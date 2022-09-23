ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odell Beckham Jr. Weighs in on George Pickens Insane One-handed Catch During TNF Steelers Game

By Samantha Whidden
 3 days ago
Not one to hold back when it comes to speaking his mind, Odell Beckham Jr. took to his Twitter account to share his reaction to George Pickens’ insane one-handed catch during the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns game on Thursday (September 22nd).

While responding to a post that featured a picture comparing him as a New York Giant catching a ball one-handed to Pickens’ recent catch, Odell Beckman Jr. declared, “THIS CATCH IS FILTHY.”

Odell Beckham Jr., who was also a wide receiver for the Cleveland Browns from 2019 to 2021, received some praise for his catch. “Yours is better,” one Twitter user wrote. Another tweeted, “Yours is better. Come home to NY and recreate it Monday.”

The NFL also retweeted the image and wrote that Odell Beckham Jr. once again broke the internet. However, some critics definitely went on to point out that the wide receiver is currently a free agent and isn’t on an NFL team this year. The NFL On Prime Video shared an image of someone watching Pickens’ catch on TV from home and tagged Beckham. His response was multiple crying emojis.

Following his departure from the Cleveland Browns after two seasons, Odell Beckham Jr. went to the Los Angeles Rams. However, while he did play in eight regular season games and scored a touchdown in five of the games, he ended up suffering a torn ACL. He became a free agent in 2022.

Odell Beckham Jr. Revealed Two Teams He Almost Signed With Before Going to the Los Angeles Rams

In February 2022, Odell Beckham Jr. spoke about which teams he almost signed with before he decided to go with the Los Angeles Rams. The first team was the New Orleans Saints. “I was close, very close,” Beckham explained. “It just didn’t feel like the right time. Right place, wrong time.”

Upon turning down the New Orleans Saints, Odell Beckham Jr. revealed that he ended up speaking to the New England Patriots. He shared that the Patriots wanted him so badly that Bill Belichick was who reached out to him. “I don’t think I joked with him on the phone,” Beckham recalled. “But I was like, if this was three years ago, it would have been ideal. Because Tom [Brady] is one of the – he’s one of my favorites.”

Belichick reaching out was actually almost enough for Odell Beckham Jr. to consider signing with the Patriots. “For a guy, a coach like Bill Belichick, who’ve all admired for years and I’ve seen him and just always like, ‘Man, one day, I’m gonna play for Bill Belichick.’ For him to call me, to be able to just sit down on the phone with him and talk football, I mean, what more could you ask for? So I was very close. That was one of the teams that was in there. But I felt like [Los Angles] was home.”

Nearly three months after the death of Hells Angels founder Sonny Barger, San Joaquin County in California is bracing for a huge turnout for the late biker's funeral. According to Fox News, San Joaquin County Sheriff Pat Withrow has issued a warning to the public that Sonny Barger's funeral has the capacity to not only be large but may also have some serious violence. The event is being held on Saturday (September 24th) from 2 pm. to 8 p.m. at the Stockton 99 Speedway on North Wilson Way. Withrow noted that he heard about the funeral plans at the end of August.
