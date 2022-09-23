ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

WWMT

Thousands of jack-o'-lanterns to be on display in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Haunted houses, scary movies, and now - THOUSANDS of jack-o'-lanterns. Celebrate Halloween and see a 3/4 mile stretch of hand-carved jack-o'-lanterns in Grand Rapids. No lazy bones here! Skeletons are working hard to the bone in Portage. Jack O Lantern World will take over Millennium...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Free COVID-19 test kits available for Kalamazoo County residents

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — While supplies last, Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services announced Monday that COVID-19 test kits are available. "We are offering free, rapid, at-home COVID-19 test kits to residents of eligible communities," a representative with Project ACT said. Booster shots: Omicron targeted COVID-19 booster shot to be...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Pfizer seeks to add new members to its Portage team

PORTAGE, Mich. — The pharmaceutical giant, Pfizer, Inc., hosted a job fair Monday looking for new members for its team in Portage. The all-day hiring extravaganza was held at the Radisson Plaza Hotel in downtown Kalamazoo. It goes until 7 p.m. Monday. Job fair announcement: Job seekers could receive...
PORTAGE, MI
Kalamazoo County, MI
Kalamazoo, MI
Kalamazoo County, MI
Kalamazoo, MI
WWMT

Allegan County K9 Thor receives body armor donation

ALLEGAN, Mich. — K9 Thor with the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office received a bullet and stab protective vest from charitable non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Sunday. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide vests and other assistance to dogs...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Pickup on fire after striking tree in Cass County crash

DOWAGIAC, Mich. — Cass County Sheriff's Office began an investigation early Sunday, after a pickup struck a tree. Efrain Razo, 25, was heading south on Rudy Road, south of Gage Street, and ran off the roadway into a tree around 1:27 a.m., Sheriff Richard J. Behnke said. Razo exited...
CASS COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Right to Life volunteer shot, Michigan State Police investigate

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. — A volunteer for an anti-abortion group was shot following an argument while canvassing door-to-door about the November ballot initiative to enshrine abortion rights in Michigan, police said. The 83-year-old woman, a Right to Life volunteer, was shot in the back and shoulder while passing out...
LAKE ODESSA, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo police investigate Saturday morning stabbing

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 42-year-old man is in serious condition after being stabbed multiple times around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The incident happened near West Michigan Avenue and Lancaster Drive in Kalamazoo. WMU: Driver faces felony charges in crash that killed 21-year-old...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

NASA's first mission to deflect asteroid is 'groundbreaking,' local expert says

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A NASA spacecraft will intentionally crash into an asteroid Monday night, in a mission that local experts are calling groundbreaking. NASA is calling it a "first-of-its kind, save-the-world experiment," where a spacecraft named Dart is expected to zero in on the asteroid at 7:14 p.m., slamming it head-on at 14,000 mph, according to NASA.
KALAMAZOO, MI
News Break
WWMT

Two arrested after stealing and cashing lottery tickets, deputies say

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two people were arrested after cashing in $2,000 worth of stolen lottery tickets, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. Grand Haven Public Safety officer said lottery tickets were visible all over the suspect's car when it was pulled over Tuesday, according to investigators.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI

