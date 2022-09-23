Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
Where Will the Bear Market Bottom? 2 Valuation-Based Indicators Offer a Clear Range
It's been an abysmal year for Wall Street, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite plunging into a bear market. Two key valuation-focused metrics suggest the stock market has further to fall. However, patience has proved quite profitable for long-term investors.
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Bear Market: 1 Growth Stock You'll Wish You Bought on the Dip
Shares of Datadag have been crushed in 2022, despite nearly flawless execution. This company is thriving on all fronts, possibly allowing it to capture the immense opportunity ahead.
Motley Fool
3 Growth Stocks That Will Soar in the Next Bull Market
The average bear market lasts just around nine months. The Federal Reserve said interest rates would continue to rise, indicating more headwinds for the stock market. Cyclical stocks and growth stocks should experience a rebound when market sentiment improves.
Motley Fool
3 Cryptocurrencies Owned by Billionaires
Ethereum has disrupted traditional financial services and doesn't seem to be stopping. Bitcoin continues to be a favorite due to its characteristics as an inflation hedge and limited supply. Polygon offers a viable solution to make Ethereum more user friendly, and that's been recognized by some noteworthy partnerships.
Motley Fool
Got $1,000? Here Are 2 Remarkable Stocks to Buy
Amazon's Prime members and cloud computing business are keys to long-term revenue success. Costco's membership renewal numbers just hit a record high.
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks That Could Help You Retire a Millionaire
The solar power business is benefiting from two tailwinds, putting SolarEdge Technologies at center stage. Consumers have come to appreciate the ease and convenience of telehealth consultations.
Motley Fool
Should You Really Be Buying Stocks Right Now?
Not being exposed to stocks at the very point in time a new bull market begins can be just as costly as riding out a prolonged selloff. If the recent rout has you worried and rethinking how -- or even if -- you want to invest, you may want to reassess your goals and strategy for achieving them.
Motley Fool
Down 70% or More, 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks You Might Regret Not Buying on the Dip
Chewy is building a more profitable e-commerce business to generate long-term returns for investors. Down 71% from its high, e-commerce superstar Revolve is fueling new shopping trends. A reopening economy is not stopping Roblox from gaining customers.
Motley Fool
Social Security: How to Boost Your Benefits by $10,848 Per Year
The age you claim will have a significant effect on your benefit amount. However, there are instances where claiming early may pay off.
Motley Fool
3 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today and Hold Forever
When the market panics, it opens up tremendous opportunities. Looking past the short-term to the decade ahead, these three all-star stocks look like bargains.
Motley Fool
Why Apple Stock Rallied Monday Morning
The company could also benefit by producing less-costly iPhones for the world's second-largest population.
Motley Fool
What Slowdown? Target Just Signaled This Holiday Season Will Be Huge
Target is hiring 100,000 seasonal workers this fall, the same number as last year. Its rivals are being much more conservative with hiring amid economic uncertainty. The big hiring push indicates management's confidence, but it's not without risk.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Avoid This Week
Cracker Barrel and Rite Aid report earnings this week. They're vulnerable now. Lennar's earnings report wasn't very impressive last week, and challenges are coming for the homebuilder. Stocks historically move higher, but Cracker Barrel, Rite Aid, and Lennar might fail to beat the market this week.
Motley Fool
Mortgage Rates Are the Highest Since 2008: 3 Companies to Avoid
The Federal Reserve is fighting inflation with higher interest rates, which has caused mortgage rates to shoot higher. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage surpassed 6% and is at its highest since 2008. Rocket Companies, Redfin, and UWM Holdings rely heavily on residential home sales.
Motley Fool
The Big Red Flag for Tesla Stock
In this video, I will be talking about...
Motley Fool
Down 80%, Is Shopify Stock Worth the Risk?
Management bet on the boom in e-commerce to last. It didn't. The company is cutting the necessary expenses to move back toward profitability. Stock price aside, it is still a powerful platform dedicated to its customers' success.
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock That Turned $50,000 Into $1 Million in Less Than 10 Years
Tesla's share price has skyrocketed by more than 2,100% since September 2013. Tesla enacted a 3-for-1 stock split in August 2022, hot on the heels of a 5-for-1 stock split enacted in August 2020. Tesla achieved an industry-leading operating margin over the past year, and the company has outlined...
Motley Fool
Why Snowflake Fell Hard Today
Treasury bond yields continued to rise, hurting most high-growth stocks. Snowflake fell in spite of receiving positive analyst commentary last week.
Motley Fool
2 No-Brainer Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now
The global biotech market could be worth $3.4 trillion by 2030. Axsome's blockbuster drug has pushed its stock higher despite the bear market. Exelixis's upcoming drug pipeline could pay off for investors in the long run.
Motley Fool
There's Nothing to Prefer About This AMC Stock Class
AMC Entertainment Holdings put itself in position to sell millions of additional APE preferred equity units. The move essentially divides AMC's investor base into two camps with opposing financial interests.
