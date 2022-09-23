Fall is officially here which means Halloween is right around the corner. Get out your fall decor, flannel, pumpkin-scented candles, and get ready for the spooky season. One of the most fun fall traditions to take part in is going to haunted houses. You're in luck too, because 'Circle of Ash' Haunted Attraction opens in Central City on Friday, September 30. They'll then be open every Friday and Saturday night throughout October. *Due to high demand, Circle of Ash tickets MUST be purchased online in advance. No on-site tickets will be sold.*

CENTRAL CITY, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO