Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in AlabamaKristen WaltersPrattville, AL
"She’s Crying So Hard,” Mother Said Of Phone Call From Missing 19-Year-Old DaughterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMontgomery, AL
Family Searching For Alabama Woman Who Vanished Six Days After Her Co-Worker DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMontgomery, AL
What Happened To All Of These People Missing From Alabama?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedAlabama State
"My Sister Loves Her Children," Sister Says Of Missing Disabled Mother Authorities Accused Of Leaving Her KidsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMontgomery, AL
Related
WSFA
Man, woman injured in Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened Monday afternoon. Police and fire medics responded to the 3100 block of Fredricksburg Drive around 3:30 p.m. in reference to a person shot. That’s in south Montgomery near Woodley Road. On scene, first responders...
WSFA
CrimeStoppers provides advice to hit-and-run victims
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The moments after a car accident can be hectic, but that only intensifies when the other driver flees. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is calling on the community to take action to help solve hit-and-run crimes. Those involved in a hit-and-run should immediately call 911. It is then...
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Police Release Identity of Man Killed in I-85 Crash in Montgomery
Montgomery police have now released the name of the man who was killed in a wreck on Interstate 85 northbound near the Bell Road overpass on Friday. Police say 44-year-old Burtish Quarles of Montgomery was killed when the car he was driving was involved in a collision with an 18-wheeler at around 10:46AM.
WSFA
Man charged with murder in Sept. 15 shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been charged in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on Sept. 15. According to police, Maurion Hinson, 20, is charged with murder in the shooting death of 23-year-old Dante Gholston. The shooting happened around 12:25 a.m. in the 6000 block of Woodley Circle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama 23-year-old killed when truck overturns
An Alabama was killed early Sunday when his truck left the road and overturned, state troopers said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 1:35 a.m. Sunday and claimed the life of Justin C. Jones, 23, of Eclectic. Jones was fatally injured when the 1989 Chevrolet C1500 pickup he was driving...
WSFA
Eclectic man dies in single-vehicle crash Sunday morning
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning has claimed the life of an Eclectic man. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Justin C. Jones, 23, was killed when the 1989 Chevrolet C1500 pickup he was driving left the roadway and overturned. Jones, who was not using his seatbelt at the time of the crash, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.
WSFA
I-65 NB in Butler County reopens after crash
BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 northbound in Butler County caused lanes to close Monday. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened at 11:03 a.m. north of Evergreen. It appears a truck carrying a camper overturned. There is no word on injuries.
Head-on collision kills Alabama man, troopers say
A head-on collisions Friday killed an Alabama man, state troopers reported. Jerry L. Thornton, 74, of Hayneville, Alabama, was fatally injured when the 2022 Chevrolet Malibu he was driving collided head-on with the 2005 Ford F-150 pickup driven by William E. Bryant Jr., 69, of Pine Apple, Alabama. The two-vehicle...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSFA
Hayneville lawyer killed in head-on crash
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash in Lowndes County has claimed the life of a Hayneville lawyer. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 74-year-old Jerry L. Thornton was killed when the 2022 Chevrolet Malibu he was driving collided head-on with a 2005 Ford F-150. He operated the Jerry L. Thornton Law Office on Lafayette Street.
20-year-old suspect charged with murder in Montgomery man’s shooting death
A 20-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with murder Friday in the shooting death of a 23-year-old man in Montgomery last week, police said. Maurion Hinson, 20, pf Montgomery, is being held in the Montgomery County jail on $1.5 million bond, Montgomery police said. Hinson is suspected of fatally shooting...
WTVM
Auburn woman arrested on multiple drug trafficking charges
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Auburn woman was arrested on drug trafficking charges by the Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office. The investigation has been on-going for several weeks and determined that multiple types of illegal drugs were being sold in Auburn utilizing a digital application. Investigators determined that individuals buying...
alabamanews.net
Hayneville Man Killed in Lowndes County Crash
Alabama State Troopers are investigating a head-on crash in Lowndes County that killed a Hayneville man. State troopers say 74-year-old Jerry Thornton was killed when his car hit a pickup truck. Investigators say the truck was driven by 69-year-old William Bryant, Jr. of Pine Apple. The wreck happened at about...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSFA
Man killed in I-85 NB crash before Taylor Road exit
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man is dead following a crash on Interstate 85 northbound before the Taylor Road exit Friday morning. According to Montgomery Police Sgt. Tina McGriff, police and fire medics responded to the wreck before 11 a.m. There, they found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Police Investigating Fatal Wreck on Interstate 85
Alabama News Network is on the scene of a fatal wreck on Interstate 85 in Montgomery. The crash is near the Bell Road overpass and has left traffic backed up for miles on the northbound side. Montgomery police say the single-car wreck happened at about 10:46 this morning. Police a...
Alabama prison system reports work stoppage after group calls for inmate strike
The Alabama Department of Corrections said it has received reports of inmate work stoppages at all the major prisons in the state after a prison reform organization called for a strike. The organization Both Sides of the Wall called for the strike beginning this morning as a protest of conditions...
WSFA
Prattville police identify suspect in fatal hit-and-run
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police have released the name of the man suspected in the hit-and-run death of 23-year-old Perez Pickett. At a news conference Tuesday, Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson and Capt. Jeff Hassell said they have obtained arrest warrants against 29-year-old Robert Marshall Jr. The charges on those warrants is not known.
Attorneys allege Alabama inmate tortured by Department of Corrections
The disturbing images of Kastellio Vaughan sparked outrage, sorrow, and allegations of abuse and neglect inside Alabama‘s Elmore Correctional Facility.
Mother of 2 found shot to death in Calera home; teen suspect in custody
A Shelby County mother was found shot to death inside her home on Tuesday. Calera police responded about 7:30 p.m. to the woman’s home on Kerry Drive in the Kinsale subdivision after a family member requested a welfare check. When they arrived, they found 42-year-old Lashondra Monique Wilder unresponsive...
WSFA
Alabama inmates on strike, protests underway Monday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Protestors aimed at changing conditions inside state prisons and the parole system are taking to the streets Monday in Montgomery. The ‘Break Every Chain’ rally is being held outside the Alabama Department of Corrections headquarters in Montgomery until 5 p.m. Organizers from the Alabama...
wvtm13.com
Calera PD: Woman found shot to death during welfare check, suspect in custody
CALERA, Ala. — Police have taken a suspect into custody after a fatal shooting in Calera, Alabama Tuesday night. The Calera Police Department said Wednesday that a suspect in the shooting death of Lashondra Monique Wilder was apprehended in Jefferson County. The suspect, police said, is a family member of Wilder.
Comments / 0