Harrison City, PA

sciotopost.com

Giant Pumpkin Breaks Records in Ohio Pumpkin Festival

BARNESVILLE – Yeah I said Pumpkin Festival, a man from Pennsylvania crossed state lines and weighed in at the other Pumpkin festival in Ohio, Barnesville this weekend, breaking several records. Erik Sunstrom and his family from Harrison City Pennsylvania has weighed out their massive orange gourd at 2,405 pounds...
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

3 people shot at Pennsylvania amusement park, including 2 teens

Three people including two teenagers were shot late Saturday at an amusement park southeast of Pittsburgh, which was kicking off a Halloween-themed festival. Police said two 15-year-olds and an adult man were injured during the shooting reported around 11 p.m. at Kennywood Park in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania. The victims were treated at hospitals and expected […]
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
wtae.com

Oh, deer: An unconventional rescue draws onlookers

PITTSBURGH — It was hardly a typical Saturday for residents on East End Avenue in Pittsburgh's Regent Square neighborhood, as word quickly spread that a deer had fallen down a large hole in the middle of the road. "When it first went down, it was like fighting," said Tracy...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

TV Talk: WPXI’s Susan Koeppen recounts life-saving CPR event

Just as two medical students ran to the aid of news anchor Susan Koeppen when she collapsed while jogging in Shadyside in 2011, Koeppen came to the aid of a man who had a cardiac incident while driving in July. The WPXI-TV anchor will be reunited with him in a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WJAC TV

State police searching for missing Punxsutawney man

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — According to police, Pennsylvania State Police officers are searching for a missing man in Punxsutawney. Police say Michael Brudnock, 82, was last seen Sept. 18 in the area of Crawfordtown Rd. and State Route 310 in Jefferson County and believe he may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
themeparktourist.com

How Did Attacker Get Gun Inside Kennywood? We Await Update On Security After Shooting

UPDATE September 26 - Questions are being asked over how an attacker was able to get a gun into Kennywood Park during the first proper evening of "Phantom Fall Fest" on Saturday night. The shooting is reported to have taken place near the Musik Express ride between two groups. Two people were shot in the leg including a 15-year old and a 39-year old man with a second juvenile being treated for a "graze wound".
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Reports of shots fired at Kennywood in West Mifflin

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) — There is a large police presence at Kennywood in West Mifflin after reports of shots fired.Officers and EMS were called Saturday around 11 p.m. to the park, which is hosting its first weekend of Phantom Fall Fest, a popular event that draws crowds of all ages. Pittsburgh Public Safety said Pittsburgh police officers are "assisting with the reports of shots fired" at the park.On Twitter, Kennywood said it is "aware of a situation that occurred this evening." The park, which is closed for the night, said it is working with law enforcement. All guests have exited, according to Kennywood's tweet."The safety of our guests and Team Members are our top priority. Members of the park's security, Allegheny County, and West Mifflin police departments were already on site and immediately responded."On Twitter, West Mifflin Borough said to avoid the area due to "an ongoing emergency services situation." No other information is available at this time. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available. 
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania amusement park visitors trampled while fleeing gun fight; two teens hospitalized; suspect sought

PITTSBURGH, Penn. (WTRF) — Three people were shot late Saturday night inside the Kennywood amusement park in the West Mifflin section of Pittsburgh, but gunshot wounds were not the only injuries that ensued in this shooting incident, say reports. 3 people shot at Pennsylvania amusement park, including 2 teens Several more people suffered injuries from […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Pasta dinner to be held for toddler heart transplant patient

A Peters Township church will host a pasta dinner next Sunday in honor of a 2-year-old who recently received a new heart. The event will take place on Oct. 2 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at St. Benedict the Abbot Church in Peters Township, and will go toward a Children’s Organ Transplant Association (COTA) fundraiser for Jude Sedor-Franzak, who received a new heart on July 18.
BETHEL PARK, PA
CBS Philly

2 people dead, several injured at illegal auto event in Cape May County, officials say

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- Two people died and several others were injured in a series of car crashes on Saturday night in Wildwood, Cape May County. Gerald J. White, 37, of Pittsburgh, was arrested and charged in connection with the fatal crashes. Officials were juggling multiple events in the area of Burk and Atlantic Avenues, including what they described on social media as an unsanctioned car-type event. The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office identified the victims of the crashes as 18-year-old Lindsay Weakland from Carlisle, Pennsylvania and 34-year-old Timothy Ogden from Clayton, New Jersey.White struck a 2014...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
butlerradio.com

Pennsylvania American Water to Make Repairs this Week in Butler Township

Pennsylvania American Water crews will begin making repairs along Meridian Road in Butler Township this week. Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes between Whitestown and Sawmill Run Roads as traffic will be down to one lane. Pennsylvania American Water anticipates installing nearly 7,000 feet of new water main Monday...
BUTLER, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Baptist Homes facility in Mt. Lebanon to close in December

Ninety residents of the Baptist Senior Family’s skilled nursing and personal care home in Mt. Lebanon are looking for new places to live following the announcement that the facility will be closing by the end of the year. Baptist Senior Family has submitted a plan to the Pennsylvania Department...
MOUNT LEBANON, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
