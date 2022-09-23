ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport police: Officers threatened with machete before shooting suspect in leg

By Makenzie Boucher, Shreveport Times
 3 days ago
Two Shreveport Police Department officers were threatened by a suspect with a machete before they shot the suspect in the leg multiple times, the agency said in information it released Friday about an incident that happened in August.

The report said police were called at 8:25 p.m. Aug. 25 to the 600 block of Kings Highway on complaints about a disorderly person.

When officers Samantha Gwin and Amanda Gill arrived they made contact with suspect Bradley Schneider, 58, who was armed with a machete.

Gwin and Gill said they attempted to de-escalate the situation but were unsuccessful. They then discharged their guns, striking Schneider multiple times in the leg.

The report said Gwin and Gill immediately rendered aid to Schneider using Shreveport Police issued medical supplies. Schneider was transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Schneider was booked into Caddo Correctional Center and has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault of a peace officer and two counts of resisting an officer.

Gwin and Gill have been placed on administrative leave until the completion of an investigation, which is policy for any officer-involved shooting. Police said the "investigation into this case is ongoing."

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

