Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
School leader responds to gun brought on bus
A day after an 11-year-old girl was found to have a loaded gun on a school bus in Youngstown heading home from St. Joseph the Provider school, Father Michael Swierz, the president of the school, is speaking out about the incident.
Ohio girl with gun on bus says she was ‘tired of getting picked on’
Reports said an 11-year-old girl caught Monday with a loaded gun on a school bus told police she had it because she is tired of "being picked on all the time."
Local teacher named Ohio Teacher of the Year
Melissa Kmetz, a third-grade teacher at Lakeview Elementary School in Cortland was honored by her school Tuesday after receiving the statewide honor.
Suspect in downtown Youngstown homicide waives preliminary hearing
The suspect in a Sept. 18 shooting death downtown will now have his case heard by a Mahoning County grand jury.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trumbull County woman jailed on child endangering charge
She is currently being held without bond.
YSU students protest possible department cuts
A protest took place on Monday on Youngstown State University's campus.
Ruling goes in favor of city in Chill Can case
A Mahoning County magistrate says developers of the stalled Chill Can project in Youngstown breached their agreement with the city and could be liable now for monetary damages.
3 in Valley named ‘Blue Ribbon’ school
WASHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) - The U.S. Department of Education has designated 13 schools across Ohio as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools, and two Valley schools made the list.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFMJ.com
Morning Rundown
Ian powers up to a Category 4 hurricane as it nears Florida. Hurricane Ian is bearing down on Florida as a menacing major hurricane, and many residents have heeded orders to flee from its path. Russia prepares to annex occupied Ukraine despite outcry. Russian-installed officials in occupied regions of Ukraine...
Akron duo charged with safecracking in Jackson Twp.
Two people from Akron are sitting in the Mahoning County Jail after being arrested Monday in Jackson Township.
Man knocked out by blender, wallet stolen in Warren
Police in Warren took a report after a 74-year-old man said he was knocked out and his wallet was taken.
WFMJ.com
Community invited to discuss Canfield School plans Wednesday night
Administrators in the Canfield Local School District hope to learn more Wednesday night about why voters overwhelmingly rejected a seven-mill bond issue last spring. Nearly 72% of those who voted on May 3 opposed giving money that would have been used to build a new K-8 school building. Opposition was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFMJ.com
Sidewalk project provides safety for students and community
Vienna township leaders hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday in celebration of a newly completed sidewalk at Mathews High School on Warren Sharon road. The Trumbull County Engineer's office introduced the project in August, offering pedestrians safety while walking along the busy street. Phil Pegg, Vienna Township trustee, says...
Police arrest suspect after 100 mph chase through Trumbull, Mahoning counties
Police used a stun gun on a suspect after a high speed chase.
Vaccination clinic in Columbiana County
It's from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Vaccination Complex at the Columbiana County Fairgrounds.
Ohio dog found with bullet wound in head
The Mahoning County Dog Warden is getting a dog medical help after he was found with a bullet wound in his head.
23 Lake County restaurants with the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
PAINESVILLE, Ohio - Here are the Lake County restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 584 of the nearly 752 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Lake County cited were...
No one injured after house shot up in Youngstown
Police said no one was hurt early Saturday evening after over two dozen rounds were fired at a home in the 200 block of East Lucius Avenue.
It’s looking likely that Ohio cities must refund your 2020 income taxes: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Buckeye Institute challenged Ohio’s pandemic municipal tax rules to permit taxing people where they were neither working nor living. And now it’s won a case against Cleveland. We’re talking about what this means for Ohioans who paid taxes in their office cities while working...
Comments / 0