Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOUND: Officials locate 18-year-old victim of shooting
ST PAUL, Minn. — Saint Paul Police Department (SPPD) announced Monday afternoon that the missing 18-year-old had been located and transported to the hospital with an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. SPPD said in a press release that law enforcement found the victim at the Wacouta Inn...
Warrant issued for man charged with Brooklyn Center hit-and-run
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — A Minneapolis man has been charged in connection to a hit-and-run crash that left one person dead in Brooklyn Center on Sept. 19. According to a criminal complaint, 20-year-old Monroe Edwards is charged with one count of criminal vehicular homicide (causing a collision and leaving the scene) after police say he ran over a man and drove away.
3 arrested after homicide, burglary in Inver Grove Heights
Police in Inver Grove Heights are investigating what they believe to be a first-degree murder and burglary case after a man was found dead early Saturday morning. Officers arrived at a home on the 2100 block of 78th Ct. E after a 911 hangup call at 2:07 a.m. Inside the home was a man lying on the floor. He was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.
Man charged in U of M bomb threat
MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis man with an extensive history of criminal trespassing is now charged in connection with a bomb threat on the University of Minnesota campus Wednesday. Prosecutors say 36-year-old Ahmed Mohamed Umar was in the process of being arrested when he told officers involved in the situation...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox9.com
Man sentenced to life in prison after beating girlfriend to death
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A 44-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his girlfriend, 36-year-old Lacy Jo Krube, in February 2021. A jury found Timothy Heller guilty of first-degree domestic abuse murder and second-degree murder while committing a felony on Sept. 9. He was sentenced to life in prison on Friday, Sept. 23. He'll be eligible for parole after serving 30 years in prison, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office said Monday.
bulletin-news.com
Sheriff sounds alarm as Ramsey County jail population climbs
Because there aren’t enough beds, on some nights people in the Ramsey County jail sleep on mattresses on plastic cots. The St. Paul institution is once again full despite new worries after the coronavirus pandemic forced many people to leave the penitentiary. Sheriff Bob Fletcher recently informed the county...
Police: Three arrested in connection to man's death
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. — Police have arrested three people after they found a man dead on the floor of an Inver Grove Heights home Saturday morning. A man and a woman are being held for murder and burglary, while another man is being held for aiding and abetting, according to the Inver Grove Police Department.
15-year-old Richfield football game shooting suspect arrested
Two arrests have been made in connection to the shooting that left two people injured near the high school football stadium during Friday night's varsity game between Richfield and Bloomington Kennedy. Richfield police announced Sunday that the suspected shooter, a 15-year-old boy who is a current student at Richfield High...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox9.com
Missing car from 1989 pulled from Mississippi River
(FOX 9) - A vehicle that was reported missing in 1989 was recovered from the Mississippi River in Dakota County recently. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook Monday a photo of a water-logged 1986 Mercury Cougar from near the Wakota Bridge boat launch on the Mississippi River. The...
fox9.com
Charges: Check fraud scheme netted more than $200K from victims
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Several people are facing criminal charges for a check fraud scheme that netted more than $200,000 from victims in Minnesota since 2018. Since 2018, prosecutors allege authorities have identified more than 100 counterfeit checks with losses exceeding $200,000 that involved several people. The Minnesota Financial Crimes Task Force investigated the group that was involved in a scheme of counterfeit checks, forgery, identity theft and fraud, the criminal complaint states. The scheme spanned more than 30 law enforcement agencies and multiple Minnesota counties.
trfradio.com
California Woman Indicted for Embezzling From Her Minnesota Employer
A California woman has been indicted for embezzling more than $1 million from her Minnesota employer. A federal grand jury in Minneapolis has returned an indictment against Mai Xiong (47) of Fresno, for wire fraud, identity theft, and filing false tax returns. According to U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger, Xiong...
KAAL-TV
Three arrested Thursday, 23 lbs cocaine and meth recovered from Rochester hotel, 34.5 more from Cannon Falls man’s car
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police arrested three individuals in a Thursday, Sept. 22 drug investigation. According to court documents, officers executed a search warrant on Elliot Wilkens of Cannon Falls at 126 20th Street SE, Rochester. According to court documents, when officers pulled him over, they searched 24-year-old...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two teen suspects arrested in connection to shooting outside Richfield homecoming game
RICHFIELD, Minn. — Two juvenile suspects have been arrested and transported to the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center following a shooting that occurred during a Friday night high school football game. According to Richfield Police, a 16-year-old male suspected of instigating a fight outside the game and former Richfield...
FOX 21 Online
U.S. Marshals Arrest Man In Superior Accused Of Minneapolis Shooting
SUPERIOR, Wis. — U.S. Marshals arrested a man in Superior who they say is suspected of killing another person in early April down in the Twin Cities. FOX21 cannot name the suspect until he’s formally charged. The 34-year-old suspect, whose most recent address shows that he lives in...
Blaine becomes first MN city to make street racing illegal
BLAINE, Minn. — Blaine became the first city in Minnesota to pass an ordinance that specifically targets street racing. The ordinance took effect on Sept. 19, and outlaws not only street racing, but also exhibition driving as well as unlicensed car shows. City documents define exhibition driving as "turning,...
Minneapolis murder suspect arrested in Wisconsin
A suspect in a Minneapolis murder has been arrested in Superior, Wisconsin. The U.S. Marshals Office arrested Brian Pierre Swearegene, 34, on Wednesday afternoon, in connection with the killing of 28-year-old Darrell Lamont Sims II, of Brooklyn Park, in April. A warrant for his arrest had been issued in July...
Watch For Two Surprises In This Minnesota Police Chase
Police chases can be unpredictable. There are so many variables that come into play. From the driving skills of the suspect and the officers to the traffic conditions and the weather. All these things and more will have a dramatic impact on how the chase will play out. You will...
CNN on Minneapolis, Crime, and the "Defund the Police" Movement
An interesting article posted today, "Once nicknamed 'Murderapolis,' the city that became the center of the 'Defund the Police' movement is grappling with heightened violent crime." A brief excerpt, though there's much more there:. [T]he very community most directly impacted by crime and policing in the city — the north...
Woman Charged with Embezzling from Minneapolis-Based Company
MINNEAPOLIS -- A California woman is facing charges after allegedly embezzling more than $1 million from her Minnesota-based employer. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says on Monday a federal grand jury indicted 47-year-old Mai Houa Xiong on charges related to wire fraud, identity theft, and filing false tax returns in regards to the embezzlement scheme.
mprnews.org
Man who died and officer identified in northeast Minneapolis shooting involving police
Authorities have identified the man who died after what police described as an exchange of gunfire with an officer on Wednesday evening in northeast Minneapolis, according to documents released by the city and the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Police said they believe the man fatally shot himself after the confrontation.
KARE 11
Minneapolis, MN
25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Minneapolis and St. Paul local newshttps://www.kare11.com/
Comments / 1