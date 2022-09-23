Read full article on original website
Tropical storm Ian strengthens into hurricane
Hurricane Ian’s projected path shifted overnight and is now estimated to be a Category 4 when it hits Florida. Here & Now‘s Scott Tong checks in with WUSF reporter Cathy Carter in Tampa. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Illinois State Military Museum brings history to life with story telling | Community Voices
Paul Fanning is the director of the Illinois State Military Museum. He spoke to Community Voices about leading the museum after a 32-year career in the Illinois National Guard. He also talked about how his staff tells a story with each exhibit it puts together. He also explained the misinformation around Santa Anna’s prosthetic leg which is cared for by the museum.
