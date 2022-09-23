Read full article on original website
SFGate
What Streaming Service Is Tops With Viewers? It All Depends On Your Age
What are people watching online these days and what streaming service are they using? Unsurprisingly, the answers vary depending on age. A new report from Variety VIP+ finds that viewers in the 15 to 29-year-old range prefer streaming content on YouTube, Netflix and TikTok, followed by Hulu. Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook...
Some Disney World hotels closing as Hurricane Ian bears down on Florida
Guests are being evacuated from a number of Disney World hotels as Hurricane Ian bears down on Florida.
The Cleaning Lady Showrunners Confirm [Spoiler]'s Episode 2 Fate: 'We're Watching the Rise of Arman'
The following post contains spoilers for Season 2, Episode 2 of The Cleaning Lady. Villainous men of The Cleaning Lady‘s sophomore season, take note: There’s a strong chance you won’t make it out alive. One week after Thony’s husband Marco was killed off in the Fox drama’s Season 2 premiere, it was lights out for crime boss Hayak Barsamian, who died on Monday’s episode when Arman injected him with a lethal syringe during a tussle between the two men in the prison showers. “Without Arman’s prototypical father, and without Hayak backing him financially, supporting him, guiding him, who is Arman? We’re stripping Arman of everything...
SFGate
Gorillaz Brought Out All the Guests at Star-Studded Inglewood Concert
Every Gorillaz concert is an all-star affair, but Friday’s show at the Forum was especially star-studded show as Beck, Tame Impala, Schoolboy Q, Thundercat, Del the Funky Homosapien and De La Soul all came out to perform with Damon Albarn’s cartoon band. Fresh off their standout Life Is...
SFGate
Nicki Minaj Rails Against YouTube After Platform Age-Restricts Her New Music Video
Nicki Minaj fired off at YouTube on Monday afternoon after the platform age-restricted her “Likkle Miss Remix” music video with dancehall artist Skeng, alleging that the company is “in bed” with rival artists’ camps. “Imagine this. They restricted my fucking video but have things a...
