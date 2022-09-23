Courtney Penn named director named director of Office of Early Childhood and Out-of-School Learning

Courtney Penn has been named director of the Office of Early Childhood and Out-of-School Learning for the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration.

She is currently OECOSL’s director of child care licensing.

“We are excited to have an individual with Courtney’s passion for and deep expertise in early childhood education as our next OECOSL leader,” said Dr. Dan Rusyniak, FSSA secretary. “Courtney’s focus in using her team’s expertise to meet early learning goals will bring a high level of support to the OECOSL team to improve the access to and quality of the childcare and early education system in Indiana.”

Penn brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the early childhood education field. She has an undergraduate degree in child development and family life from Indiana State University and a master’s degree from Eastern Illinois University in human development, which spans across all age groups from infancy on.

Penn has worked in direct child care services as a Head Start teacher and center director. She has also done statewide and national-level work at the Indiana Association for Child Care Resource and Referral, Early Learning Indiana, SPARK Learning Lab and Child Care Aware of America.

FSSA also announced Courtney Hott was named director of the Early Learning Advisory Council.

Hott will work with OECOSL and the Indiana Department of Education to administer all activities of ELAC.

Hott is a licensed school counselor and administrator who found her niche in creating and advocating for education policy changes. She earned her undergraduate degree in psychology at Indiana University, Bloomington and her master’s degree in education and school counseling at Indiana University Purdue University at Indianapolis.

Hott most recently worked with the Indiana Department of Education and the Indiana Commission for Higher Education.

