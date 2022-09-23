Read full article on original website
sciotopost.com
Giant Pumpkin Breaks Records in Ohio Pumpkin Festival
BARNESVILLE – Yeah I said Pumpkin Festival, a man from Pennsylvania crossed state lines and weighed in at the other Pumpkin festival in Ohio, Barnesville this weekend, breaking several records. Erik Sunstrom and his family from Harrison City Pennsylvania has weighed out their massive orange gourd at 2,405 pounds...
kidsburgh.org
It’s time for pumpkin-picking in Pittsburgh! Have fun at these 9 farm festivals in our region
Photo above courtesy of Hozak Farm. Feel that nip in the air? The season for pumpkin-picking in Pittsburgh has returned at last! We’re ready for hayrides, corn mazes and the search for the perfect pumpkin. These Pittsburgh-area farms have a long tradition of welcoming families to their pumpkin patches...
3 people shot at Pennsylvania amusement park, including 2 teens
Three people including two teenagers were shot late Saturday at an amusement park southeast of Pittsburgh, which was kicking off a Halloween-themed festival. Police said two 15-year-olds and an adult man were injured during the shooting reported around 11 p.m. at Kennywood Park in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania. The victims were treated at hospitals and expected […]
Pennsylvania bucks nation with gas prices continuing to fall
While the streak of declining gas prices came to an end nationally, average prices in Pennsylvania and the Pittsburgh area are continuing to fall. AAA is reporting the national average at $3.73. That’s about 5 cents per gallon higher than a week ago, but 14 cents less than a month ago.
Cumberland County woman among 2 to die in fatal crash at N.J. pop-up car rally
The driver charged in a fatal crash during an unsanctioned car meet-up in Wildwood has a documented history of traffic violations and recently survived a serious crash, according to court records and a family member. Gerald J. White, 37, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is charged with multiple counts of death by...
Pennsylvania police respond to 'mass causality event' after witnesses hear gunshots at theme park's Fall Fest
A heavy police presence has gathered at Kennywood Park, an amusement park located in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, Saturday evening after gunshots were reported in the area. The possible shooting has been classified as a "mass casualty incident." Pennsylvania police and emergency services vehicles from several agencies responded to the scene...
wtae.com
Oh, deer: An unconventional rescue draws onlookers
PITTSBURGH — It was hardly a typical Saturday for residents on East End Avenue in Pittsburgh's Regent Square neighborhood, as word quickly spread that a deer had fallen down a large hole in the middle of the road. "When it first went down, it was like fighting," said Tracy...
Pennsylvania inmate found unresponsive in cell, dies at hospital
An inmate died at a local hospital after he was found unresponsive in his cell. KDKA reports that 57-year-old Anthony Talotta died last week after being found unresponsive in the mental health unit of the Allegheny County Jail Talotta died at UPMC Mercy, but the cause of death is unknown at this time. This is reported as […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
TV Talk: WPXI’s Susan Koeppen recounts life-saving CPR event
Just as two medical students ran to the aid of news anchor Susan Koeppen when she collapsed while jogging in Shadyside in 2011, Koeppen came to the aid of a man who had a cardiac incident while driving in July. The WPXI-TV anchor will be reunited with him in a...
WJAC TV
State police searching for missing Punxsutawney man
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — According to police, Pennsylvania State Police officers are searching for a missing man in Punxsutawney. Police say Michael Brudnock, 82, was last seen Sept. 18 in the area of Crawfordtown Rd. and State Route 310 in Jefferson County and believe he may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused.
Pennsylvania State Police searching for motorcycle stolen out of Indiana County parking lot
WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a motorcycle that was stolen out of an Indiana County apartment complex parking lot on Thursday. According to officials, the motorcycle was reported stolen between 7:20 a.m. and 7:40 a.m. from Westgate Terrace Apartments in White Township. The motorcycle...
Pennsylvania family says boy choked on plastic covered and fried in batter from Chick-fil-A
A family in Pittsburgh is claiming their grandson choked on plastic from Chick-fil-A. The family says they purchased a 12-piece of chicken nugget that was allegedly covered in batter and fried, according to WPXI. The boy was rushed to a nearby MedExpress and had the plastic removed from his mouth before they arrived at the […]
themeparktourist.com
How Did Attacker Get Gun Inside Kennywood? We Await Update On Security After Shooting
UPDATE September 26 - Questions are being asked over how an attacker was able to get a gun into Kennywood Park during the first proper evening of "Phantom Fall Fest" on Saturday night. The shooting is reported to have taken place near the Musik Express ride between two groups. Two people were shot in the leg including a 15-year old and a 39-year old man with a second juvenile being treated for a "graze wound".
Reports of shots fired at Kennywood in West Mifflin
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) — There is a large police presence at Kennywood in West Mifflin after reports of shots fired.Officers and EMS were called Saturday around 11 p.m. to the park, which is hosting its first weekend of Phantom Fall Fest, a popular event that draws crowds of all ages. Pittsburgh Public Safety said Pittsburgh police officers are "assisting with the reports of shots fired" at the park.On Twitter, Kennywood said it is "aware of a situation that occurred this evening." The park, which is closed for the night, said it is working with law enforcement. All guests have exited, according to Kennywood's tweet."The safety of our guests and Team Members are our top priority. Members of the park's security, Allegheny County, and West Mifflin police departments were already on site and immediately responded."On Twitter, West Mifflin Borough said to avoid the area due to "an ongoing emergency services situation." No other information is available at this time. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
CHANNEL 11 EXCLUSIVE: Man shot at Kennywood Park speaks about chaotic night
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Brandon Ward talked exclusively with Channel 11 about what he saw in the moments before he was shot and the chaos that followed Saturday night at Kennywood. Ward says he had a gut feeling that something wasn’t right as the park was getting ready to...
Pennsylvania amusement park visitors trampled while fleeing gun fight; two teens hospitalized; suspect sought
PITTSBURGH, Penn. (WTRF) — Three people were shot late Saturday night inside the Kennywood amusement park in the West Mifflin section of Pittsburgh, but gunshot wounds were not the only injuries that ensued in this shooting incident, say reports. 3 people shot at Pennsylvania amusement park, including 2 teens Several more people suffered injuries from […]
Pennsylvania Almanac
Pasta dinner to be held for toddler heart transplant patient
A Peters Township church will host a pasta dinner next Sunday in honor of a 2-year-old who recently received a new heart. The event will take place on Oct. 2 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at St. Benedict the Abbot Church in Peters Township, and will go toward a Children’s Organ Transplant Association (COTA) fundraiser for Jude Sedor-Franzak, who received a new heart on July 18.
2 people dead, several injured at illegal auto event in Cape May County, officials say
WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- Two people died and several others were injured in a series of car crashes on Saturday night in Wildwood, Cape May County. Gerald J. White, 37, of Pittsburgh, was arrested and charged in connection with the fatal crashes. Officials were juggling multiple events in the area of Burk and Atlantic Avenues, including what they described on social media as an unsanctioned car-type event. The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office identified the victims of the crashes as 18-year-old Lindsay Weakland from Carlisle, Pennsylvania and 34-year-old Timothy Ogden from Clayton, New Jersey.White struck a 2014...
butlerradio.com
Pennsylvania American Water to Make Repairs this Week in Butler Township
Pennsylvania American Water crews will begin making repairs along Meridian Road in Butler Township this week. Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes between Whitestown and Sawmill Run Roads as traffic will be down to one lane. Pennsylvania American Water anticipates installing nearly 7,000 feet of new water main Monday...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Baptist Homes facility in Mt. Lebanon to close in December
Ninety residents of the Baptist Senior Family’s skilled nursing and personal care home in Mt. Lebanon are looking for new places to live following the announcement that the facility will be closing by the end of the year. Baptist Senior Family has submitted a plan to the Pennsylvania Department...
