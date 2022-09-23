Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Washington Is Stuck With a Travel Nurse Dilemma, Pitting Care Against Costs
When Kevin Saavedra landed at Seattle's Harborview Medical Center in February, it became the sixth hospital he's worked at in less than three years. He drives from place to place, his two Rottweilers in tow, and has a growing list of states he'd be eager to return to. Saavedra is...
Inverse
These two daily activities are wreaking havoc on teens’ sleep
With the school year underway around the United States, parents and caregivers are once again faced with the age-old struggle of wrangling groggy kids out of bed in the morning. For parents of preteens and teenagers, it can be particularly challenging. Sometimes this gets chalked up to laziness in teens....
q13fox.com
King County Executive to announce behavioral health response plan on Monday
SEATTLE - King County Executive Dow Constantine will announce a new behavioral health crisis response plan on Monday. The goal, according to the Executive’s Office, is to improve the availability and sustainability of behavioral health care in King County. Constantine will hold a press conference announcing the plan on...
rentonreporter.com
These Edmonds and Renton shoe stores could change your life
Wide Shoes Only: Huge selection, expert fitting and superior customer service. If you’ve got wide, wide feet, we’ve got the eeeexact solution to help fortify your sole. Wide Shoes Only – with locations in Edmonds and Renton – specializes in outfitting people with wider feet, by not only offering more than 600 models of wide-soled shoes, but by also providing precision fitting by highly trained, expert staff.
Washington state outpacing majority of nation when it comes to rising rent
A new report from HelpAdvisor shows Washington state is outpacing the vast majority of the United States when it comes to rising rent prices. It is happening at the same time that the Seattle and Tacoma housing markets are cooling. In the last year, some 7.2 million people who pay...
The Stranger
Slog AM: Bikes Are Back, Boats Are Out, and NASA Will Crash a Spaceship Into an Asteroid Today
This was a great weekend to visit Mercer Island. Just not by car. As WSDOT has been saying in numerous venues for many weeks, a section of westbound I-90 had to be closed this weekend for the second phase of maintenance on a freeway joint that was installed in 1989. Initially, they left a westbound ramp open on the island, but that caused extensive backups when navigation systems directed drivers to use the island’s surface streets to bypass the construction. In response, WSDOT closed Mercer Island’s westbound onramp altogether. Access for emergency vehicles, transit, and bikes was unimpeded. The project is now complete and traffic is flowing.
Here's how weather in Washington will impact track of Hurricane Ian
SEATTLE — You've probably heard the saying, "the flap of a butterfly's wings in Brazil can set off a tornado in Texas." The butterfly effect is a phenomenon in fluid dynamics, relevant in weather too given the atmosphere is fluid. Even the smallest perturbations in the atmosphere can lead to substantial differences over a period of time, reminding us that everything is connected.
The complicated process of recycling batteries in Washington state
At first glance, you might think Phil Currie is holding the world’s least appetizing bar of chocolate. But the damaged computer battery — glossy, dark and segmented into bulging squares within a large Ziploc — presents a much bigger health risk than a Hershey’s. “We can’t...
The fastest-cooling real estate markets in the US: Sales drop 34% in Seattle as crime ravaged West Coast sees prices tumble amid exodus of residents - and people return from pandemic refuges
Seattle’s housing market is slowing faster than any in the country, a new study has revealed - as cash-strapped buyers increasingly shy away from home purchases. The study, from real estate firm Redfin, ranked the nation’s most populous hubs using metrics such as prices, price drops, and supply - and found that the real estate market is cooling fastest primarily along the West Coast.
KUOW
Fall is here. What to expect in the PNW after an especially dry summer
It's officially fall — the first full day of the new season — and lots of people are already appreciating or looking forward to the cooler temperatures. But will autumn, like summer, serve up some surprises?. Washington State Climatologist Nick Bond spoke to KUOW's Angela King about what...
Floatplane wreckage recovery off Whidbey Island begins Monday
SEATTLE — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the U.S. Navy will begin efforts to recover the wreckage of the floatplane that crashed off Whidbey Island on Sept. 4. The U.S. Navy will use a work class remotely operated vehicle (ROV) Deep Drone 8,000, a barge and a...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 9 Best Restaurants on Bainbridge Island, Washington
Bainbridge Island is located on Kitsap Peninsula in Washington. It’s just a 30-minute ferry ride from Seattle, but when you step off the ferry, it’s another world. What you don’t have are lots of red lights, parking problems, and traffic. What you do have as you see all the sights the island has to offer is fantastic food and drink choices.
Chronicle
Western Washington in for More Heat, Smoke Before Cooldown and Chance of Rain
Fire and smoke season is not quite over yet in Western Washington. Another red flag warning for fire danger is in effect for the Cascades on Monday because of the dry, warm winds blowing into Western Washington from the east and a little atmospheric instability, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.
shorelineareanews.com
King County COVID-19 reporting has been completely revamped
King county has completely revised how it reports COVID-19 information. They do provide what seems to be a great deal of information and I invite you to check it out. If there is someone who loves numbers and statistics and would like to go through the data and provide local information, please email me at Editor@ShorelineAreaNews.com.
q13fox.com
80s return to Seattle in late September
This forecast will boggle your mind. Highs on Monday will soar to the 80s in Puget Sound! Some spots over the Cascade foothills could see temps near 90 degrees. This is extremely impressive for it being the last week of September. Highs today will comfortably warm to the low to...
q13fox.com
Praying Bremerton coach claims school district dragging feet reinstating him
BREMERTON, Wash. - The praying coach who put Bremerton School District in the national spotlight after fighting for his right to pray on the football field is making waves again. This time in an op-ed on FOX News, Coach Joe Kennedy complains his old employer is dragging their feet to...
3 Great Burger Places in Washington
While it is fairly easy to prepare a delicious burger in the comfort of your home, we all love to go out with our friends from time to time. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are three amazing burger places in Washington that will definitely enjoy.
westsideseattle.com
After 22 years Homefront Ice Cream is asked to move out
Homefront Ice Cream, a fixture on Alki Beach at 2622 Alki Ave SW for the past 22 years will be gone as of Oct. 31. Owner Savary Ou, who came to the United States from Cambodia when she was eleven, has grown the business steadily over the past two decades, now offering more than 58 flavors of ice cream, smoothies and espresso.
valleyrecord.com
Molotov cocktails, opioid battles, and a guy drugging a minor | King County Local Dive
In this week’s episode: A Renton man pleads guilty to threatening to burn down a Seattle police union building; Auburn is among cities that could receive money to fight the opioid epidemic; and a Black Diamond man pleads guilty to child molestation and assault after administering homemade chemicals to his daughter.
MyNorthwest.com
Big Tech made Seattle’s new status as a fashion capital inevitable
When you think of the most fashionable cities in the U.S., Seattle wouldn’t often come up, with its flannel-clad residents, often trudging through the rain in hiking boots and the distinct lack of an umbrella. But according to an article from Esquire, Seattle is now an unlikely fashion capital. The Gee and Ursula Show explains why this new status was actually inevitable.
