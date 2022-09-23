ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

gastronomicslc.com

Is Utah’s best fried chicken found at this neighborhood taqueria?

If you’ve yet to try Facil Taqueria, you are in for a treat. The Olympus Cove eatery is about to celebrate its first brick-and-mortar anniversary. More than five years ago, Spencer Herrera and Dallas Olsen opened Facil as a food truck. Now nestled in an unassuming strip mall, the two, alongside their loyal team, have created something unique, adding to Salt Lake City’s culinary landscape. The food is outstanding. Olsen and his co-chefs have created an exciting menu. A written testament to the culinary prowess of the restaurant. Herrera earns the credit for the excellent bar and cocktail menu, plus flawless hospitality. Facil Taqueria is the complete package. Twists on Mexican classics and new creations alike. Adding to the finishing touch is the pairing of some seriously impressive cocktails. Facil is a must try for any occasion. Date night or family dinner. You won’t be sorry.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Members of Wyoming football’s ‘Black 14’ to be honored by BYU

Sept. 24 (UPI) — Brigham Young University was set Saturday to honor members of the “Black 14,” a group of college football players dismissed from the Wyoming team in 1969 after protesting Latter-day Saints church policies. The two players, John Griffin and Mel Hamilton, were scheduled to...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Utes Get Commitment From Talented Bishop Gorman Edge

SALT LAKE CITY- Utah’s defense just got a little better today with the commitment of Bishop Gorman edge Jonah Leaea. The three-star recruit picked the Utes over other Pac-12 offers including Arizona and Cal. Leaea is relatively new to football coming from a basketball background and is still working...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
City
Salt Lake City, UT
kjzz.com

Weber State students, staff continue 100-year tradition of climbing Mount Ogden

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Hundreds of students, faculty and staff from Weber State University completed a century-old tradition by climbing to the top of Mount Ogden. University officials said the tradition first began on Oct. 4, 1922, when 350 students and staff members hiked the mountain and placed a Weber State flag.
OGDEN, UT
utahbusiness.com

Astra Tower in Salt Lake City announces the closing of a $176 million construction loan

Salt Lake City —Affiliates of Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P., (“Cantor”) a leading global financial services firm and real assets investment company, and Silverstein Properties (“Silverstein”), a leading global full-service real estate development, investment, and management firm, announce the latest closing of construction financing for an investment by Cantor Silverstein Opportunity Zone Trust, Inc. (“CSOZ Trust”).
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Corbin Bleu
Julia Lester
Monique Coleman
Kaycee Stroh
Alyson Reed
Bart Johnson
Kate Reinders
Sofia Wylie
ABC4

Bright red kokanee salmon swimming upstream in Utah waters

UTAH (ABC4) – Not only have the leaves turned red, fish have too! Kokanee salmon have started to turn bright red and spawn, a process the Department of Natural Resources works to protect.  Bright red kokanee salmon started to swim upstream in Utah.  “It’s that time of year, the greatest time of year in my […]
UTAH STATE
kslsports.com

Utah Climbs AP Poll, BYU Holds Steady After Week Four Wins

SALT LAKE CITY- Utah continued to climb the AP Poll while BYU held steady after successfully completing week four with wins. The Utes traveled to Tempe, Arizona to begin Pac-12 play against an Arizona State team that has seen better days, beating them 34-13. Utah mostly did what was expected of them against the Sun Devils, however, the defense is what really stood out. ASU only gained six-yards of rushing the entire night, and 267 total offensive yards over all. For that the AP voters moved Utah up one spot to #12. This is their highest ranking since they started the season at #7.
PROVO, UT
ABC4

School District finds ‘no evidence’ of SLC teacher accused of discrimination

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Representatives of Granite School District have reportedly found no legal violations in an investigation of a fourth grade teacher at William Penn Elementary who allegedly posted a social media video where she expressed “very disconcerting” information regarding her classroom and students.  Sometime before or during Aug. of 2022, the teacher […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

BYU WR Puka Nacua Exits Wyoming Game After Suffering Injury

PROVO, Utah – BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua left the Cougars’ game against the Wyoming Cowboys after suffering an injury in the fourth quarter. The No. 19 Cougars hosted the Cowboys at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday, September 24. With 10:33 left in the fourth quarter, Jaren Hall...
LARAMIE, WY
herrimantelegraph.org

The Salt Lake Serial Killer

When most people think of murder or violent crime, their first thought isn’t the “safe” and “friendly” state of Utah. Unfortunately, here in Utah, crime is much more common than we realize. Recently, there has been a series of murders in downtown Salt Lake City. These murders, mainly targetting people known as shadow people, are going unnoticed and ignored by the press and society as a whole.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Man convicted of murder of two Utah teens requests retrial

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Jerrod Baum, a man convicted of murder for the killings of 17-year-old Breezy Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell, has requested a retrial. Court documents state, “At present, the defense continues to investigate a number of potential irregularities that may justify granting a new trial.”
UTAH COUNTY, UT
kslsports.com

Weber State Football Enters Top 10 Of FCS Coaches Poll

SALT LAKE CITY – The Weber State football team entered the top 10 of the FCS Coaches poll following a victory over the UC Davis Aggies. Weber State defeated UC Davis on Saturday, September 24, 17-12. On Monday, September 26, the Wildcats jumped five spots in the Coaches poll...
OGDEN, UT

