Read full article on original website
Related
WPTV
3 storm shelters to open in Indian River County for Hurricane Ian
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — The Indian River County Emergency Services Department announced Tuesday that 3 storm shelters will be open Wednesday ahead of Hurricane Ian. Officials said the following shelters are scheduled to open at noon:. Vero Beach High School Freshman Learning Center: 1507 19th Street, Vero Beach.
veronews.com
Immediate attention for Source Storm/Hurricane Closures
The Source for the Poor and the Homeless with a main campus located in Vero Beach and Dignity Buses located in Vero Beach and Palm Bay, FL announce their storm/hurricane procedures. The main campus building, at 1015 Commerce Avenue, is NOT a hurricane rated storm shelter. It will effectively CLOSE...
veronews.com
Closings and cancellations for Hurricane Ian
Here are the latest closings and cancellations as Florida braces for Hurricane Ian. This story will be continuously updated. School District of Indian River County will close Wednesday and Thursday. Indian River State College will close Wednesday and Thursday. Indian River County Landfill and Customer Convenience Centers will close Wednesday...
sebastiandaily.com
City of Sebastian, Waste Management closing amid Hurricane Ian
There are a few closures we want to mention amid Hurricane Ian. The City of Sebastian and Indian River County offices will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday. In addition, Waste Management offices and garbage collection will be closed on Wednesday, but plan to resume normal operations on Thursday or Friday, as long as it’s safe to do so.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sebastiandaily.com
Tropical storm conditions in Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach
An update on tropical storm conditions from Hurricane Ian in Sebastian, Florida. Roads in Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach are beginning to flood, so the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is asking everyone to remain home. ➡️ Watch tropical storm update for Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach. Some...
spacecoastdaily.com
City of Palm Bay Declares a Local State of Emergency Due to Hurricane Ian
BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – In anticipation of Hurricane Ian’s approach towards Florida, with weather impacts to Palm Bay expected, Mayor Rob Medina signed Legislative Order No. D-2022-01, declaring a local state of emergency for the City of Palm Bay. A local state of emergency...
sebastiandaily.com
Hurricane Ian update for Sebastian, Fellsmere, Vero Beach
Here’s the latest update on Hurricane Ian for Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach. Residents are encouraged to finish their storm preparations today. The weather in our area will begin to change this afternoon, and we should begin to feel tropical storm winds starting around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. ➡️...
wqcs.org
Martin County Closures
Martin County - Tuesday September 27, 2022: Martin County continues to monitor Hurricane Ian and make preparations to ensure continuity of county operations. Martin County is currently under a Tropical Storm Warning and a Flood Watch, with flooding rain and tornadoes being the greatest threats for our area. The National...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wqcs.org
FDOT Begins Locking Down State Drawbridges in Martin, St. Lucie and Palm Beach Counties
Treasure Coast - Tuesday September 27, 2022: In preparation for Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), in coordination with the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) has begun to lock down state drawbridges in Martin, St. Lucie and Palm Beach Counties. The bridges will be closed to marine navigation once...
Man's body found in floodwater in Martin County
The Martin County Sheriff's Office said a man's body was found in about 10 inches of floodwater on Wednesday morning as Hurricane Ian brought heavy rain and gusty winds to parts of the Treasure Coast.
WPBF News 25
City of Fort Pierce distributing sandbags in preparation for Hurricane Ian
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The City of Fort Pierce is providing sandbags for residents ahead ofHurricane Ian. Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Saturday for the entire state of Florida in preparation for the storm. Parts of Okeechobee County and the Treasure Coast are back in the...
wqcs.org
City of Fort Pierce - Hurricane Ian, Advisory 2
Fort Pierce - September 28, 2022: The City of Fort Pierce is continuing to monitor Hurricane Ian and preparing for any potential impact. A Tropical Storm Warning remains for Florida’s east coast. Locally, we are under a Tornado Watch this morning along with a Flood Warning. With Ian’s more...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
treasurecoast.com
Port St. Lucie woman arrested following a string of break-ins in Fort Pierce
Port St. Lucie woman arrested following a string of break-ins in Fort Pierce. Fort Pierce, Fl (treasurecoast.com)-A Port St. Lucie woman was arrested following a string of break-ins in Fort Pierce. ONE ARRESTED FOLLOWING A STRING OF FORT PIERCE BURGLARIES. On September 22, 2022, around 7:30 p.m., Fort Pierce Police...
sebastiandaily.com
School District of Indian River County Update
Superintendent David K. Moore, Ed.D., of the School District of Indian River County, has announced that all IRC schools will be closed Wednesday, September 28th & Thursday, September 29th, including all extracurricular activities. On Thursday, September 29th, at noon, a decision will be made regarding opening the schools for Friday,...
WPBF News 25
Okeechobee County declares local state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — Video above: Okeechobee residents prepare for the storm with sandbags. Okeechobee County declared a local state of emergency Tuesday morning ahead of Hurricane Ian. Essentially, this gives the county the opportunity to get more resources at a quicker pace. It also mobilizes parts of the sheriff's...
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian: Volusia County Emergency Information - evacuations, sandbags, shelters, school closings
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - As Hurricane Ian continues its ways across the Caribbean, it is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane. Florida is within the so-called "cone of uncertainty." As Floridians continue to prepare, here is the emergency information to know in Brevard County, including evacuations, road closures, school...
veronews.com
7th Annual Car, Truck, and Motorcycle Show First Presbyterian Church of Vero Beach
September 25, 2022, Vero Beach – Classic auto enthusiasts are welcome to enjoy the 7th Annual Car, Truck, and Motorcycle show on Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 10:00am to 3:00pm at First Presbyterian Church of Vero Beach. The event will be held in the parking lot of the church at 520 Royal Palm Boulevard. Admission is free; a suggested donation of $5.00 to benefit the FPC Men’s Charity Fund will be gladly accepted. Advance registration for show vehicles is $15, or $20 on-site the day of the show beginning at 9:00am.
cw34.com
Tracking Ian: County-by-county closings and cancellations
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here's a county-by-county look at the closings and cancellations in South Florida due to Hurricane Ian:. -Health Care District Primary Care clinics closed Wednesday. -Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society will be closed on Wednesday. -FAU cancels classes after 5 p.m. on Tuesday...
wqcs.org
Martin County Update on Hurricane Ian
Martin County - - Wednesday September 28, 2022: A local state of emergency has been declared as county officials continue to monitor the progress of Hurricane Ian. Martin County is currently under a Tropical Storm Warning, Tornado Watch and a Flood Watch, with flooding rain and tornadoes being the greatest threats for our area.
alachuachronicle.com
Two arrested in back yard of Cottage Grove residence at 2 a.m.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kevin Charles Swords, 21, and Ethan Gregory Wood, 21, both of Vero Beach, were arrested in the back yard of a Cottage Grove residence at 2 a.m. last night. A resident of the Cottage Grove neighborhood called 911 at 2:19 a.m. last night, saying someone was...
Comments / 0