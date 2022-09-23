ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Chronicle

Washington Is Stuck With a Travel Nurse Dilemma, Pitting Care Against Costs

When Kevin Saavedra landed at Seattle's Harborview Medical Center in February, it became the sixth hospital he's worked at in less than three years. He drives from place to place, his two Rottweilers in tow, and has a growing list of states he'd be eager to return to. Saavedra is...
Inverse

These two daily activities are wreaking havoc on teens’ sleep

With the school year underway around the United States, parents and caregivers are once again faced with the age-old struggle of wrangling groggy kids out of bed in the morning. For parents of preteens and teenagers, it can be particularly challenging. Sometimes this gets chalked up to laziness in teens....
SEATTLE, WA
rentonreporter.com

These Edmonds and Renton shoe stores could change your life

Wide Shoes Only: Huge selection, expert fitting and superior customer service. If you’ve got wide, wide feet, we’ve got the eeeexact solution to help fortify your sole. Wide Shoes Only – with locations in Edmonds and Renton – specializes in outfitting people with wider feet, by not only offering more than 600 models of wide-soled shoes, but by also providing precision fitting by highly trained, expert staff.
EDMONDS, WA
Health
The Stranger

Slog AM: Bikes Are Back, Boats Are Out, and NASA Will Crash a Spaceship Into an Asteroid Today

This was a great weekend to visit Mercer Island. Just not by car. As WSDOT has been saying in numerous venues for many weeks, a section of westbound I-90 had to be closed this weekend for the second phase of maintenance on a freeway joint that was installed in 1989. Initially, they left a westbound ramp open on the island, but that caused extensive backups when navigation systems directed drivers to use the island’s surface streets to bypass the construction. In response, WSDOT closed Mercer Island’s westbound onramp altogether. Access for emergency vehicles, transit, and bikes was unimpeded. The project is now complete and traffic is flowing.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Here's how weather in Washington will impact track of Hurricane Ian

SEATTLE — You've probably heard the saying, "the flap of a butterfly's wings in Brazil can set off a tornado in Texas." The butterfly effect is a phenomenon in fluid dynamics, relevant in weather too given the atmosphere is fluid. Even the smallest perturbations in the atmosphere can lead to substantial differences over a period of time, reminding us that everything is connected.
SEATTLE, WA
Daily Mail

The fastest-cooling real estate markets in the US: Sales drop 34% in Seattle as crime ravaged West Coast sees prices tumble amid exodus of residents - and people return from pandemic refuges

Seattle’s housing market is slowing faster than any in the country, a new study has revealed - as cash-strapped buyers increasingly shy away from home purchases. The study, from real estate firm Redfin, ranked the nation’s most populous hubs using metrics such as prices, price drops, and supply - and found that the real estate market is cooling fastest primarily along the West Coast.
SEATTLE, WA
foodieflashpacker.com

The 9 Best Restaurants on Bainbridge Island, Washington

Bainbridge Island is located on Kitsap Peninsula in Washington. It’s just a 30-minute ferry ride from Seattle, but when you step off the ferry, it’s another world. What you don’t have are lots of red lights, parking problems, and traffic. What you do have as you see all the sights the island has to offer is fantastic food and drink choices.
BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WA
shorelineareanews.com

King County COVID-19 reporting has been completely revamped

King county has completely revised how it reports COVID-19 information. They do provide what seems to be a great deal of information and I invite you to check it out. If there is someone who loves numbers and statistics and would like to go through the data and provide local information, please email me at Editor@ShorelineAreaNews.com.
KING COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

80s return to Seattle in late September

This forecast will boggle your mind. Highs on Monday will soar to the 80s in Puget Sound! Some spots over the Cascade foothills could see temps near 90 degrees. This is extremely impressive for it being the last week of September. Highs today will comfortably warm to the low to...
SEATTLE, WA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Washington

While it is fairly easy to prepare a delicious burger in the comfort of your home, we all love to go out with our friends from time to time. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are three amazing burger places in Washington that will definitely enjoy.
SEATTLE, WA
westsideseattle.com

After 22 years Homefront Ice Cream is asked to move out

Homefront Ice Cream, a fixture on Alki Beach at 2622 Alki Ave SW for the past 22 years will be gone as of Oct. 31. Owner Savary Ou, who came to the United States from Cambodia when she was eleven, has grown the business steadily over the past two decades, now offering more than 58 flavors of ice cream, smoothies and espresso.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Big Tech made Seattle’s new status as a fashion capital inevitable

When you think of the most fashionable cities in the U.S., Seattle wouldn’t often come up, with its flannel-clad residents, often trudging through the rain in hiking boots and the distinct lack of an umbrella. But according to an article from Esquire, Seattle is now an unlikely fashion capital. The Gee and Ursula Show explains why this new status was actually inevitable.
SEATTLE, WA

