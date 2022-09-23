September 25, 2022, Vero Beach – Classic auto enthusiasts are welcome to enjoy the 7th Annual Car, Truck, and Motorcycle show on Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 10:00am to 3:00pm at First Presbyterian Church of Vero Beach. The event will be held in the parking lot of the church at 520 Royal Palm Boulevard. Admission is free; a suggested donation of $5.00 to benefit the FPC Men’s Charity Fund will be gladly accepted. Advance registration for show vehicles is $15, or $20 on-site the day of the show beginning at 9:00am.

VERO BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO