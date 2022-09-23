Effective: 2022-09-26 16:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-26 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cattaraugus; Chautauqua; Southern Erie A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Cattaraugus, southern Erie and northeastern Chautauqua Counties through 815 PM EDT At 751 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Silver Creek, or 12 miles east of Dunkirk, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Hamburg, Evans, Boston, Eden, Springville, Colden, Gowanda, Silver Creek, Angola, North Collins, Derby, East Concord, Evangola State Park, Angola on the Lake, North Boston, Concord, Collins, Forestville, Perrysburg and Farnham. This includes Interstate 90 between exits 57A and 58. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO