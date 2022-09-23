ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning has claimed the life of an Eclectic man. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Justin C. Jones, 23, was killed when the 1989 Chevrolet C1500 pickup he was driving left the roadway and overturned. Jones, who was not using his seatbelt at the time of the crash, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

ELMORE COUNTY, AL ・ 15 HOURS AGO