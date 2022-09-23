CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A potent animal tranquilizer is being linked with nearly 200 opioid deaths in Michigan, health officials warn. Between 2019 and 2021, Xylazine has been identified in 171 deaths in the state according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Experts say it is almost certainly being undercounted, but stress that it is not always clear if Xylazine is the cause of death.

