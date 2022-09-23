Read full article on original website
Related
TMZ.com
Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too
The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
Cavs PG Ricky Rubio hoping for return from ACL tear in December
Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio, who suffered a torn left ACL last December, is hopeful he can return to action this December but won’t put a timetable on it, Chris Fedor of the Cleveland Plain Dealer writes. “I wanted to be ready for training camp but I knew it was...
Column: Russell Westbrook is still combative, and the Lakers are still torn
As the Lakers' media day unfolded, an awkward march of a combative Russell Westbrook and a weary Rob Pelinka shows the team is again in trouble.
Comments / 0