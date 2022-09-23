Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Why is director David O. Russell so controversial?
David O. Russell‘s films are a big deal when it comes to award seasons. The director, producer, and screenwriter has been nominated for five Academy Awards and seven Golden Globes throughout his career. Movies like 2013’s American Hustle, 2004’s I Heart Huckabees, 2010’s The Fighter, and 2012’s Silver Linings Playbook have attracted awards and phenomenal casts, including repeat collaborators like Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper, and Christian Bale.
wegotthiscovered.com
Here’s why Christian Bale had to isolate from Chris Rock while filming ‘Amsterdam’
1930’s period dramedy Amsterdam is set to hit cinema screens in about a week and a half, and the film has assembled quite the ensemble cast, with the likes of Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Chris Rock, Taylor Swift, Timothy Olyphant, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Mike Myers, and Robert De Niro, with that list just the tip of the iceberg.
wegotthiscovered.com
Will Felicity Jones’ Jyn Erso be in ‘Andor?’
One of the more burning questions fans have from the Star Wars spinoff, Andor, is whether Felicity Jones’ Jyn Erso will make an appearance. The show is set during the period between the prequels and the original Star Wars trilogy, which is exceptionally fleshed out. That explains why we’re getting so much material from that period.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Werewolf by Night’ director elaborates on Blade rumors and the MCU
Michael Giacchino has addressed the greater connections of Werewolf by Night to the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe, confirming the intention is undoubtedly to tie it into a further project. The first-ever Disney Plus MCU special saw an early debut at Fantastic Fest with early reviews giving it horrifically good reviews,...
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Watch: Netflix reveals first look at Gal Gadot spy thriller ‘Heart of Stone’
Gal Gadot has already made a splash in the realm of Netflix action blockbusters thanks to her starring role alongside Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds in Red Notice, but the star is now aiming to launch a solo franchise of her own with Heart of Stone. The Wonder Woman star...
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans have collectively decided upon the perfect person to play the MCU’s Beast
There’s never any lack of material for Marvel fans to chew on, rehash, and theorize about online but if one was pressed to pick a number one fave right now, it’s fan-casting the long-expected, practically inevitable MCU version of the X-Men. And some fans believe they’ve really nailed it when it comes to who should play the team’s hirsute and highbrow resident biochemist, Dr. Henry “Hank” McCoy aka The Beast.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Werewolf By Night’ reviews howl high praises for the MCU’s Halloween special
The hotly anticipated direct to TV Marvel special Werewolf By Night made a surprise debut a week early at Fantastic Fest, and the first reviews have started to roll in. Good news — people seem to have nothing but nice things to say about it. The screening at Alamo...
wegotthiscovered.com
A wretchedly rushed spy sequel stops to catch breath on the streaming ranks
The espionage genre had been turned on its head at the turn of the millennium, with the disappointing reception to Die Another Day raising questions about the long-term viability of the James Bond franchise, especially when 24‘s Jack Bauer and Matt Damon’s Jason Bourne had emerged to drag the spy story into the 21st Century.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
A breathless sci-fi masterpiece soars 67 places to fly high on streaming
This summer marked the 20th anniversary of Minority Report, the first-time collaboration between director Steven Spielberg and star Tom Cruise that delivered exactly the sort of high quality cinema you’d expect from two undisputed titans of their respective professions. An all-star partnership that lived up to the lofty billing...
wegotthiscovered.com
A breakdown of Phase Four’s big bads neatly sums up the MCU’s ongoing villain problem
Does the Marvel Cinematic Universe still have a villain problem? It’s been one of the biggest criticisms of Kevin Feige’s all-conquering franchise since its inception 14 years ago, and it’s an argument that’s nowhere near finished. While the long-running superhero series has rectified a lot of...
wegotthiscovered.com
Top picks to play X-Men’s Nightcrawler in the MCU
Kurt Wagner, popularly referred to by his superhero moniker Nightcrawler, is a staple member of the X-Men team. As one of the most unique and beloved comic book characters of all time, there’s no reason to doubt the blue-skinned mutant will appear in any upcoming MCU live adaptations of the mutant team.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fantastic Fest Review: With ‘Werewolf by Night,’ Marvel takes a slash at horror
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is entering Spooky Season on a high note with its first genuine entry into the horror genre Werewolf by Night. Lushly filmed in silver screen era black and white and rife with monster hunters, ancient artifacts, things that go bump in the night, and, of course, a werewolf, the film is rife with horror bonafides, but is it enough to draw in fans of the genre. And does it even belong in the MCU in the first place?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’ chief knew the show’s ‘real schemer’ needed a bigger role
Warning: the following article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon season one, episode six “The Princess and the Queen.“. Larys Strong turned out to be one of the vilest schemers in all of House of the Dragon. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Ryan Condal explains how...
wegotthiscovered.com
An unrelentingly awful video game disaster fully deserves to be shamed
We’ve gotten so used to video game movies being underwhelming at their very best, that it comes as a genuine shock when one of them turns out to be pretty good. For a while, fans thought the long-awaited Assassin’s Creed adaptation would be one of those films, until they got the chance to see it for themselves.
wegotthiscovered.com
An uninspired spy story critics adored but crowds detested pulls a fast one on streaming
When it comes to frothy genre flicks powered by a pair of renowned and supremely gifted A-listers, the general rule of thumb is that audiences will prefer the end product to critics. While the latter camp is actively seeking flaws in the construction and execution, paying crowds simply want to have a good time. With that in mind, 2009’s Duplicity turned out to be a very curious case indeed.
wegotthiscovered.com
Henry Cavill as an X-Men OG wins the approval of MCU supporters
MCU diehards have been fan-casting the X-Men long before we even got an official whiff of the franchise’s inclusion of the mutants, and after Bruno dropped the hint of the century in the finale of Ms. Marvel, those efforts have only skyrocketed; Taron Egerton as Wolverine almost seems prophesized at this point.
Comments / 0