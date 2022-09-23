Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Gorillaz Brought Out All the Guests at Star-Studded Inglewood Concert
Every Gorillaz concert is an all-star affair, but Friday’s show at the Forum was especially star-studded show as Beck, Tame Impala, Schoolboy Q, Thundercat, Del the Funky Homosapien and De La Soul all came out to perform with Damon Albarn’s cartoon band. Fresh off their standout Life Is...
SFGate
Pharoah Sanders, influential jazz saxophonist, dies at 81
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pharoah Sanders, the influential tenor saxophonist revered in the jazz world for the spirituality of his work, has died, his record label announced. He was 81. Sanders, who launched his career playing alongside John Coltrane in the 1960s, died in Los Angeles early Saturday, said...
San Francisco's Portola Festival organizers respond to crowd control criticism
Viral video of festivalgoers climbing the fences became the weekend's biggest story.
Which Halloween Horror Nights is better, Universal Studios Hollywood or Universal Studios Orlando?
You really have to love horror to love it.
RELATED PEOPLE
Maren Morris Reveals Performing Is Her ‘Therapy’ Amid Brittany Aldean Feud
Maren Morris, 32, is not letting her recent feud with Brittany Aldean take away from the enjoyment of performing to her fans. The country singer, who made headlines with the wife of Jason Aldean last month, admitted she’s doing “good” despite the negativity that was brought on after she called out a seemingly transphobic social media post made by Brittany.
‘Best in Dough’: Here’s Why Head Judge Daniele Uditi Looks So Familiar
Find out why head chef Daniele Uditi might look familiar to you in the new Hulu series, 'Best in Dough' - and where to find his amazing pizza.
The good, bad and very ugly of San Francisco’s Portola music festival
The music wasn't the issue.
SFGate
$10,000 for one Instagram post? How food influencers can make or break restaurants
LOS ANGELES — In more than 20 years at his family’s restaurant, Joel Gonzalez had never seen anything like it. Around 6 p.m. on March 25, 2021, he looked up to find a line stretching out the door of Mariscos Corona, the Van Nuys restaurant he runs with his sister. For the next two hours, the siblings did their best to manage the surge of customers eagerly requesting the restaurant’s signature dishes: aguachile-stuffed avocados and surf-and-turf burritos.
Comments / 0