Fairfield, OH

Due to Friday's school closure, Princeton football now plays Saturday night at Fairfield

By Scott Springer, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago

After police responded to a false report of an active shooter Friday, Princeton High School was closed. While there was no active shooter , the closure affected other school plans.

As a result, the scheduled Greater Miami Conference football game between Princeton's Vikings and Fairfield has been rescheduled to 7 p.m. Saturday night at Fairfield Alumni Stadium.

All other Friday Princeton activities and Saturday's junior varsity football game with Fairfield have been canceled. Varsity tickets for Friday's game will be honored Saturday.

The Vikings are 3-1 in the GMC and 4-1 overall having suffered their first defeat last week against Lakota West. The Firebirds, Fairfield and Mason are currently in a three-way tie for the league at 4-0.

Princeton defeated Fairfield last season in a tight contest in Sharonville 28-27. As for Friday's series of events, Sharonville Police said there was and is no threat, but high school students had been dismissed for the day.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Due to Friday's school closure, Princeton football now plays Saturday night at Fairfield

#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#Greater Miami Conference#Princeton S Vikings#Vikenationfb Pcsdviking#Princeton Athletics#Gmc#Firebirds#Sharonville Police
