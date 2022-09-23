Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Duxbury Celebrates Halloween With 5 Festive Events!Dianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
New CoHo construction set to start on Winthrop and CapenThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
New vegan and kosher food line opens in DewickThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Orphaned Pup Finds Family and FreedomCamilo DíazWeymouth, MA
Related
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest Suspect in Possession of a Loaded Firearm in Roxbury
At about 7:20 PM, on Saturday, September 24, 2022, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury), responded to a radio call for a suspicious person in the area of 128 Ruthven Street in Roxbury, resulting in the arrest of Donyeea Henderson, 21, of Dorchester. Upon arrival, officers entered the common area...
whdh.com
BU Police arrest suspect involved in campus stabbing
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston University Police have arrested a Cambridge woman in connection to a stabbing on campus last week. BU Police previously said that at around 8:40 p.m. Thursday, they responded to an assault at 855 Commonwealth Avenue. When they arrived, they found a person injured from an apparent stab wound, which they determined to be non-life-threatening. BUPD said this is interpersonal violence between two people who knew each other and don’t believe there’s a danger to the public.
WCVB
Boston man accused of shooting at plainclothes officer held for dangerousness hearing
A Roxbury man was ordered held pending a dangerousness hearing after he was accused of shooting at a plainclothes officer Sunday afternoon. Superintendent Felipe Colon said the shots were fired at the plainclothes officer around 6:09 p.m., while the officer was in an unmarked car in the area of 43 Waumbeck St.
NECN
Man Charged With Punching Woman in the Face, Stealing 7-Year-Old's PlayStation
A Revere man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly broke into a Boston woman's home, punched her in the face and stole money and a PlayStation video game console that belonged to her 7-year-old son. Andrew Pucci, 29, is charged with assault and battery, home invasion and malicious destruction...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Terrifying’: Young man accused of opening fire on undercover police officer in Boston
BOSTON — A Boston police officer is being credited for his professionalism and calmness after a man walked up to his unmarked police car and opened fire several times, hitting the officer’s car, but missing the police officer who then called in the assault. Alberto Polanco, 20, of...
NECN
Man Arrested After Allegedly Firing Multiple Rounds at Boston Police Officer
A Boston police officer was conducting an investigation Sunday evening in the city's Roxbury neighborhood when a man started shooting at him, police said. Boston Police Superintendent Felipe Colón said the officer was in plain clothes on Waumbeck Street around 6:09 p.m. when he was approached by the suspect, who fired multiple rounds toward the officer, twice striking the officer's vehicle, which did not have Boston police decals on it.
whdh.com
Man allegedly hits person with cinder block at Alewife Station, flees
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police are on the lookout for a man the agency said hit a man in the hand with a cinder block. According to a Transit Police tweet, officers responded to Alewife for a reported assault. When they arrived, the victim said he got into a verbal argument with an unknown man that turned physical. The man then picked up a cinder block and allegedly hit the victim in the hand “several times” as the victim blocked the assault.
Roxbury Man accused of shooting at officer says he was the victim
Boston - The man who Boston police say shot at them told a judge he was the one being shot at. The police report says investigators did track down a gun. They also did a gunshot residue test on the suspect’s hands but it may have been too late.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mass. Man accused of raping women by impersonating Uber driver held without bail
A Hyde Park man accused of impersonating an Uber driver to target women outside college dorms and downtown bars was ordered held without bail Monday on rape and indecent assault and battery charges from 2017, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden. William Mancortes, 43, pretended to be an...
Retired state police captain and wife charged with drowning death of teen claim harassment
Retired Massachusetts State Police Captain James Coughlin, and his wife Leslie are facing charges connected to the drowning death of 17 year old Alonzo Polk during a graduation party last summer. The teen was pulled from the Coughlin’s swimming pool, he could not be resuscitated. The Coughlins are charged...
Evaluation expected soon for man charged with fatal stabbing in Worcester restaurant
WORCESTER — An evaluation of the mental fitness of Carlos Asencio, the man charged with murder following the 2019 stabbing of Amanda Dabrowski at a Worcester restaurant, is expected within the next two to three weeks, his lawyer said Monday. Robert M. Griffin, Asencio’s lawyer, said Monday in Worcester...
Luis Santana arrested in connection with Thursday shooting in Lawrence
An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting in Lawrence Thursday morning that injured two, police said. Luis Santana, 46, of Lawrence was arrested following an investigation into the shooting, which took place in the woods behind Manchester Street Park near the Lawrence and Metheun line, the Lawrence Police Department said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Arrest made in connection to Boston University stabbing on Thursday
Police arrested a 35-year-old woman on Saturday night suspected of a stabbing assault that took place on Commonwealth Avenue Thursday night. The department tweeted that it was searching for a woman described as a 35-years-old Asian female of slim build with black shoulder-length hair. The department said it responded to...
liveboston617.org
Shootout Leaves Over 30 Rounds in the Street in Hyde Park Saturday
On Saturday, September 24, 2022, at approximately 04:00 hours, Boston Police officers assigned to District E-18 and E-18 detectives responded to a shotspotter activation on New Acre Road in Hyde Park. Upon arriving at the scene, police and detectives began canvassing the area for evidence. A shocking amount of evidence...
Man arrested for allegedly driving 140 mph on NH highway
EPPING, N.H. — A New Hampshire man is under arrest for driving over 100 mph down a busy highway Saturday night, according to authorities. Franklyn Julian, 22, of Candia, New Hampshire, was charged with reckless driving and a solid line violation. New Hampshire State Police say just before 10:30...
whdh.com
Police: Suspect connected with Lawrence shooting taken into custody, more arrests expected
LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect is facing multiple assault charges after being arrested in connection with a shooting in Lawrence that left two people wounded. On Friday, the Lawrence Police Department announced the arrest of Luis Santana, 46. According to the department, Santana is facing charges related to a Thursday incident that happened in a wooded area near the city line with Methuen, behind Manchester Street Park.
WMUR.com
Manchester police issue arrest warrant for man accused of stealing $8,000 motorized wheelchair
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police are searching for a man accused of stealing an $8,000 motorized wheelchair. The wheelchair was reported stolen on Sept. 4 in the area of Cedar and Pine streets in Manchester. Investigators said Devyn Smith-Gutierrez, 22, is a suspect and a warrant has been issued...
Father of correction officer attacked by inmate calls for change in Mass. prisons
The father of a Massachusetts correction officer — who was attacked last month and remains on life support — is pushing for lawmakers to create safer working conditions for correction officers across the state. Correction officer Matthew Tidman, 36, was attacked by an inmate of the MCI-Shirley medium-security...
Police investigating after 2 people found dead along train tracks in Quincy
QUINCY, Mass. — Two people were found dead along the Red Line tracks that run through Quincy, prompting a stoppage of all train service on Monday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to the northbound tracks in the area of Wollaston station around 6 a.m. found a man and woman dead at the scene, according to the Transit Police Department.
WMUR.com
Massachusetts man arrested for DWI after crash on I-95 in Seabrook, investigators say
SEABROOK, N.H. — A Massachusetts man was arrested for driving while intoxicated after a crash Saturday night on I-95 in Seabrook, according to authorities. New Hampshire State Police said around 8:40 p.m., troopers and emergency personnel responded to a report of a crash on I-95 involving two vehicles, one that reportedly rolled over.
Comments / 4