Augusta Free Press
The best CFB team in Virginia, according to the ESPN FPI: James Madison
The top-rated football program in Virginia, per the ESPN Football Power Index, isn’t either of the ACC schools, UVA or Virginia Tech. It’s James Madison, which sits at 65 in the FPI after the Dukes’ 32-28 win at Appalachian State on Saturday. The FPI projects JMU (3-0)...
247Sports
THE MORNING AFTER…JMU
Appalachian State finally ran out of the game-ending magic it should’ve never needed during a stunning 32-28 home loss to JMU. Leading 28-3 in the second quarter, App State was outscored 29-0 over the final 36:10 in a two-phase breakdown of offense and defense, which also extended to the Mountaineer sideline.
Everything Virginia head coach Tony Elliott said after loss to Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- Virginia's comeback fell short on Friday night after the Cavaliers fell to Syracuse 22-20. They are now 2-2 on the year. UVA head coach Tony Elliott met with the media after the game. Here is everything he said in his post game presser. What do you take...
WHSV
Search warrant is being executed on Luray Ave.
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police Tactical Team is executing a search warrant on the 300 block of Luray Avenue in Luray. VSP said there are several emergency personnel on the scene, but that is just precautionary. There is no immediate threat to the public. This is a...
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Avery County, NC, Wilkes County, NC, Johnson County, TN at 714 pm EDT, Sep 25t
Ashe NC-Watauga NC- 714 PM EDT Sun Sep 25 2022. Watauga and southwestern Ashe Counties through 745 PM EDT…. At 713 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over. Peoria, or near Beech Mountain, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size...
schillingshow.com
Pride shaming: Charlottesville school official impels staff to wear “LGBTQ+” support attire
CHS – In Virginia, we celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride in both June and September – which is a little unique in comparison to other states. Our Gender & Sexuality Alliance (GSA) will be hosting a table during lunches tomorrow to celebrate members of our school and community who identify as a part of the LGBTQ+ community. You may have also seen Dr. Gurley’s email this week that referenced the state’s attempt to undermine the ways our school division supports our LGBTQ+ students. I’ve had multiple students stop me in the hallway to express concern over feeling like they no longer have rights as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. This is heartbreaking, but I have assured them that CHS and Charlottesville City will always be here to support and empower them.
ourdavie.com
Wanna catch a flounder? Better hurry up
As October looms over the horizon, the end of September offers sportsmen in North Carolina a full plate. The statewide archery season for deer has been underway for nine days, and plenty of hunters have been taking advantage. I’ve got a buddy facing back surgery next week and three months of inactivity; he’s killed six whitetails already, knowing he needed to fill his freezer as soon as possible.
Weather Bulletin : Severe Thunderstorm Watch In Effect Until 7PM Sunday For Parts Of Area
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 543. SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 543 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT. * Effective this Sunday morning and evening from 1140 AM until. 700 PM EDT. * Primary threats include…. Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible. Isolated large hail events to...
cbs19news
Charlottesville man killed in weekend motorcycle crash in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Richmond Police Department says a man from Charlottesville was killed in a motorcycle crash on Saturday. According to police, the crash occurred at the intersection of East Broad Rock Road and East 35th Street around 5:50 p.m. Police say the motorcyclist, identified as 31-year-old...
The Disgraceful Desecration of Lee and His Chapel
. . . let us with caution indulge the supposition that morality can be maintained without religion. Whatever may be conceded to the influence of refined education on minds of peculiar structure, reason and experience both forbid us to expect that National morality can prevail in exclusion of religious principle. George Washington – Farewell Address […]
Augusta Free Press
Road work schedule update for Central Virginia for the week of Sept. 26-30
The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Interstate 64 – Brush removal. Expect shoulder closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 124, in the eastbound lanes, Sunday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (NEW) Interstate 64 – Bridge...
wakg.com
Virginia State Police Investigating Fatal Patrick County Accident
The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Patrick County Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred while the vehicle was being pursued by the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office. A stolen 1987 Jeep Comanche was traveling south on Route 8, when it attempted an abrupt turn onto...
C-Ville Weekly
Touch me not
The Cleopatra Project expands the collaboration between UVA Health System, the Blue Ridge Poison Center, and Virginia Master Naturalists with an educational booklet about poisonous animals, illustrated by members of Firnew Farm Artists’ Circle. Images courtesy of the artists. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded...
royalexaminer.com
Luray couple perish in five-car crash on Rt. 340
Two Page County residents died at the scene of a five-car crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon (Sept. 21) just south of the Warren County-Page County line. Virginia State Police spokesman Sergeant Brent Coffey stated in a Friday evening email that the investigation continues into the 3:11 p.m. crash of five vehicles in Page County, at the intersection of U.S. 340 and Route 662 (Compton Hollow Rd).
WHSV
Missing Person: Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County’s Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in finding a missing person. Billie Jean Zampini was last seen Sept 23rd. She is said to be driving a silver 2007 Toyota Corolla with Virginia tag 8430FJ, according to a press release.
wina.com
Shooting death in apartments behind Albemarle Square
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle Police say they’re not related, but another shooting within a week in apartments behind Albemarle Square, this one resulting in a death. Police were called to a parking lot of Rio Hill Apartments shortly before 9:30 Saturday night for a report of a shooting. Officers at arrived and found a gunshot victim in critical condition. That person was transported to UVa where they died a short time later.
whee.net
WHSV
International Festival returns to Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After two years without it, Harrisonburg’s International Festival took over downtown again Saturday. “The people that you are going to meet today represent the diversity that is Harrisonburg’s greatest strength,” Mayor Deanna Reed said in her speech to the crowd at Saturday’s festival. “We are so lucky that so many from around the world have come to call Harrisonburg home.”
wfxrtv.com
Mount Airy News
Sonker Festival resuming after 2-year halt
Good things supposedly come to those who wait, and for fans of a locally based dessert it’s been nearly three years since they’ve been able to experience the Surry County Sonker Festival. That pause will end next Saturday when the festival returns after being cancelled in 2020 and...
