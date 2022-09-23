Read full article on original website
KSLTV
Highland High School makes sure all students can participate in homecoming dance Saturday
SALT LAKE CITY — Highland High School’s annual homecoming dance on September 24 will be free for students, with food, transportation, refreshments, and over 100 dresses and suits provided by the local community. Chick-fil-A will provide dinner for students, the schools PTA will provide refreshments, Salt Lake City...
gastronomicslc.com
Is Utah’s best fried chicken found at this neighborhood taqueria?
If you’ve yet to try Facil Taqueria, you are in for a treat. The Olympus Cove eatery is about to celebrate its first brick-and-mortar anniversary. More than five years ago, Spencer Herrera and Dallas Olsen opened Facil as a food truck. Now nestled in an unassuming strip mall, the two, alongside their loyal team, have created something unique, adding to Salt Lake City’s culinary landscape. The food is outstanding. Olsen and his co-chefs have created an exciting menu. A written testament to the culinary prowess of the restaurant. Herrera earns the credit for the excellent bar and cocktail menu, plus flawless hospitality. Facil Taqueria is the complete package. Twists on Mexican classics and new creations alike. Adding to the finishing touch is the pairing of some seriously impressive cocktails. Facil is a must try for any occasion. Date night or family dinner. You won’t be sorry.
Gephardt Daily
Members of Wyoming football’s ‘Black 14’ to be honored by BYU
Sept. 24 (UPI) — Brigham Young University was set Saturday to honor members of the “Black 14,” a group of college football players dismissed from the Wyoming team in 1969 after protesting Latter-day Saints church policies. The two players, John Griffin and Mel Hamilton, were scheduled to...
kslsports.com
Utes Get Commitment From Talented Bishop Gorman Edge
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah’s defense just got a little better today with the commitment of Bishop Gorman edge Jonah Leaea. The three-star recruit picked the Utes over other Pac-12 offers including Arizona and Cal. Leaea is relatively new to football coming from a basketball background and is still working...
kjzz.com
Weber State students, staff continue 100-year tradition of climbing Mount Ogden
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Hundreds of students, faculty and staff from Weber State University completed a century-old tradition by climbing to the top of Mount Ogden. University officials said the tradition first began on Oct. 4, 1922, when 350 students and staff members hiked the mountain and placed a Weber State flag.
Silver Alert canceled for missing American Fork man
A Silver Alert issued for a missing 63 year-old American Fork man that disappeared Saturday morning has been canceled.
utahbusiness.com
Astra Tower in Salt Lake City announces the closing of a $176 million construction loan
Salt Lake City —Affiliates of Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P., (“Cantor”) a leading global financial services firm and real assets investment company, and Silverstein Properties (“Silverstein”), a leading global full-service real estate development, investment, and management firm, announce the latest closing of construction financing for an investment by Cantor Silverstein Opportunity Zone Trust, Inc. (“CSOZ Trust”).
Brothers arrested, accused of bringing guns to Salt Lake City school
Highland High School in Salt Lake City is on "secure alert" after guns were found in the backpacks of two brothers who are students at the school on Monday.
Bright red kokanee salmon swimming upstream in Utah waters
UTAH (ABC4) – Not only have the leaves turned red, fish have too! Kokanee salmon have started to turn bright red and spawn, a process the Department of Natural Resources works to protect. Bright red kokanee salmon started to swim upstream in Utah. “It’s that time of year, the greatest time of year in my […]
kslsports.com
Utah Climbs AP Poll, BYU Holds Steady After Week Four Wins
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah continued to climb the AP Poll while BYU held steady after successfully completing week four with wins. The Utes traveled to Tempe, Arizona to begin Pac-12 play against an Arizona State team that has seen better days, beating them 34-13. Utah mostly did what was expected of them against the Sun Devils, however, the defense is what really stood out. ASU only gained six-yards of rushing the entire night, and 267 total offensive yards over all. For that the AP voters moved Utah up one spot to #12. This is their highest ranking since they started the season at #7.
School District finds ‘no evidence’ of SLC teacher accused of discrimination
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Representatives of Granite School District have reportedly found no legal violations in an investigation of a fourth grade teacher at William Penn Elementary who allegedly posted a social media video where she expressed “very disconcerting” information regarding her classroom and students. Sometime before or during Aug. of 2022, the teacher […]
kslsports.com
BYU WR Puka Nacua Exits Wyoming Game After Suffering Injury
PROVO, Utah – BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua left the Cougars’ game against the Wyoming Cowboys after suffering an injury in the fourth quarter. The No. 19 Cougars hosted the Cowboys at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday, September 24. With 10:33 left in the fourth quarter, Jaren Hall...
herrimantelegraph.org
The Salt Lake Serial Killer
When most people think of murder or violent crime, their first thought isn’t the “safe” and “friendly” state of Utah. Unfortunately, here in Utah, crime is much more common than we realize. Recently, there has been a series of murders in downtown Salt Lake City. These murders, mainly targetting people known as shadow people, are going unnoticed and ignored by the press and society as a whole.
ksl.com
Swiss train manufacturer is looking for a new generation of workers in Utah
This story is sponsored by Stadler. Public transit is back in style in the U.S. — and so are skilled manufacturing careers. Writing for Forbes, Mark C. Perna illustrates how this industry has evolved into an enticing career option for younger generations. "In this field, young people can be...
Gadson resigns as SLC School District superintendent
The Salt Lake City School District has agreed to part ways with superintendent Timothy Gadson III, ending months of controversy that began almost immediately after he took the job.
RC Willey plans put on hold
RC Willey, an appliance retailer based in Salt Lake City, has apparently put expansion plans for Idaho Falls on hold. The post RC Willey plans put on hold appeared first on Local News 8.
KSLTV
Man convicted of murder of two Utah teens requests retrial
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Jerrod Baum, a man convicted of murder for the killings of 17-year-old Breezy Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell, has requested a retrial. Court documents state, “At present, the defense continues to investigate a number of potential irregularities that may justify granting a new trial.”
kslsports.com
Weber State Football Enters Top 10 Of FCS Coaches Poll
SALT LAKE CITY – The Weber State football team entered the top 10 of the FCS Coaches poll following a victory over the UC Davis Aggies. Weber State defeated UC Davis on Saturday, September 24, 17-12. On Monday, September 26, the Wildcats jumped five spots in the Coaches poll...
Opinion: An unexpected missionary in the U.S. Senate race
By following Evan McMullin’s campaign, this woman learned that the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints believes the U.S. Constitution is inspired by God.
Mountain lion euthanized after attacking woman, causing minor injuries
A trail runner was attacked by a mountain lion Sunday morning in Millcreek Canyon, suffering minor injuries.
