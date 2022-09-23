ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

247Sports

THE MORNING AFTER…JMU

Appalachian State finally ran out of the game-ending magic it should’ve never needed during a stunning 32-28 home loss to JMU. Leading 28-3 in the second quarter, App State was outscored 29-0 over the final 36:10 in a two-phase breakdown of offense and defense, which also extended to the Mountaineer sideline.
BOONE, NC
WHSV

Search warrant is being executed on Luray Ave.

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police Tactical Team is executing a search warrant on the 300 block of Luray Avenue in Luray. VSP said there are several emergency personnel on the scene, but that is just precautionary. There is no immediate threat to the public. This is a...
LURAY, VA
schillingshow.com

Pride shaming: Charlottesville school official impels staff to wear “LGBTQ+” support attire

CHS – In Virginia, we celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride in both June and September – which is a little unique in comparison to other states. Our Gender & Sexuality Alliance (GSA) will be hosting a table during lunches tomorrow to celebrate members of our school and community who identify as a part of the LGBTQ+ community. You may have also seen Dr. Gurley’s email this week that referenced the state’s attempt to undermine the ways our school division supports our LGBTQ+ students. I’ve had multiple students stop me in the hallway to express concern over feeling like they no longer have rights as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. This is heartbreaking, but I have assured them that CHS and Charlottesville City will always be here to support and empower them.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
ourdavie.com

Wanna catch a flounder? Better hurry up

As October looms over the horizon, the end of September offers sportsmen in North Carolina a full plate. The statewide archery season for deer has been underway for nine days, and plenty of hunters have been taking advantage. I’ve got a buddy facing back surgery next week and three months of inactivity; he’s killed six whitetails already, knowing he needed to fill his freezer as soon as possible.
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
Person
Nick Saban
cbs19news

Charlottesville man killed in weekend motorcycle crash in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Richmond Police Department says a man from Charlottesville was killed in a motorcycle crash on Saturday. According to police, the crash occurred at the intersection of East Broad Rock Road and East 35th Street around 5:50 p.m. Police say the motorcyclist, identified as 31-year-old...
RICHMOND, VA
The Roanoke Star

The Disgraceful Desecration of Lee and His Chapel

. . . let us with caution indulge the supposition that morality can be maintained without religion.  Whatever may be conceded to the influence of refined education on minds of peculiar structure, reason and experience both forbid us to expect that National morality can prevail in exclusion of religious principle. George Washington – Farewell Address […]
LEXINGTON, VA
wakg.com

Virginia State Police Investigating Fatal Patrick County Accident

The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Patrick County Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred while the vehicle was being pursued by the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office. A stolen 1987 Jeep Comanche was traveling south on Route 8, when it attempted an abrupt turn onto...
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
#Jmu#Unc#Nc State#American Football#College Football#Appalachian State#App State Mania#Hall Of Fame#Colorado State
C-Ville Weekly

Touch me not

The Cleopatra Project expands the collaboration between UVA Health System, the Blue Ridge Poison Center, and Virginia Master Naturalists with an educational booklet about poisonous animals, illustrated by members of Firnew Farm Artists’ Circle. Images courtesy of the artists. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
royalexaminer.com

Luray couple perish in five-car crash on Rt. 340

Two Page County residents died at the scene of a five-car crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon (Sept. 21) just south of the Warren County-Page County line. Virginia State Police spokesman Sergeant Brent Coffey stated in a Friday evening email that the investigation continues into the 3:11 p.m. crash of five vehicles in Page County, at the intersection of U.S. 340 and Route 662 (Compton Hollow Rd).
PAGE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Missing Person: Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County’s Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in finding a missing person. Billie Jean Zampini was last seen Sept 23rd. She is said to be driving a silver 2007 Toyota Corolla with Virginia tag 8430FJ, according to a press release.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
wina.com

Shooting death in apartments behind Albemarle Square

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle Police say they’re not related, but another shooting within a week in apartments behind Albemarle Square, this one resulting in a death. Police were called to a parking lot of Rio Hill Apartments shortly before 9:30 Saturday night for a report of a shooting. Officers at arrived and found a gunshot victim in critical condition. That person was transported to UVa where they died a short time later.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
whee.net

Car chase becomes fatal

The Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred around 4 p.m. Thursday on Route 8 at the intersection with Ashby Drive. The crash occurred while the vehicle was being pursued by the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office. The fleeing vehicle, a stolen 1987 Jeep Commanche, was traveling...
GALAX, VA
WHSV

International Festival returns to Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After two years without it, Harrisonburg’s International Festival took over downtown again Saturday. “The people that you are going to meet today represent the diversity that is Harrisonburg’s greatest strength,” Mayor Deanna Reed said in her speech to the crowd at Saturday’s festival. “We are so lucky that so many from around the world have come to call Harrisonburg home.”
HARRISONBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Vehicle pursuit ends in fatal crash in Patrick Co.

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal crash in Patrick County during a vehicle pursuit. VSP says the crash happened on Thursday, September 22 at 4:01 p.m. on Route 8 at the Ashby Drive intersection. A 1987 Jeep Commanche was traveling south on Route 8 fleeing from the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office when it attempted to make a sharp right turn and went down a steep embankment.
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
Mount Airy News

Sonker Festival resuming after 2-year halt

Good things supposedly come to those who wait, and for fans of a locally based dessert it’s been nearly three years since they’ve been able to experience the Surry County Sonker Festival. That pause will end next Saturday when the festival returns after being cancelled in 2020 and...
SURRY COUNTY, NC

