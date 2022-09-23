ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Grab another Spoon: Austin indie band adds 'Party for the Parks' to its busy October

By Peter Blackstock, Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hg6oo_0i7joCkE00

If you want to see Spoon in Austin next month, you'll have plenty of opportunities. The renowned local indie band was announced Friday as the headliner for Austin Parks Foundation's eighth annual Party for the Parks fundraiser, which takes place Oct. 12 at Zilker Park between the two weekends of the Austin City Limits Music Festival.

Spoon also is playing both Sundays of ACL Fest (Oct. 9 and Oct. 16). They also have two shows booked at downtown concert hall ACL Live: an ACL Fest Nights concert on Oct. 14, and a taping of the "Austin City Limits" TV show on Oct. 19.

ACL Fest"Austin City Limits" tapings in October include Pavement, The War on Drugs, Spoon

Tickets to Party for the Parks, $175 general admission and $325 VIP, are on sale now at party.austinparks.org. The event runs from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.; the ticket price includes dinner, an open bar, a silent auction and raffle, and parking near the festival grounds.

Austin Parks Foundation CEO Colin Wallis said in a press release announcing the event that the nonprofit's goal is to raise $400,000 with the event. The release noted that APF's mission is "partnering with the community to make Austin’s public parks, trails and green spaces better through volunteerism, innovative programming, advocacy and financial support."

A portion of every ticket purchased to ACL Fest helps to fund the Park Foundation's efforts. In its economic impact report for 2021, fest organizer C3 Presents noted $6.7 million was raised for Austin park improvements. The total over 17 years of the festival/foundation partnership is nearly $50 million, according to C3.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Park Foundation#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Zilker Park#Localevent#Party#Acl Fest#Apf#The Park Foundation#Pres
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Austin American-Statesman

Austin American-Statesman

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
676K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Austin, TX from Austin American-Statesman.

 http://statesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy