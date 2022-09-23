ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Falls, IA

98.1 KHAK

Did I Dance With Luke Bryan’s Wife?

Luke Bryan returned to Iowa for the 13th year for his Farm Tour. Last year, the 'American Idol' judge held his Iowa leg of the tour in Cedar Rapids. This time around, he brought it back around to Boone for the second to last show of the Farm Tour. The...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Marion Square Might Look A Lot Different Next Year

If you were at Marion Square Park last Saturday you would've run into all kinds of fun going on in the park. Some people were playing music, others were shopping at local vendors, and some people were out just enjoying the fall weather. There was also a lot of excitement over the approval of $7 million to be used on park renovations next year.
MARION, IA
98.1 KHAK

Score VIP Tickets to the ‘Circle of Ash’ Haunted Attraction

Fall is officially here which means Halloween is right around the corner. Get out your fall decor, flannel, pumpkin-scented candles, and get ready for the spooky season. One of the most fun fall traditions to take part in is going to haunted houses. You're in luck too, because 'Circle of Ash' Haunted Attraction opens in Central City on Friday, September 30. They'll then be open every Friday and Saturday night throughout October. *Due to high demand, Circle of Ash tickets MUST be purchased online in advance. No on-site tickets will be sold.*
CENTRAL CITY, IA
Cedar Falls, IA
Entertainment
State
Iowa State
City
Hardy, IA
Local
Iowa Entertainment
City
Cedar Falls, IA
KCRG.com

Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims helps Iowans with grief

EVANSDALE, Iowa (KCRG) - A small crowd gathered at Angels Park in Evansdale Sunday to share stories of the loved ones they’ve lost to homicide. Sunday was the National Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims. Heidi Rance was at Angels Park to remember her son, who was killed in 2006.
EVANSDALE, IA
98.1 KHAK

Major Waterloo Event Shut Down Early By Police

Police had to close down an annual Waterloo event early due to some dangerous circumstances. On Saturday, September 24th Waterloo paramedics were called to the National Cattle Congress fair, according to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. Officials say, multiple fights had broken out at the National Cattle Congress Fair that evening.
WATERLOO, IA
Person
Sia
Person
Morgan Wallen
Person
Cody Johnson
Person
Elton John
KCRG.com

National Cattle Congress shut down Saturday night after a string of fights

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A string of fights shut down the National Cattle Congress Fair Saturday night. That’s according to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. Police used pepper spray to break up the fights. While reports say witnesses saw fire arms, police say no shots were fired. Later, a youth was shot in a nearby neighborhood. It wasn’t immediately clear if the shooting was connected with the fair fights. Police say those fights broke out shortly before 10pm Saturday. Officers worked to disburse crowds and the fair was shut down.
WATERLOO, IA
98.1 KHAK

Prehistoric Human Jaw Bone Found in Iowa River

A conservation staff along with Marshall County Sheriff's Deputies were performing a biological survey of the Iowa River just last month when they happened upon a human jaw bone. Little did they know, during the August survey that this piece of a jaw belonged to a prehistoric Native American. A...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IA
KBUR

Rockford woman given jail time for scheme to take unemployment benefits

Rockford, IA- A Rockford woman will spend 15 months in federal prison for a scheme that netted her unemployment benefits from several states. Radio Iowa reports that the US Attorney’s office says 53-year-old Stephanie Mendenhall used the names of other people to collect COVID-19 unemployment benefits from Maine, Michigan, Washington, Arizona, Colorado, Texas, Kansas, and Illinois.
ROCKFORD, IA
98.1 KHAK

New Cedar Rapids High School Won’t Hand Out Grades

A new school is coming to Cedar Rapids and they are taking on a new approach to learning and the development of students. City View will be a new magnet school coming to Cedar Rapids and parents met with the school district leaders on Thursday to learn and discuss the plans for the new high school moving forward.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KBUR

Cedar Rapids woman faces perjury charge after police recognized her in a jury

Cedar Rapids, IA- A 23-year-old woman faces charges after Cedar Rapids Police officers testifying at a trial recognized her in a jury last month. Radio Iowa reports that Nakia Long was seated on the jury for the trial of a 19-year-old man accused of being a felon in possession of a gun. The judge declared a mistrial after the Linn County Attorney notified him that Long was an associate of the man on trial.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Cedar Rapids School District Leader Makes Difficult Announcement

The Cedar Rapids community is rallying around Noreen Bush this morning. According to KCRG, after announcing earlier this month that she was taking medical leave to focus on her cancer treatment, the Cedar Rapids Community School District Superintendent has made the difficult decision to submit her resignation from her position, effective at the end of the current school year. An announcement from the President of the district's board of directors stated:
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Lost Island Theft Might Have Been An Inside Job

There's been a whole lot of drama surrounding one of the most well known attractions in Waterloo over the past few months. Earlier this year, Lost Island opened up a brand new amusement park. It was an expansion of the already well-established water park that had been located there for years.
WATERLOO, IA
98.1 KHAK

Eastern Iowa Workers Continue To Strike After 20 Weeks

On May 1st, 1,000 workers in Burlington, Iowa, and Racine, Wisconsin took to the picket line after labor contract negotiations faltered… that was 20 weeks ago. Fast forward to today and workers are still on strike. But the end could be near as negotiators return to the bargaining table.
BURLINGTON, IA
98.1 KHAK

98.1 KHAK is #1 for new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

