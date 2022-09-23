PHOTOS: Gaylord volleyball vs. Alpena, Gaylord soccer vs. Petoskey

The Campaign of Dr. Bob Lorinser, a candidate for US Congress in Michigan’s 1st District, says Lorinser was sent a death threat. The campaign says they received a text message reply on Sept. 22 to an event invitation in Elk Rapids. The sender said they were going to assassinate Lorinser during the event the moment he exits his vehicle.

ANTRIM COUNTY, MI ・ 10 HOURS AGO