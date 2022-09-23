Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate Open Houses: Arbor Heights, Burien & Seattle

SPONSORED:

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding five Open Houses this weekend – in Federal Way, Seattle, Des Moines and Burien.

First up is an Arbor Heights custom-built Roman Brick Rancher, ready for you to move right in OR update & potentially add 2nd story for Puget Sound/Olympic Mtns/Sunset views:

LOCATION: unique block of similarly-valued homes.

Cherish the deep front yard & there is even space for a big garden in the fenced backyard BOTH areas graced by artistic rockeries & mature plant specimens.

MAIN FLOOR: solid-wood floors in living/dining/hall & 2 bedrooms. Even a brick fireplace & spacious utility room with storage.

BASEMENT: 2 bedrooms, work area, 3/4 bath, all with windows, separate entrance (potential Short-Term Rental??).

Garage/Carport/Covered Patio+Deep Driveway. Metro Bus stop/1 block.

Enjoy closeness to Lincoln Park & all of West Seattle’s amenities.

WHEN:

Friday, Sept. 23: 4 – 6 p.m.

WHERE: 9848 40th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98136 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $800,000

MLS Number: 1979394

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 1.75

Year built: 1950

Approx. House SqFt: 1,740 s.f.

Approx. Lot SqFt: 8,618 s.f.

INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher

Dryer

Microwave

Refrigerator

Washer

PHOTOS:

MAP:

Next…tucked away in the quiet Blakley Manor neighborhood sits this inviting 3-bedroom home with spacious bonus room:

Gleaming refinished hardwood floors, new carpet, fresh paint, new kitchen countertops and a fireplace on each level.

Private 8,645 sq ft lot lined with fruit trees is perfect for pets, play and gardening.

Oversized one car garage with second driveway for extra parking, RV or boat. Large workshop/ utility room for hobbies and crafts.

Close to shopping, restaurants, parks, transit, SeaTac Airport and easy freeway access to get to downtown Seattle and Tacoma.

All appliances stay with this move in ready home!

WHEN:

Saturday, Sept. 24: Noon – 2 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 25: 2 – 4 p.m.

WHERE: 208 S. 167th Street, Burien, WA 98148 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $599,000

MLS Number: 1999214

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1

Year built: 1956

Approx. House SqFt: 2,050 s.f.

Approx. Lot SqFt: 8,645 s.f.

INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher

Dryer

Microwave

Refrigerator

Washer

PHOTOS:

MAP:

For the final Open House, the Seller will give a $5000.00 toward buying down points and closing costs:

A top floor New York style brownstone with no shared walls.

This condo complex has been classically restored while preserving its historical details in 2017!

10-foot coved ceilings with an abundance of natural light with window on 3 sides.

The woodwork and solid doors are incredibly crafted and preserved.

Beautifully updated kitchen with granite counters, historical glass cabinets and stainless appliances. parking next door!

Sunny courtyard, storage unit plus bike room. HODs cover *more* than others: gas, w/s/g and heat!

Walk to the new Arena, Belltown, Sculpture Park and SLU! Solid HOA w/reserve fund, pet friendly & rental Cap has been met at this time.

WHEN:

Saturday, Sept. 24: 1 – 3 p.m.

WHERE: 125 Warren Avenue N. #J, Seattle, WA 98109 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $369,000

MLS Number: 1984932

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Year built: 1907

Approx. House SqFt: 647 s.f.

Approx. Lot SqFt: 14,400 s.f.

INCLUSIONS:

Dryer

Refrigerator

Washer

PHOTOS:

MAP: