Read full article on original website
Related
KPLC TV
School board requests stay of injunction
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After an injunction was signed yesterday, allowing tailgate activities to proceed at Washington-Marion’s homecoming, the school board has requested a stay or denial from Judge Mike Canaday. If neither is granted, the district plans to request an emergency writ from the 3rd Circuit Court...
Lake Charles American Press
9/25: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Raymond Patrick Villery, 57, 518 N. Cherry St. — threatening a public official; operating while intoxicated, first offense. Bond: $10,000. Keith Eric Vezinat, 49, 694 Sharon Lane, Moss Bluff — aggravated battery. Bond: $30,000. Anthony Arvie, 25, 1045...
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Investigating Vehicle Burglary on West Sale Road in Lake Charles
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Investigating Vehicle Burglary on West Sale Road in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on September 25, 2022, that detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 700 block of West Sale Road in Lake Charles, Louisiana between September 22nd and September 23rd between 1 AM and 8 PM.
KPLC TV
JDPSO hosts active shooter training course
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - In critical situations with an active shooter, first responders must take action. “When they arrive to get out, get their equipment and go in and not hesitate to get in there and take care of business and so the training will hopefully instill in them that, you know, they know what to do and they know that the other agencies that are arriving know the same tactics,” Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office chief deputy Chris Ivey said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cenlanow.com
Three schools in Louisiana put on lockdown after fight and reports of a gun
LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – A high school in Lake Charles was on lockdown and two other local schools were put on precautionary lockdown after a fight on Tuesday. Washington Marion High School was on lockdown because students were allegedly “involved in a fight at which time witnesses reported hearing someone mention a gun,” according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
KPLC TV
City of Sulphur appoints new chief of police
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The city of Sulphur has appointed a new chief of police for the Sulphur Police Department. Captain John Wall was announced by Mayor Danahay in a press release from the City of Sulphur. Captain Wall has served with the City of Sulphur Police Department for 19...
KPLC TV
Residents concerned about safety of ducks crossing street at Sixth and Common Streets
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s an attraction that many slow down and enjoy, little webbed feet crossing the street at the corner of Sixth and Common streets. Residents in the area raised concerns about dangers to the duck crossing. “Something real nice for all of the residents here,...
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Missing Merryville Man
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Missing Merryville Man. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On September 25, 2022, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that it is attempting to locate 35-year-old Clifford Runnels of Merryville, Louisiana in regards to a missing person and welfare concern. According to authorities, Clifford...
IN THIS ARTICLE
westcentralsbest.com
Kidnapping Suspect Arrested in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, La - A kidnapping suspect was arrested Friday afternoon on Holly Hill Road by Lake Charles Police, who were assisting the Houston Police Department. Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said their office was notified by Houston police Friday morning of a blue 2018 Jeep Compass in the area believed to be driven by the kidnapping suspect. The vehicle was located in the area of the Golden Nugget Blvd with two occupants inside. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle resulting in a brief chase in which a law enforcement vehicle was damaged. No injuries were reported.
KPLC TV
Cameron Parish first responders host Touch a Truck day
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Yesterday was Touch a Truck day in Cameron Parish. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., residents came out and were able to meet the first responders in the grand lake area. Residents got the opportunity to learn about several pieces of life saving equipment used...
Port Arthur News
Woman indicted was reportedly found with IDs of 59 people
A transient being placed under arrest for trespassing was reportedly found with identifying information for 59 people earlier this year. The woman, identified as Monique Rene Beaumont, 33, was indicted this week for fraudulent use of identifying information. Beaumont police were called to Cowboy Harley, 1150 Interstate 10 south, in...
KPLC TV
Marsh fire in south Cameron Parish
Cameron, LA (KPLC) - There is a large marsh fire filling the air with smoke in south Cameron Parish. People in the area should not be concerned, Grand Chenier fire chief Shawn Bonsall said. It looks to be an agricultural burn which is common in the area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lake Charles American Press
Disaster aid awarded to Allen, Calcasieu, Jeff Davis
More than $59 million in disaster aid grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for Louisiana were awarded Thursday, according toU.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-La. The grants include Allen, Calcasieu and Jeff Davis parishes. “Communities across our state are still rebuilding after the damage that Hurricanes Ida, Laura and...
53-year-old Orange woman killed in wreck along Texas 62 north of Mauriceville Monday morning
MAURICEVILLE, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a wreck that claimed the life of a 53-year-old woman from Orange along Texas Highway 62 north of Mauriceville Monday morning. Stephanie Gillespie, 53, of Orange, was killed in the wreck which happened near the intersection of Texas...
Bond set at $1.2 million for Louisiana man after kidnapping investigation
The Lake Charles Police Department (LCPD) assisted the Houston Police Department (HPD) in a kidnapping investigation that led to the arrest of a Louisiana man.
Lake Charles American Press
Search for new education superintendent put on hold
A motion to begin the process of filling the soon to be vacant seat of Superintendent of the Beauregard Parish School Board failed Tuesday afternoon after a 4-4 split vote by board members. Board members David Vidrine, Cassie Henry, Wesley Taylor and Casey Jones voted in favor of the motion...
KPLC TV
LCPD investigating homicide near Sam’s Way, L’Auberge Blvd.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man died after being discovered in a single-vehicle crash on the intersection of Sam’s Way and L’Auberge Blvd on September 23, according to the Lake Charles Police Department. Hushiar Faris Sumo, 46, of Houston left roadway and crashed his vehicle into a...
theadvocate.com
Acadia Parish caretaker arrested, accused of stealing $56,000 from infirm client
An Acadia Parish caretaker was arrested after investigators say she issued $56,000 worth of checks from her client without permission. Regina Roche, 51, of Gueydan, was arrested on 191 counts of forgery and 16 counts of exploitation of the infirm after the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about checks being issued without authorization and determined Roche was stealing from the person she was hired to care for, the agency said in a statement.
KPLC TV
Welsh Homecoming
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Sheriff, police chief, superintendent address safety concerns at Lake Charles schools. Updated: 12 hours...
KPLC TV
Areas of Moss Bluff placed under boil advisory
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Areas of Moss Bluff are under a boil advisory due to loss of pressure from a water leak, Waterworks District 1 said. The precautionary boil advisory will affect the following areas:. Bordelon Road. Clifford Road. Coffey Road. Highway 171 from Bronco Cir to McFatter Trailer...
Comments / 2