ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bpdnews.com

Officers Arrest Suspect in Possession of a Loaded Firearm in Roxbury

At about 7:20 PM, on Saturday, September 24, 2022, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury), responded to a radio call for a suspicious person in the area of 128 Ruthven Street in Roxbury, resulting in the arrest of Donyeea Henderson, 21, of Dorchester. Upon arrival, officers entered the common area...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

BU Police arrest suspect involved in campus stabbing

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston University Police have arrested a Cambridge woman in connection to a stabbing on campus last week. BU Police previously said that at around 8:40 p.m. Thursday, they responded to an assault at 855 Commonwealth Avenue. When they arrived, they found a person injured from an apparent stab wound, which they determined to be non-life-threatening. BUPD said this is interpersonal violence between two people who knew each other and don’t believe there’s a danger to the public.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hyde Park, MA
City
Norfolk, MA
City
Mattapan, MA
City
Dorchester, MA
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
NECN

Man Arrested After Allegedly Firing Multiple Rounds at Boston Police Officer

A Boston police officer was conducting an investigation Sunday evening in the city's Roxbury neighborhood when a man started shooting at him, police said. Boston Police Superintendent Felipe Colón said the officer was in plain clothes on Waumbeck Street around 6:09 p.m. when he was approached by the suspect, who fired multiple rounds toward the officer, twice striking the officer's vehicle, which did not have Boston police decals on it.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Man allegedly hits person with cinder block at Alewife Station, flees

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police are on the lookout for a man the agency said hit a man in the hand with a cinder block. According to a Transit Police tweet, officers responded to Alewife for a reported assault. When they arrived, the victim said he got into a verbal argument with an unknown man that turned physical. The man then picked up a cinder block and allegedly hit the victim in the hand “several times” as the victim blocked the assault.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juveniles#Assault Battery#Firearm Charges#Suffolk Juvenile Court#Norfolk Juvenile Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
liveboston617.org

Shootout Leaves Over 30 Rounds in the Street in Hyde Park Saturday

On Saturday, September 24, 2022, at approximately 04:00 hours, Boston Police officers assigned to District E-18 and E-18 detectives responded to a shotspotter activation on New Acre Road in Hyde Park. Upon arriving at the scene, police and detectives began canvassing the area for evidence. A shocking amount of evidence...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police: Suspect connected with Lawrence shooting taken into custody, more arrests expected

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect is facing multiple assault charges after being arrested in connection with a shooting in Lawrence that left two people wounded. On Friday, the Lawrence Police Department announced the arrest of Luis Santana, 46. According to the department, Santana is facing charges related to a Thursday incident that happened in a wooded area near the city line with Methuen, behind Manchester Street Park.
LAWRENCE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy