FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
CFD is looking for Firefighters and EMTs, applications openLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Walker Brothers Pancake house -Review- Schaumburg, IlChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Chicago Receives 74 Migrants From Texas - A Total of 801 Migrants Have ArrivedTom HandyChicago, IL
"UPDATE" - New Information on if Gene and Jude's Hotdogs is closing or Moving out of IllinoisChicago Food KingChicago, IL
elitetraveler.com
A Guide to Chicago, the Most Beautiful Great City
Chicago, sometimes called the Second City, is second to none. Oprah Winfrey recalls her first days after moving to Chicago as evoking a sense of coming home to her “motherland.” Mark Twain described the city as forever “a novelty,” while Anthony Bourdain claimed Chicago didn’t have to measure itself against anyone: “It’s tough, it’s opinionated, and everybody’s got a story.”
wgnradio.com
How to get your floors colors to match
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 09/03/2022: Vice President and Sales Manager Igor Murokh, AKA Mr. Floor joins the show to share his expertise with a listener about how to get their hardwood floors to match. To learn more about Mr. Floor Companies, their products, and what services they provide go to mrfloor.com or call 847-674-7500.
jazminmarie.co
7 Things Tourists Should NOT Do in Chicago – What to Avoid When You Visit Chicago, Illinois
I always encourage travelers to get off the tourist route and explore the location they’re in. There’s something about diving into an unfamiliar place that can make even the mundane details interesting. I do, however, caution tourists when looking for too authentic of an experience; especially when they get caught up with some locals. Here are my best tips on what tourists should avoid when traveling to Chicago, Illinois:
Oak Park hosts historical tour for homes of Chicago mobsters
In this Weekend Break, we’ll take a look at the Oak Park River Forest Gangster Tour which showcases the homes of 14 of Chicago’s biggest mobsters. Some of the homes are of late Tony Accardo, Sam Gianaca, Paul Ricca and more. The tour serves as a history lesson of the Chicago mob.
jazminmarie.co
Looking for the Best Puerto Rican Food in Chicago 🍽️ My Review of Jibaritos y Mas near Logan Square in Chicago, Illinois
One of my favorite meals is a Jibarito and an Alcapurria. There’s something about the garlic, fried and delicious delicacy that has me on a search for the most perfect one in Chicago. I have tried several different Puerto Rican restaurants across the city, but this week I found myself at one of my new favorite establishments near Fullerton and Kimball in the Chicago neighborhood of Logan Square. Let me share with you a little bit about my experience and my review of the food at Jibaritos Y Mas in Chicago, Illinois:
Eater
Chicagoans Can Eat Wagyu Beef Hot Dogs at Home Depot
There’s a place where Chicagoans won’t expect to find wagyu beef: a hardware store. Shoppers can now buy steak dogs dragged through the garden at three Home Depot locations in Chicago and four in the suburbs. It’s a partnership between Fixin’ Franks, the hot dog stand stationed at those seven depots, and Vander Farmers, a Michigan-based farm that produces crossbred American wagyu beef.
ciceroindependiente.com
From Czech Fortress to Latinx Youth Rock Scene, Klas Was More Than Just a Restaurant
This summer, after a century of history, fine steaks and community, the Klas Restaurant on Cermak was demolished, and I can’t help but feel that a piece of Cicero went down with it. With its ornate dining rooms, murals reminiscent of a bygone era and stained-glass windows, the iconic Moravian-style building lived many lives—including being the home to Cicero’s DIY punk rock scene. Though the physical space is gone, Klas’s near century-long presence in Cicero still serves as a reminder of the history and changes the town has undergone, and all the complexities that come with it.
wmay.com
Illinoisan Jim Post, 1960s One Hit Wonder, Dies At 82
An Illinois folk singer who created one of the great “one hit wonder” tunes of the 1960s has died. Jim Post was a singer and songwriter based in Chicago in the ‘60s and ‘70s. In 1968, he and his wife at the time, Cathy Post, had a Top 10 hit called “Reach Out of the Darkness,” under the group name Friend and Lover. The song has been featured in a number of films and TV shows since then. But Post never returned to the Billboard Top 40.
These Cute Cabins With Floor-To-Ceiling Windows Are Coming To Starved Rock State Park This Fall
Chicago’s wealth of opportunity and world-class social scene means that many of us become all too comfortable passing week on week in the Windy City and forgetting to take a break from the urban monotony. With a plethora of parks and our wonderful lakefront, it can be easy to take in those little doses of nature and feel like we need not venture elsewhere while at the same time, in our digitally-dominated era, Netflix and other such platforms offer all the escapism we need after a long day at work. No matter how much we love Chicago, breaking away from...
Chicago Celebrates 55th Anniversary with New Album and Documentary, Even as Band Asks ‘If This Is Goodbye’
As the new documentary on the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group puts it, Chicago is “The Last Band On-Stage,” marking its 55th anniversary since its founding in the city of the same name in 1967. The feature film is the second about the band from director Peter Curtis Pardini, who also helmed 2016’s “Now More Than Ever: The History of Chicago,” and catches us up on the last six years, the title referring to their 18-month absence due to the pandemic after a final performance on March 14, 2020 at Las Vegas’ Venetian before everything shut down. From the...
fox32chicago.com
Puttshack Oakbrook takes miniature golf to a new level
Hi-tech putt putt golf has arrived in the Chicago area. Puttshack in Oakbrook Center has miniature golf, a globally inspired menu, full bar and more. Tim McGill took to the links for Good Day Chicago.
fsrmagazine.com
Barcocina to Open Second Location in Chicago
Barcocina, the popular modern Mexican concept from River Partners Hospitality, announced their expansion into a second location in Chicago’s West Town neighborhood. Opening in October, the new location at 1814 W. Chicago Ave. echoes the beloved Lakeview restaurant’s energetic environment and playful approach to hospitality while offering a variety of exciting new menu items tailored to the surrounding community.
Were 1900s Meatpacking Plants Really As Bad As They Say?
It's 1906 and Chicago is in the midst of an incredible transformation. Recent developments both technologically and culturally have turned Chicago into a powerhouse of American industry. The streets are flooded with native-born Chicagoans, out-of-state workers looking for a job, and immigrants from all across the world looking for a new start in the United States. The meatpacking plants of the day produced everything from hot dog sausages to canned beef.
The Most Underrated Chicago Food, According To Chef Lamar Moore - Exclusive
What foods come to mind when you think of Chicago? Is it deep-dish pizza? Perhaps it's the classic Chicago-style hot dog covered in a million different toppings. If you're a food history buff, you might say brownies, which were invented in 1893 at Chicago's Palmer House Hotel (where you can still buy them, per Forbes).
Best of Chicago Lawn & West Lawn 2022
Best of the South Side 2022 The post Best of Chicago Lawn & West Lawn 2022 appeared first on South Side Weekly.
Spin
5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Robert Lamm of Chicago
Best known for The songs I have written…and the band I have helped to shape (Chicago). Current city Depends on what day it is…band tours six months each year. Really want to be in Ocean water, with my wife, looking at coral reefs while they are still alive.
nprillinois.org
Chicago CEO calls for more multicultural hiring
Less than 10 percent of companies in the United States have top managers of color. White women executives advance at a rate five times faster than Black women. That’s according to Pamela McElvane, who is CEO and founder of Chicago-based P&L Group Ltd, which includes Diversity MBA Media. She has worked with large and mid-sized companies for 25 years on expanding diversity in the workforce and recently hosted a national conference on boosting the hiring of multicultural executives.
New report finds 'shocking' levels of lead in Chicago water
From 2016 to 2021, Chicago's Department of Water Management conducted a study. They invited people in the country's third most populous city to test their water for lead. The city released the data but never shared a public analysis on how safe the drinking water is. Now several journalists with The Guardian have analyzed Chicago's water quality study, and some water engineers call the results shocking. Taylor Moore and Erin McCormick join us to share more of their reporting for The Guardian - good to have you both here.
Sunday Brunch: Shrimp and cheese grits
Check out this week’s Sunday Brunch to join Chef Trillis Rollins from Peaches on 47th street to make a southern-inspired delicacy, shrimp and cheese grits. Although this dish is perfect for any season, this dish can definitely qualify for a great comfort food dish, which is one of many types of dishes they specialize in […]
southsideweekly.com
Best of Gage Park 2022
Do you ever become curious about the people, the history, and the debates behind the taco? “Let’s taco ‘bout it!”. Growing up in Gage Park, I grew up next to the best taquerias, as far as I’m concerned. I recently read an article calling for the upcharge of tacos. It expounded on how not paying more for tacos reflected disrespect for this Mexican food staple. I couldn’t believe that this was even up for debate. I thought, uff, must be the pandemic hitting people hard.
