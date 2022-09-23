Read full article on original website
County search and rescue team hosts open-house this Saturday
URBANA -- The Champaign County Search and Rescue Team will host a 10th Anniversary celebration this Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on the grounds of the ILEAS Training Center, 1701 E. Main in Urbana. Champaign County Search and Rescue (CCSAR) membership is open to volunteers 18 years old...
With heart attacks, timing is everything and it can save your life
URBANA -- To say time was of the essence for Tammi Fanson on July 18, 2022, would be an understatement. The Gibson City, Illinois, woman had been dealing with high blood pressure, stress, fatigue and shortness of breath, but she chalked it up to life just being difficult. But on that day, she found herself at her local Gibson Area Hospital in the midst of a heart attack.
Free COVID-19 tests for everyone, new community site opens on campus Monday
URBANA -- Starting Monday, Champaign County residents will be able to take saliva-based COVID-19 test for free at SHIELD Illinois' new location at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign’s Campus Recreation Center East (CRCE). The free PCR tests will be available to anyone in the community and are being made available through a partnership between the Illinois Department of Public Health and SHIELD Illinois through federal funding.
Recipe: Smoked chuck beef ribs
Family Features -- For home chefs looking to take their cooking skills to the next level, it all starts with a little inspiration and a few new skills. Turn family meals into extravagant adventures, take backyard barbecues to new heights and impress friends and neighbors with pitmaster-worthy recipes. In fact,...
Recipe: Get you grillin' on with something awesome
Family Features -- Summer is gone. The fall weather is making it way into Illinois taking its place. There's still more time to get out and grill some delicious food to enjoy after a Friday night football game or to serve when all the fellas are over Sunday's NFL game.
Which is flu shot is right for senior citizens?
DANVILLE --- As we enter fall, the emails from your workplace or pharmacy may start to pop up in your inbox. "It’s time for a flu shot!" It depends, says Jason Kole, MD, director of Emergency Department Services at OSF HealthCare in Danville, Illinois. Dr. Kole says every influenza...
Illinois theater convention September 24
CHICAGO -- The Illinois Theatre Association will hold its 2022 ITA Annual Membership Meeting & Award Celebration at the DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Hotel & Conference Center in Downers Grove on September 24. In addition to presenting annual excellence awards to Illinois thespians, the all-day event will include the induction of the 2022-2024 Board of Directors, workshops sponsored by the ITA, a special presentation on intimacy direction, and its Red Carpet Gala Award Luncheon.
Urbana's Canopy Club offering "Fee-Free" weekend starting Friday
URBANA -- The University of Illinois' popular campustown live music venue has released a list of more than 25 upcoming acts this fall. Starting Friday, September 2nd at midnight through Monday, September 5th at 11:59 pm online purchase of tickets for any of the upcoming shows will not include any additional fees during the venue's Fee-Free Weekend. Concert-goers and live music fans can use the code "FEEFREE" in the promo code box during checkout to skip paying administrative fees.
Covid-19 booster shots available starting Monday, Sept 12
CHAMPAIGN -- Champaign County residents over the aged 65 and older will be able to receive the latest Moderna or Pfizer Coronavirus booster shoot starting Monday, September 12, at the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District office. Due to the current limited supply of the vaccine, administration of the boosters shots will...
CUPHD issues warning concerning rabid bats found in the area
CHAMPAIGN -- The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District alerted the public today that a second bat was discovered and tested positive for rabies. Since the rabies virus can be transmitted to people and pets if they are bitten or scratched by an infected animal, they want to make sure the public is aware of the possible danger in the county.
