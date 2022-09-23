PHOTOS: Gaylord volleyball vs. Alpena, Gaylord soccer vs. Petoskey

Related
idesignarch.com
Lake Michigan House with an Exotic Style Nautical Theme
This elegant lakeside retreat north of Traverse City, Michigan in the charming destination of Bay Harbor features a light blue shingled exterior and distinctive architecture with a nautical look. Designed by Alexander V. Bogaerts & Associates, the waterfront home with classical elements enhance the coastal shingle style design. Interior design...
The best places to see elk in Michigan this fall
ATLANTA, MICH. -- Consider this addition to your fall bucket list this year: Seeing Michigan’s mighty wild elk. Fall is breeding season for Michigan’s elk herd, making it the best time of year to see and hear these impressive animals.
Detroit News
Bison herds feed need for tradition in northern Michigan
Interlochen – On the drive up U.S.-31 into Traverse City, people expect to see strip malls and a view of Grand Traverse Bay once they crest a big hill. But they don’t expect a field full of bison. The animals have been a fixture of the area for...
traverseticker.com
How Do You Get Millennials To Move To Traverse City?
How do you get a millennial to move their family—or their business—to Traverse City? After five years, several grants, and the build-out of a digital talent attraction campaign, the team at Traverse Connect believes they have a pretty good idea. In 2017, a grant from the Michigan Film...
northernexpress.com
One Small House for Humankind, One Giant Leap for Attainable Housing
Accessory dwelling units offer a unique approach to the local housing crisis. What if one solution to the housing woes of northern Michigan was as simple as letting homeowners build guest houses on their land?. As local leaders look for ways to bring more abundant and affordable housing to the...
SkyBridge Michigan, world’s longest timber-towered suspension bridge, to open Oct. 15
BOYNE FALLS, MI - We’ve seen the huge timber towers being raised. We’ve tracked the progress as galvanized steel cables were stretched from peak to peak atop the ski hills. It’s nearly time for SkyBridge Michigan to welcome its first visitors at Boyne Mountain Resort. The world’s...
Up North Voice
McDonald’s restaurants in Roscommon, Mio, Oscoda, Rose City, Tawas, and others get new owner
REGION – 10 McDonald’s restaurants across Northern Michigan now have a new owner. Longtime McDonald’s Owner/Operator Cynthia Villaire and her family have purchased two restaurants in Petoskey, as well as locations in Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Indian River, Mio, Oscoda, Roscommon, Rose City, and Tawas City. “It’s very exciting....
Campaign: Death Threat Sent to Dr. Bob Lorinser Prior to Hosting Antrim County Event
The Campaign of Dr. Bob Lorinser, a candidate for US Congress in Michigan’s 1st District, says Lorinser was sent a death threat. The campaign says they received a text message reply on Sept. 22 to an event invitation in Elk Rapids. The sender said they were going to assassinate Lorinser during the event the moment he exits his vehicle.
'Udder mess' on Northern Michigan road as milk truck overturns, spilling thousands of gallons on pavement
It was an “udder mess” after a milk truck overturned in Northern Michigan Saturday afternoon. Michigan State Police officials say it happened around 3:45 p.m. Saturday in Livingston Township, just west of Gaylord.
Top Headlines: Woman Pleads Guilty in Clare County Quadruple Homicide, and More
Farwell woman accused of shooting and killing four people last October pleaded guilty to first and second degree murder Wednesday. Read More. A three-car accident in Grand Traverse County Wednesday morning left one person dead. . Zaria, a Great Dane stranded on Cranberry Lake in Harrison for more than a...
Drunk driver 3x over legal limit hands troopers empty vodka bottle instead of ID in Northern Michigan, officials say
When troopers pulled over to help a motorist waving for help on Wednesday evening, troopers in Northern Michigan did not expect to find the driver extremely intoxicated and carrying a concealed weapon.
Michigan man killed in Grand Traverse County crash identified as 57-year-old UPS driver
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI – Police have identified a man who died in a Northern Michigan crash. UpNorthLive reports that Timothy Strobl, 57, of Interlochen was killed after crashing his UPS truck on Beitner Road near River Road in Grand Traverse County’s Blair Township around 7:10 p.m. on Sept. 16.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Michigan Department of Education tells teachers it’s OK to hide pronouns from parents
A Traverse City-area parent alleges that her local school district is not being forthright with parents when it encounters students who say they are in a gender-fluid situation. She cites as evidence materials taken from a high school foreign language class. Sally Roeser says that a teacher in the Traverse...
One Person Dead After Three-Car Crash in Grand Traverse County
A three-car accident in Grand Traverse County Wednesday morning left one person dead. That crash happened around 10 a.m. on M-72 at Cook Road in Williamsburg. The Sheriff’s Office says three cars were involved, and there was a fatality, but no other details have been released. Westbound lanes on...
Man hands troopers half-empty bottle of vodka during traffic stop
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI – A man was arrested for drunken driving this week after handing a half-empty bottle of vodka to troopers during a traffic stop, police said. Around 8:37 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post were dispatched to the area of South 33 Road near East 46 Road for a man standing on the side of the roadway next to a vehicle waving down passersby for help, according to an MSP news release.
Petoskey News Review
