Jennings, LA (KPLC) - In critical situations with an active shooter, first responders must take action. “When they arrive to get out, get their equipment and go in and not hesitate to get in there and take care of business and so the training will hopefully instill in them that, you know, they know what to do and they know that the other agencies that are arriving know the same tactics,” Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office chief deputy Chris Ivey said.

JENNINGS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO