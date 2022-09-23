ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ingham County, MI

Elections 2022: Candidates for Ingham County Board District 4 in their own words

By Lansing State Journal
 3 days ago
On this year's ballot are candidates for the Ingham County Board of Commissioners (15 seats). If you are unsure which county district you vote in, visit the Ingham County website to find more information.

Whether you choose to vote absentee or in person, get to know the candidates before you vote by reading their responses to key issues facing Ingham County residents.

Here (below) are candidates in their own words. To return to the main election package, click here.

Meet the candidates

Todd Tennis (Democrat): No response.

Jack C. Jordan (Republican): No response.

On systemic racism

Todd Tennis (Democrat): No response.

Jack C. Jordan (Republican): No response.

On the COVID-19 response

Todd Tennis (Democrat): No response.

Jack C. Jordan (Republican): No response.

On economic stability and inflation

Todd Tennis (Democrat): No response.

Jack C. Jordan (Republican): No response.

On election security

Todd Tennis (Democrat): No response.

Jack C. Jordan (Republican): No response.

On public safety

Todd Tennis (Democrat): No response.

Jack C. Jordan (Republican): No response.

Other issues of import

Todd Tennis (Democrat): No response.

Jack C. Jordan (Republican): No response.

This story was assembled from email questionnaires managed by LSJ news assistants Jayne Higo, Veronica Bolanos and Jack Moreland. Contact them at LSJ-EAs@lsj.com or 517.377.1112.

LANSING, MI
