particulate matter, and toxic diesel particulate matter.”

The board hopes that transitioning away from gas-powered vehicles will help with pollution in the area and reduce the effects of the vehicles on climate change.

Related

Diesel vehicles: If passed, the new regulations will likely increase demand for electric vehicles, which will put more pressure on the state’s power grid, according to the Los Angeles Times .