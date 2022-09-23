ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Games involving Judge, Pujols only available on Apple TV+

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07mQvp_0i7jo6X700

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Fans looking to watch Aaron Judge's pursuit of the AL home run record or Albert Pujols chase 700 homers live Friday night will need to it via streaming.

Apple TV+ has exclusive coverage of both games as part of its “Friday Night Baseball” package. The games were selected and announced in early August.

When games air nationally, it also means other networks can't do live cut-ins. ESPN and MLB Network did that earlier in the week when games were only available on the team's regional networks.

Fans can access both games Friday night on Apple TV+ for free and without the need for a subscription. The Apple TV app is on all Apple devices and can also be accessed on smart TVs, gaming consoles, and cable boxes.

This is the first season of Apple's deal with Major League Baseball, which is part of a trend of leagues partnering with streaming platforms for a package of games.

Judge is at 60 homers as the New York Yankees host the Boston Red Sox. His next homer would tie him with Roger Maris for the AL record. Maris hit 61 for the Yankees in 1961.

Pujols' St. Louis Cardinals visit the Los Angeles Dodgers. Pujols needs two to become the fourth player to reach the 700 home run milestone, but has not gone deep in his last six games.

Pujols played most of last season with the Dodgers after being released by the Los Angeles Angels. Of the 12 homers he hit for the Dodgers last season, eight came at Dodger Stadium.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Maris
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Aaron Judge
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Mlb Network#Major League Baseball#The New York Yankees#The Boston Red Sox#St Louis Cardinals#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The Los Angeles Angels
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
112K+
Followers
126K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy