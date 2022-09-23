Read full article on original website
Watch Metallica Bring Out Mickey Guyton, Mariah Carey Bring Out Jadakiss & Styles P At Global Citizen Festival
The Global Citizen Festival took place in New York City yesterday, and both Metallica and Mariah Carey performed at it. During their set, Metallica brought out country singer Mickey Guyton to sing “Nothing Else Matters,” which she covered on last year’s massive Metallica Blacklist tribute compilation. And...
ABC News
Shania Twain drops new song, 'Waking Up Dreaming': Watch the music video
Let's go, girls! Shania Twain's newest song, "Waking Up Dreaming," is finally here. After announcing the tune on Monday, the Canadian superstar dropped the track -- and its accompanying music video -- on Friday. The dance-worthy song has a throwback and upbeat feel to it and the music video and...
NME
Watch the first teaser for Selena Gomez documentary ‘My Mind And Me’
Selena Gomez has shared the first teaser for My Mind And Me, an upcoming film which documents the “highs, lows and everything in between” of the singer and actress’ life over the last six years. The trailer for the film, which is directed by Alex Keshishian and...
From Marc Anthony to Bad Bunny: All the Billboard Hot Latin Song of the Year since 1994
The 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards is around the corner, and everyone is waiting to know which of the five most popular tracks of 2022 will be recognized as the Hot Latin Song of the Year. Three of Bad Bunny’s hit songs, “Me Porto Bonito,” “Titi Me Pregunto,”...
Complex
Lil Baby Shares Tears for Fears-Sampling New Song “The World Is Yours to Take”
Lil Baby samples a Tear for Fears classic on his new single “The World Is Yours to Take.”. Released Friday, the song—which is among the eight singles set to be featured as part of the official FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 soundtrack—samples the duo’s still-ubiquitous 1985 track “Everybody Wants to Rule the World.” In a statement, Baby called this release a “special one” for him and also shouted out Budweiser, which has been designated as the “official beer” of the FIFA World Cup.
Hypebae
Rosalía Releases New Deluxe Album 'MOTOMAMI +'
Rosalía released a deluxe version of MOTOMAMI titled MOTOMAMI +. The new version of the album includes a total of 24 tracks — 8 more than the original LP, which she released in March. “For all my Motomamis for always being there and for singing the songs when...
NYLON
Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Tour Is Reportedly Scheduled For Summer 2023
It’s been two months since Beyoncé graced the world with her paradigm-shifting seventh studio album, Renaissance. As fans have embraced its seemingly inexhaustible well of excellent songs — “Alien Superstar,” “Cuff It,” and “America’s Got A Problem” have all experienced their share of the spotlight on TikTok — the pop star herself has been suspiciously absent from the album’s promotional cycle. To date, she has released no music videos or other visuals, and there has been little to no communication from Queen Bey of what else we can expect from her current era — until now. Per Page Six, Beyoncé is reportedly planning to bring Renaissance on tour during the summer of 2023.
The Isley Brothers Unveil New Album’s Release Date
The Isley Brothers have revealed their thirty-third studio album, Make Me Say It Again, Girl, will debut on Sept. 30. This is the band’s first album in five years since the 2017 release of Power of Peace. The new album’s announcement includes a visual teaser that opens with a vintage introduction from the late, rock and roll pioneer Little Richard. “They are the originators. They are the creators, the emancipator, the architect of what they’re doing. Ladies and gentlemen, let’s hear it for the one and only, The Isley Brothers,” he declares. Then, archival performances and videos play in...
Red Hot Chili Peppers share emotional tribute song for the late Eddie Van Halen
Red Hot Chili Peppers release new single, Eddie, inspired by their love for the late guitarist Eddie Van Halen
Drake Milligan Releases Album of Songs Written During His ‘Time in Nashville’ Following ‘AGT’ Run
The country music world has a new star in the works with Drake Milligan. The young singer-songwriter finished in third place in this year’s season of America’s Got Talent. But he has a lot more than that to celebrate. This week also saw the release of his first full-length studio album, Dallas/Fort Worth.
NME
Scottish DJ and producer Jamie Roy has died
Scottish DJ and producer Jamie Roy has died, his family revealed in a statement. In a post on Facebook today (September 21), the Roy family revealed that their son, who was a regular in the clubs of Ibiza, passed away on Tuesday. “Jamie passed away yesterday,” the post began. “Jamie...
Trailblazing artist José Feliciano to receive the first Billboard Legend Award
Known for chart-topping hits like "Feliz Navidad" and his rendition of "Light My Fire," award-winning Puerto Rican artist José Feliciano is being honored for his prolific career with the first Billboard Legend Award. The new award was created to honor artists like Feliciano for their fruitful careers and their...
NME
‘Jackass’ star Steve-O once went through 600 nitrous oxide cartridges in 24 hours
Jackass star Steve-O has said he once went through 600 cartridges of nitrous oxide in 24 hours. The stuntman recently reflected on his history of drug use while appearing on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, discussing the hallucinations he would suffer. Steve-O discussed being on cocaine and nitrous oxide for...
hotnewhiphop.com
6ix9ine Speaks On Dubai Brawl, "DJ Got Smoked"
On Friday, September 23, Hollywood Unlocked revealed that 6ix9ine had gotten into a brawl at the Soho Palm Club in Dubai. According to sources, the rapper asked the DJ to play one of his songs for the crowd, but he refused. This allegedly led to the artist, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, attacking the DJ on the spot.
hotnewhiphop.com
PNB Rock Laid To Rest During Traditional Muslim Funeral Service In Philadelphia
Friends and family gathered for the burial service of PNB Rock on Wednesday, Sept. 21st in his hometown of Philadelphia. The rapper was laid to rest during a service at Khadijah Alderman Funeral Home on 1924 W. Hunting Park Avenue. A photo of the service sheet emerged online, reading, "In Loving Memory of Rakim Allen, December 9, 1991 – September 12, 2022," along with a copy of the Janazah prayer. XXXTENTACION's mother, Cleopatra Bernard, attended PNB Rock's funeral service, as well.
Giveon Shares New Song for Amsterdam Movie: Listen
Giveon is back with a new song called “Time.” The song appears on the soundtrack for the upcoming David O. Russell film Amsterdam, which stars Christian Bale, John David Washington, Margo Robbie, Taylor Swift, and others. The track was written by Giveon, Drake, and Daniel Pemberton, who also composed the score for the film. Pemberton is also credited as a producer on the song alongside Jahaan Sweet. Listen to “Time” below.
6ix9ine Appears to Beat Up DJ in Dubai for Not Playing His Music
6ix9ine appears to have attacked a DJ in Dubai for not playing his music and it was caught on video. On Friday (Sept. 23), Instagram page @rapsszn posted a video of 6ix9ine throwing bolo's at a club DJ in Dubai who refused to play the rapper's music because he was a "snitch." In the clip, Tekashi is punching on someone—possibly the DJ—while several people try to pull the two men apart. At one point in the video, there's a man who appears to be sneaking up behind 6ix9ine and quickly snatching something off his neck.
Hannah Gadsby hits out at ‘notoriously transphobic’ industry while announcing trans-inclusive Netflix comedy showcase
Hannah Gadsby has signed a deal with Netflix to produce and host a multi-comic special showcasing performers of all gender identities along with an hour-long episode that will be taped in Sydney.“In an effort to further open a door that I had to fight to get through myself, I will curate and host a line-up show on Netflix featuring six new gender-diverse comedians,” the 44-year-old comedian said in a statement. “In a notoriously transphobic industry, I am looking to broaden the scope of opportunities for genderqueer performers from around the globe, as well as expand the diversity of offerings...
Cuff It: Beyoncé Allegedly Planning ‘Renaissance’ Tour Next Summer
Fans of Beyoncé are buzzing with excitement as rumors have surfaced that the singer is planning a tour for her latest album. According to sources, she's currently booking dates in the summer of 2023 at stadiums around the world. The post Cuff It: Beyoncé Allegedly Planning ‘Renaissance’ Tour Next Summer appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
