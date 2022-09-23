Lainey Wilson shouts out “the things that make my world go ‘round” in her new song, “Live Off”

Read full article on original website
Related
Scarlett Johansson reveals how she and husband Colin Jost decided on son’s name
Scarlett Johansson has revealed how she and husband Colin Jost decided on the name Cosmo for their son.The 37-year-old actor discussed how she and the comedian came up with her child’s name during an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday, where she went on to recall why she liked the name.“We just threw a bunch of letters together,” she joked to host Kelly Clarkson. “No, but I just really thought it was so charming and our friends all liked it.”However, the Black Widow star poked fun at the fact that not everyone loved the name Cosmo, as...
Hannah Gadsby hits out at ‘notoriously transphobic’ industry while announcing trans-inclusive Netflix comedy showcase
Hannah Gadsby has signed a deal with Netflix to produce and host a multi-comic special showcasing performers of all gender identities along with an hour-long episode that will be taped in Sydney.“In an effort to further open a door that I had to fight to get through myself, I will curate and host a line-up show on Netflix featuring six new gender-diverse comedians,” the 44-year-old comedian said in a statement. “In a notoriously transphobic industry, I am looking to broaden the scope of opportunities for genderqueer performers from around the globe, as well as expand the diversity of offerings...
Nikki Lane: ‘I am addicted to weed and antiquing’
Nikki Lane speaks as fast as she moves. The gregarious singer-songwriter is dashing around Nashville’s ornate Hotel Indigo, shaking hands and arranging stock. She’s here to put the finishing touches to her latest project – an intimate outpost of her High Class Hillbilly vintage boutique in the hotel’s lobby – and everything needs to be just perfect. “I’m an artist but I’m also an entrepreneur, big time,” Lane states, in her warm Southern twang. Finally, in her star-printed denim and with a grin as wide as the nearby Cumberland River, she sits down for a breather. A country music...
Comments / 0