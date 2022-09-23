Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Broome, Chenango by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-26 16:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-26 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Broome; Chenango A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Broome and southwestern Chenango Counties through 630 PM EDT At 605 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Greene, or 12 miles northeast of Greater Binghamton Airport, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Binghamton, Norwich, Guilford, Coventry, Greene, Oxford, Bainbridge, Preston, Afton and German. This includes the following highway exits Interstate 88 between 2 and 8. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Southern Erie by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-26 16:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-26 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cattaraugus; Chautauqua; Southern Erie A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Cattaraugus, southern Erie and northeastern Chautauqua Counties through 815 PM EDT At 751 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Silver Creek, or 12 miles east of Dunkirk, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Hamburg, Evans, Boston, Eden, Springville, Colden, Gowanda, Silver Creek, Angola, North Collins, Derby, East Concord, Evangola State Park, Angola on the Lake, North Boston, Concord, Collins, Forestville, Perrysburg and Farnham. This includes Interstate 90 between exits 57A and 58. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Genesee, Northern Erie, Wyoming by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-26 16:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Genesee; Northern Erie; Wyoming A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Wyoming, northeastern Erie and southwestern Genesee Counties through 800 PM EDT At 714 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Elma, or near Lancaster, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Cheektowaga, West Seneca, Depew, Lancaster, East Aurora, Darien Lakes State Park, Elma, Marilla, Pembroke, Bennington, Orchard Park, Akron, Alden, Attica, Elma Center, Billington Heights, Corfu, Alexander and Cowlesville. This includes Interstate 90 near exit 48A, and between exits 52A and 53. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
