Immediate attention for Source Storm/Hurricane Closures

The Source for the Poor and the Homeless with a main campus located in Vero Beach and Dignity Buses located in Vero Beach and Palm Bay, FL announce their storm/hurricane procedures. The main campus building, at 1015 Commerce Avenue, is NOT a hurricane rated storm shelter. It will effectively CLOSE...
Closings and cancellations for Hurricane Ian

Here are the latest closings and cancellations as Florida braces for Hurricane Ian. This story will be continuously updated. School District of Indian River County will close Wednesday and Thursday. Indian River State College will close Wednesday and Thursday. Indian River County Landfill and Customer Convenience Centers will close Wednesday...
City of Sebastian, Waste Management closing amid Hurricane Ian

There are a few closures we want to mention amid Hurricane Ian. The City of Sebastian and Indian River County offices will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday. In addition, Waste Management offices and garbage collection will be closed on Wednesday, but plan to resume normal operations on Thursday or Friday, as long as it’s safe to do so.
Tropical storm conditions in Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach

An update on tropical storm conditions from Hurricane Ian in Sebastian, Florida. Roads in Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach are beginning to flood, so the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is asking everyone to remain home. ➡️ Watch tropical storm update for Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach. Some...
Hurricane Ian update for Sebastian, Fellsmere, Vero Beach

Here’s the latest update on Hurricane Ian for Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach. Residents are encouraged to finish their storm preparations today. The weather in our area will begin to change this afternoon, and we should begin to feel tropical storm winds starting around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. ➡️...
Martin County Closures

Martin County - Tuesday September 27, 2022: Martin County continues to monitor Hurricane Ian and make preparations to ensure continuity of county operations. Martin County is currently under a Tropical Storm Warning and a Flood Watch, with flooding rain and tornadoes being the greatest threats for our area. The National...
City of Fort Pierce - Hurricane Ian, Advisory 2

Fort Pierce - September 28, 2022: The City of Fort Pierce is continuing to monitor Hurricane Ian and preparing for any potential impact. A Tropical Storm Warning remains for Florida’s east coast. Locally, we are under a Tornado Watch this morning along with a Flood Warning. With Ian’s more...
School District of Indian River County Update

Superintendent David K. Moore, Ed.D., of the School District of Indian River County, has announced that all IRC schools will be closed Wednesday, September 28th & Thursday, September 29th, including all extracurricular activities. On Thursday, September 29th, at noon, a decision will be made regarding opening the schools for Friday,...
7th Annual Car, Truck, and Motorcycle Show First Presbyterian Church of Vero Beach

September 25, 2022, Vero Beach – Classic auto enthusiasts are welcome to enjoy the 7th Annual Car, Truck, and Motorcycle show on Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 10:00am to 3:00pm at First Presbyterian Church of Vero Beach. The event will be held in the parking lot of the church at 520 Royal Palm Boulevard. Admission is free; a suggested donation of $5.00 to benefit the FPC Men’s Charity Fund will be gladly accepted. Advance registration for show vehicles is $15, or $20 on-site the day of the show beginning at 9:00am.
Tracking Ian: County-by-county closings and cancellations

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here's a county-by-county look at the closings and cancellations in South Florida due to Hurricane Ian:. -Health Care District Primary Care clinics closed Wednesday. -Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society will be closed on Wednesday. -FAU cancels classes after 5 p.m. on Tuesday...
Martin County Update on Hurricane Ian

Martin County - - Wednesday September 28, 2022: A local state of emergency has been declared as county officials continue to monitor the progress of Hurricane Ian. Martin County is currently under a Tropical Storm Warning, Tornado Watch and a Flood Watch, with flooding rain and tornadoes being the greatest threats for our area.
Two arrested in back yard of Cottage Grove residence at 2 a.m.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kevin Charles Swords, 21, and Ethan Gregory Wood, 21, both of Vero Beach, were arrested in the back yard of a Cottage Grove residence at 2 a.m. last night. A resident of the Cottage Grove neighborhood called 911 at 2:19 a.m. last night, saying someone was...
