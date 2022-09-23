Read full article on original website
Related
WWMT
Thousands of jack-o'-lanterns to be on display in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Haunted houses, scary movies, and now - THOUSANDS of jack-o'-lanterns. Celebrate Halloween and see a 3/4 mile stretch of hand-carved jack-o'-lanterns in Grand Rapids. No lazy bones here! Skeletons are working hard to the bone in Portage. Jack O Lantern World will take over Millennium...
Eclectic ‘Sounds of the Zoo’ to echo through Kalamazoo this coming week
KALAMAZOO, MI — “I wanted to bring something big to Kalamazoo,” said Jennifer Hudson-Prenkert. Hudson-Prenkert, founder of Kalamazoo’s newest music festival and symposium, Sounds of the Zoo — which kicks off Monday, Sept. 26, and runs through Sunday, Oct. 2, at venues across the city — is doing just that.
WWMT
Free COVID-19 test kits available for Kalamazoo County residents
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — While supplies last, Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services announced Monday that COVID-19 test kits are available. "We are offering free, rapid, at-home COVID-19 test kits to residents of eligible communities," a representative with Project ACT said. Booster shots: Omicron targeted COVID-19 booster shot to be...
WWMT
Pfizer seeks to add new members to its Portage team
PORTAGE, Mich. — The pharmaceutical giant, Pfizer, Inc., hosted a job fair Monday looking for new members for its team in Portage. The all-day hiring extravaganza was held at the Radisson Plaza Hotel in downtown Kalamazoo. It goes until 7 p.m. Monday. Job fair announcement: Job seekers could receive...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWMT
Allegan County K9 Thor receives body armor donation
ALLEGAN, Mich. — K9 Thor with the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office received a bullet and stab protective vest from charitable non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Sunday. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide vests and other assistance to dogs...
WWMT
Muskegon man, 4 kids taken to hospital after rollover crash in Ottawa County
POLKTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Muskegon man and four children were taken to the hospital Sunday after rolling off of I-96 in Polkton Township. Suspect on the run: Police search for man suspected of armed robbery at a Kalamazoo business. The 41-year-old driver lost control of his Honda and...
WWMT
Pickup on fire after striking tree in Cass County crash
DOWAGIAC, Mich. — Cass County Sheriff's Office began an investigation early Sunday, after a pickup struck a tree. Efrain Razo, 25, was heading south on Rudy Road, south of Gage Street, and ran off the roadway into a tree around 1:27 a.m., Sheriff Richard J. Behnke said. Razo exited...
WWMT
Right to Life volunteer shot, Michigan State Police investigate
LAKE ODESSA, Mich. — A volunteer for an anti-abortion group was shot following an argument while canvassing door-to-door about the November ballot initiative to enshrine abortion rights in Michigan, police said. The 83-year-old woman, a Right to Life volunteer, was shot in the back and shoulder while passing out...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWMT
Dozens gather at Bronson Park in support of abortion protections proposal in November
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Dozens rallied at Bronson Park Sunday to support Proposal 3, a voter-driven initiative to bring back abortion protections in Michigan. “To restore our rights with Roe, to bring back the rights that we had,” said Michelle Zukowski-Serlin, a volunteer who helped coordinate the abortion rights rally.
WWMT
Kalamazoo police investigate Saturday morning stabbing
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 42-year-old man is in serious condition after being stabbed multiple times around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The incident happened near West Michigan Avenue and Lancaster Drive in Kalamazoo. WMU: Driver faces felony charges in crash that killed 21-year-old...
WWMT
Teens charged in deadly drive-by shooting of 2-year-old in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two males, including a juvenile were formally arraigned on open murder and weapons charges in the deadly drive-by shooting of a 2-year-old Battle Creek boy last week. Martavon Nelson, 18, and Jaylen Smith, 17, were both charged with one count of open murder and six...
WWMT
NASA's first mission to deflect asteroid is 'groundbreaking,' local expert says
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A NASA spacecraft will intentionally crash into an asteroid Monday night, in a mission that local experts are calling groundbreaking. NASA is calling it a "first-of-its kind, save-the-world experiment," where a spacecraft named Dart is expected to zero in on the asteroid at 7:14 p.m., slamming it head-on at 14,000 mph, according to NASA.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWMT
Two arrested after stealing and cashing lottery tickets, deputies say
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two people were arrested after cashing in $2,000 worth of stolen lottery tickets, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. Grand Haven Public Safety officer said lottery tickets were visible all over the suspect's car when it was pulled over Tuesday, according to investigators.
WWMT
Jury selection to begin in re-trial of Tikario Taylor-McMillon double murder trial
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Jury selection begins Monday morning for the re-trial of Tikario Taylor-Mcmillon. The 18-year-old is accused of breaking into a Kalamazoo Township couple's apartment in December 2020, and killing them. His re-trial comes after his six day trial led to three days of deliberations and ended...
Comments / 0