‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Announces Season 4 Cast — But Will Olivia Rodrigo Return?

By Glenn Rowley
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Disney+ revealed plans for season four of High School Musical : The Musical: The Series on Friday (Sept. 23), with news of several OG Wildcats joining the cast for the upcoming season.

Set back in Salt Lake City after season three’s foray to Camp Shallow Lake, season four of the meta series will see the return of Corbin Bleu (Chad Danforth), Lucas Grabeel (Ryan Evans), Monique Coleman (Taylor McKessie) and Kaycee Stroh (Martha Cox) each playing versions of themselves as production begins on a fictional fourth movie in the High School Musical franchise.

Joining the foursome are Bart Johnson and Alyson Reed, who played the adults of East High — Coach Bolton and Mrs. Darbus, respectively — in the original trilogy.

Olivia Rodrigo Reunites With 'High School Musical' Castmates at Los Angeles Show

09/23/2022

HSMTMTS regulars Joshua Bassett , Sofia Wylie, Dara Reneé, Julia Lester, Frankie Rodriguez, Kate Reinders and Liamani Segura are all set to return as well, but one name appears to be missing from the list. Disney+ has yet to confirm whether Olivia Rodrigo will be reprising her breakout role as Nini Salazar-Roberts after the pop sensation spent season three in a recurring capacity, with her character on a road trip to California to pursue music stardom.

While the rest of Rodrigo’s castmates will get the chance to play featured extras in the movie-within-the-show throughout the season, they’ll also be joined by new faces Kylie Cantrall as social media star Dani, Matthew Sato as sitcom actor Mack, Caitlin Reilly as indie film director Quinn and Vasthy Mompoint as choreographer Krystal.

Production on season four of HSMTMTS has already begun, with the hit series expected to return sometime next year.

#High School Musical
