Saint Joseph, IL

OurSentinel

Recognized for his contributions and dedication, Kermit Esarey is inducted into the 2022 SJO Hall of Fame

ST. JOSEPH -- St. Joseph-Ogden High School will introduce four new inductees to the St. Joseph-Ogden Hall of Fame during the Spartan football team's Homecoming game against Nokomis. The distinquished group includes 1960 graduate Dee Evans, former three-sport athlete Brandi Carmien Burnett, veteran teacher Kermit Esarey, and The Gary Olson Family.
SAINT JOSEPH, IL
WCIA

Central football kicks off at McKinley field amid divided neighborhood

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — “Friday Night Lights” looked a little different on Saturday afternoon for Champaign Central’s varsity football team.  It comes after months of heated debates between the community, the school board and city council. The team typically plays on Centennial’s football field. The process of getting the game approved has divided neighbors for […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
25newsnow.com

IHSA honors ‘hardest working man in Central Illinois’

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Illinois High School Association is honoring 25 News Now Sports Director Jim Mattson with a Distinguished Media Service Award. Mattson started covering local sports in 1985. His colleague, 25 News Today’s Donnie Tillman calls Mattson “the hardest working man in Central Illinois.”
ILLINOIS STATE
FanSided

Illinois Basketball: Future top 100 recruit visits Illini

While the Illinois basketball coaching staff is focusing on the micro, they also have the ability to focus on the macro. The Illini class of 2023 and 2024 have a chance to pull in some special talent. 2023 is already bringing Illinois a great forward in Amani Hansberry. He will be a huge asset to the program for years to come.
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

Race day festival at Charleston Square

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Racers took off at 7:50 a.m. in Charleston today for the sixth annual Tour De Charleston. There were three race routes, 12.5 miles, 25 miles, and 62.5 miles. They started in Charleston Square, riding throughout Charleston and the surrounding countryside. Beer and live music greeted the finishers.
CHARLESTON, IL
WCIA

ADM teams up with Decatur church to fight hunger

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — ADM and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church are teaming up to combat world hunger and provide meals to those in need. The two organizations will be hosting a team-specific Feed My Starving Children MobilePack event this Saturday at the church, located at 1 Bachrach Court. ADM plans to have 230 volunteers pack […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Doctor selected for Rural Physician Lifetime of Service Award

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Rural Health Association has selected a doctor from the Gibson Area Hospital Health Services for its 2022 Rural Physician Lifetime of Service Award. Dr. Patricia Johnson started providing oncology services to GAHHS in 1991. The GAHHS Facebook page wrote, “She is a skilled oncologist with a loyal patient […]
GIBSON CITY, IL
B100

This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin

Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
WISCONSIN STATE
WCIA

Oktoberfest brings Champaign beer and fun

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — What place in downtown Champaign gathers all your favorite local brewers, most sought-after food trucks and a group of fun dancers in dirndl or lederhosen?. You don’t want to miss the 9th Oktoberfest under the big tents in the parking lot near Neil and Washington...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

The history behind the Moses Yoder home

Levi Yoder takes us through the Moses Yoder home on the site of the Illinois Amish Heritage Center. The Illinois Amish Heritage Center is hosting a public horse-drawn slip scraper groundbreaking event. September 23, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at their campus located between Arcola and Arthur, Illinois, on Illinois Route...
ARTHUR, IL
WCIA

What does the future hold for the Illinois Amish Heritage Center?

Wilmer Otto shares what the future looks like for the Illinois Amish Heritage Center. The mission of the Illinois Amish Heritage Preservation Center is to enhance the preservation, understanding, and appreciation of all aspects of the culture and heritage of the Amish people in Illinois from 1865 to the present.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Top five fall destinations in Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With the summer air cooled down, high school football well underway, and grocery stores filled with Halloween candy, fall is officially upon us. In the coming months, you don’t have to travel too far away from home to enjoy what the surrounding areas have to offer. Here are the top five […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Saint Joseph, IL
The Sentinel is an online news source serving the communities of Philo, Tolono, Sidney, St. Joseph, Royal & Ogden in Illinois. Visit our site daily at www.oursentinel.com.

