Chesterfield Township, MI

Man charged in fatal stabbing of Detroit radio anchor

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 55-year-old man was arraigned Monday afternoon in connection to the deadly Chesterfield Township, Michigan, stabbing last week that left a Detroit radio anchor dead. Arthur Levan Williamson was charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder, and three...
2 in custody after Michigan State Police trooper shot in Detroit

Michigan State Police say an undercover trooper was shot early Tuesday morning on Detroit's west side. That trooper's condition has now been upgraded to stable, according to MSP. Police say around 8:15 a.m., two suspects were taken into custody at a different location. According to MSP, the trooper was conducting...
Escaping the impact: People with Michigan ties evacuate Florida as hurricane nears

(WXYZ) — Waves are crashing along the southernmost point of the United States as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida, sending those on the coast inland to safety. “I was in an area that could flood very easily and very quickly, so I had to get out of there,” said Kelly Smith, who lives in Fort Myers, Florida but is from Farmington.
Volunteers at Waterford nonprofit gear up to help Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — In a warehouse in Waterford Township, a team of volunteers spent Wednesday afternoon gearing up for disaster relief in Florida. Nonprofit Disaster Relief At Work (DRAW), based in metro Detroit, has been responding to natural disasters for the last decade. The nonprofit is now planning to lend a hand as Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in the United States.
Michigan Crime & Safety
Animal tranquilizer linked to at least 171 opioid deaths in Michigan since 2019

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A potent animal tranquilizer is being linked with nearly 200 opioid deaths in Michigan, health officials warn. Between 2019 and 2021, Xylazine has been identified in 171 deaths in the state according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Experts say it is almost certainly being undercounted, but stress that it is not always clear if Xylazine is the cause of death.
Michiganders worry about loved ones in Florida as hurricane hits

ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The arrival board at Detroit Metro Airport told a story on Wednesday. You could see flights out of Fort Myers, Tampa and Orlando were cancelled as Hurricane Ian hit Florida. “When we left there, the flood was horrible. It was up to the feet. So...
Metro Detroiters with Florida properties worry about Hurricane Ian

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Mark Chaveuax, who lives in Lake Orion, pictured his week going a bit differently. Chaveaux, who frequents Fort Meyers, Florida to check on his investment properties, says he postponed his trip this week as Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall. The category 3 storm has...
Michigan Red Cross volunteers heading to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian

ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — As Hurricane Ian approaches Florida, some are leaving the path while others in Michigan are also heading for it. Just under 72 hours until the storm is expected to make landfall, a handful of flights from Florida were landing at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport. Many onboard are leaving cities preparing for Ian to hit.
Michigan adds 14,678 cases of COVID-19 over past week, 160 deaths

(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan added 14,678 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the past week, according to new numbers released from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. That comes out to an average of around 2,097 confirmed and probable cases per day. According to...
Bill aims to ban students from having cell phones in Michigan schools

Should cell phones be allowed in the classroom? A new bill currently in the state legislature says they should be banned, and it's getting mixed reactions from parents and students. Some say the devices are a dangerous distraction, while others claim they are essential for security. Teachers say students are...
Disney temporarily closed some parks as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida

As Florida prepares for Hurricane Ian, Disney announced on Tuesday that they would temporarily close some attractions, parks, and resorts. The company's Twitter account said Walt Disney World theme parks would be closed on Wednesday and Thursday. The company said Disney Springs would be closed Wednesday. They anticipate closing the...
