Canfield, OH

WDTN

School leader responds to gun brought on bus

A day after an 11-year-old girl was found to have a loaded gun on a school bus in Youngstown heading home from St. Joseph the Provider school, Father Michael Swierz, the president of the school, is speaking out about the incident.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Morning Rundown

Ian powers up to a Category 4 hurricane as it nears Florida. Hurricane Ian is bearing down on Florida as a menacing major hurricane, and many residents have heeded orders to flee from its path. Russia prepares to annex occupied Ukraine despite outcry. Russian-installed officials in occupied regions of Ukraine...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Community invited to discuss Canfield School plans Wednesday night

Administrators in the Canfield Local School District hope to learn more Wednesday night about why voters overwhelmingly rejected a seven-mill bond issue last spring. Nearly 72% of those who voted on May 3 opposed giving money that would have been used to build a new K-8 school building. Opposition was...
CANFIELD, OH
WFMJ.com

Sidewalk project provides safety for students and community

Vienna township leaders hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday in celebration of a newly completed sidewalk at Mathews High School on Warren Sharon road. The Trumbull County Engineer's office introduced the project in August, offering pedestrians safety while walking along the busy street. Phil Pegg, Vienna Township trustee, says...
WARREN, OH

