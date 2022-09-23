ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor County, TX

COVID-19: Taylor County adds 26 cases Monday

 3 days ago
The Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District on Monday reported 26 new cases of COVID-19, four of which were confirmed via polymerase chain reaction tests.

Two deaths attributed to the coronavirus also were reported Friday, bringing the county total to 654 since the pandemic began.

Active cases Monday totaled 879 (210 PCR cases and 669 based on antigen tests), down from 946 reported Friday.

The percentage of COVID-19 inpatients in the 16-county Abilene trauma service area was 1.87% Sunday, compared to 1.76% Saturday and 2.04% Friday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services COVID-19 database.

The Abilene trauma service area Sunday had 16 COVID-19 inpatients, three more than reported a week earlier. In the previous 24 hours, there were two COVID-19 admissions in the area, according to the state database.

State officials are releasing county and trauma service area data on Mondays only.

Coronavirus by the numbers

Abilene/Taylor County (Monday data): New cases, 26; PCR cases, 14,421; active PCR cases, 210; total antigen probable cases, 25,749; total active antigen cases, 669; total PCR recoveries, 14,553; total antigen recoveries, 24,721; Total deaths, 654.

Texas (updated Monday): Total cases, NA; New cases, 2,112; Hospitalized, 2,074; Fatalities, NA; New fatalities, NA; Total tests, NA.

Big Country estimated new daily confirmed cases (Monday, as tracked by the state): Brown, 0; Callahan, 2; Coke, 0; Coleman, 0; Comanche, 1; Eastland, 0; Erath, 4; Fisher, 0; Haskell, 0; Howard, 0; Jones, 1; Kent, 0; Knox, 0; Mitchell, 0; Nolan, 0; Runnels, 0; Scurry, 0; Shackelford, 0; Stephens, 0; Stonewall, 0; and Throckmorton, 0.

Sources: City of Abilene, Texas Department of State Health Services (counts PCR cases only) San Angelo Standard-Times

SELECT PRISONS (Monday update)

Daniel (Snyder): Staff cases – active, 0; Inmate cases – active, 0, medical isolation, 0.

Havins (Brownwood): Staff cases – active, 0; Inmate cases – active, 0, medical isolation, 0.

Middleton (Abilene): Staff cases – active, 1; Inmate cases – active, 1, medical isolation, 1.

Robertson (Abilene): Staff cases – active, 1; Inmate cases – active, 0, medical isolation, 0.

Sayle (Breckenridge): Staff cases – active, 0; Inmate cases – active, 5, medical isolation, 5.

Wallace (Colorado City): Staff cases – active, 0; Inmate cases – active, 0, medical isolation, 0.

Source: Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 website.

SCHOOLS

Abilene ISD: Reported Monday zero new cases, for a total of 33 active cases (23 student cases and 10 staff cases).

Wylie ISD: The district is reporting COVID-19 data directly to the health department only.

News, sports, business and opinion for Abilene, the Big Country region and Midwest Texas. Brought to you by Abilene Reporter-News.

 http://reporternews.com

