Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Local Fairytale-Themed Psychic Fair Invites You to "Embrace Your Inner Child"Dianna CarneyDartmouth, MA
This Free Harvest Festival Promises Fireworks, Food Trucks, & More Family Fun!Dianna CarneyWareham, MA
Disabled Retiree Who Lost Home Receives Settlement In Tax BattleTaxBuzzNew Bedford, MA
New "Mobile Adventures Van" Will Bring Outdoor Play & Nature-Based Crafts to Local CommunitiesDianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Related
Converted Church Makes Stunning & Unique Home in The Berkshires, Massachusetts
Berkshire County in western Massachusetts is no stranger to some pretty spectacular real estate. From historical homes to modern mountain retreats, The Berkshires has a property for every taste. With proximity to New York City and Boston and a market that boasts far more square footage and significantly less expensive...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Abutters voice opposition to proposed West Tisbury house
A house project that could potentially have nine bedrooms is facing pushback from abutters in West Tisbury. The West Tisbury planning board did a site plan review of the property during a Monday, September 12, Zoom meeting. According to the application submitted by Squash Meadow Construction, Michael and Heather Crowley...
Baker-Polito announced $1 million in grants for 26 projects
To celebrate Climate Week, the Baker-Polito Administration announced $1,217,619 in grant funding for 26 projects through the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) Land Use Planning Assistance Grant Program.
WCVB
Drivers hospitalized after Cape Cod crash involving school bus, dump truck
BARNSTABLE, Mass. — Two people were taken to Massachusetts hospitals after a serious crash involving a school bus and a dump truck in Marstons Mills on Monday. No students were aboard the bus at the time of the collision on River Road, officials said. The local fire department says the crash left the bus with heavy damage.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
capecod.com
Bike Path Mural to Honor Falmouth Woman
FALMOUTH – The parents of a young Falmouth woman who was killed this year are working with a local lawmaker to create a mural in their daughter’s honor. Robert and April Barrows are taking steps to have a mural of their daughter Kianna Paige Barrows created at a bike path overpass in North Falmouth.
capecoddaily.com
Cape Cod News 09/25/2022
BOURNE – A car and motorcycle collided in the rotary on the Cape side of the Bourne Bridge shortly before 6:30 PM Sunday. One person was transported to Falmouth Hospital for evaluation. The motorcycle had to be towed from the scene. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Shortly…
capecod.com
Bourne firefighters rescue people from MMA elevator, respond to motorcycle crash
BOURNE – A car and motorcycle collided in the rotary on the Cape side of the Bourne Bridge shortly before 6:30 PM Sunday. One person was transported to Falmouth Hospital for evaluation. The motorcycle had to be towed from the scene. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
capecoddaily.com
Car crashes into tree in Wellfleet
WELLFLEET – A car struck a tree in Wellfleet sometime after 5 PM Saturday. The crash happened on Commercial Street near Railroad Avenue. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were believed to serious but not life-threatening. The post Car crashes into tree in Wellfleet appeared first on CapeCod.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
GoLocalProv
Man Rescued After Jumping in Water at WaterFire Saturday Night in Providence
Providence police assisted with rescuing a man who jumped in the Woonasquatucket River during WaterFire. Police were called to Waterplace Restaurant Saturday night to assist with WaterFire detail with a man who was hanging from the pier. Upon arrival, police said they saw the man was already in a police...
Why are Massachusetts Residents Displaying Blue Porch Lights in September?
Over the past few months, we have been exploring why some Massachusetts residents are displaying colorful porch lights. You may remember in a previous post, I mentioned taking a trip down memory lane in some of the Berkshire County towns that I lived in including Pittsfield, Lee, Cheshire, and North Adams. I also mentioned how I was driving through the northern Berkshires and saw a blue porch light at one resident's home.
Fairhaven Man Dies in Pool Accident
FAIRHAVEN — A 67-year-old Fairhaven man has died in what authorities say was likely an accident or medical event, after his body was pulled from his pool on Sunday morning. Spokesperson for the Bristol County District Attorney's Office Gregg Miliote confirmed that Andrew Greene of Raymond Street was found dead at around 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25.
What’s the Most Snow MA Has Received in a 24 Hour Period?
Massachusetts residents are all too familiar with big snowstorms, frigid temperatures, and power outages. As a matter of fact, Massachusetts residents can expect to freeze their buns off this winter and you can get more details by going here. Big Snowstorms Come with the Territory of Being a Massachusetts Resident.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
140 MPH Speeder, Drunk Driver Crash Keep NH State Police Busy
It's like Speed Racer paid a visit to the Seacoast region in one of two incidents that kept State Police busy on Satuday night. A New Hampshire State Police trooper stopped a driver of a 2010 Infiniti sedan after it allegedly blew past him heading west on Route 101 in Epping at an estimated 140 mph around 10:20 p.m.
GoLocalProv
UPDATED: New Details Emerge Following Car Crash Into Seekonk River Off Fox Point Park
A car went off a boat ramp into the Seekonk River in Providence overnight — and more details are emerging as to what transpired. As GoLocal first reported, a woman told police Sunday morning she was the passenger in the vehicle that went into the water, after being able to escape the submerged car.
capecoddaily.com
September 24, 2022 - Chatham Lighthouse - Massachusetts
Today Wilma, Gus, and I Adventured to the Chatham Lighthouse in Chatham, Massachusetts, part of Cape Cod. The Chatham Lighthouse is a working Lighthouse operated by the Coast Guard. It was originally built as twin lighthouses in 1808, being replaced in 1841, and later separated from the “twin” in 1923. The Lighthouse is only open to the public on days when tours are scheduled, however can be viewed from outside the security gate. We had a sunrising Adventure to the Chatham Lighthouse. We arrived finding it blocked off as expected, but yet pleased that a view was still available through the fencing. We walked around and checked out the Lighthouse from various angles and crossed the street to admire the sunrise and the gorgeous beach below. The Lighthouse was far from picturesque yet unique in its own way. Due to the limited access, it was a short Adventure. However, since it was our first visit to the Lighthouse, I figured I would blog about it separately so it could be included in our Lighthouse category. Keep watching as there will soon be a blog on our entire day trip to Cape Cod today. So glad we could cross another Lighthouse from our list (This blog will not be rated).
WCVB
Young woman from Massachusetts killed in head-on-crash in Merrimack Valley
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman is dead after the vehicle she was traveling in was involved in a head-on crash in North Andover, according to police. North Andover police said the crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday in the area of 1800 Great Pond Road. The...
Car drives into Warwick store
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick business is now boarded up after a car drove through the front of the building on Saturday. A maroon vehicle could be seen sticking out of the front window of Wild Birds Unlimited on Bald Hill Road. Police have not released many details, but say they’re investigating the incident. […]
commonwealthmagazine.org
Mass. misses on one bid for Cape bridge replacement
PUBLIC OFFICIALS fell short in one of two bids to secure more than $1 billion in federal funding toward replacement of the Bourne and Sagamore bridges, a blow that left them “disappointed” as they wrangle with questions over how to pay for the critical infrastructure project. The US...
motifri.com
Truck crashes backwards into Warwick storefront: No apparent serious injuries
A Toyota pickup truck crashed in reverse gear through the storefront of Wild Birds Unlimited, located in the plaza at 1000 Bald Hill Road, Warwick, shortly after 6pm on Saturday, Sep 24. The driver of the truck, a man looking to be about 60 years old, after being extricated from...
How Big and Where is the Biggest House in Massachusetts?
Don't be confused by the size of this single-family home. Yes, it's over 54,000 square feet of living space including indoors and outdoors, but the original owner was an expansionist. One of the Central Pacific Railroad founders, Mark Hopkins, built the house in 1887 for his wife Mary, according to The Berkshire Eagle.
Comments / 0