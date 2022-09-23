Pitt Misses Five-Star WR Hykeem Williams

The Pitt Panthers miss out on their highest-rated recruit.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have missed out on five-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams, who announced his commitment to Florida State.

Pitt was one of six final schools for Williams. Their hat was lined up next to Georgia, Alabama, Texas A&M, Florida State and Miami, and ultimately passed up for the Seminoles.

Williams visited Pittsburgh three times this year - once in March, again in June and for the last time in September, when he watched the Panthers take on Tennessee.

He would've been the second highest-rated recruit in 247Sports' player database to ever commit to Pitt, narrowly edging out class of 2012 running back Russell Shell. Jonathan Baldwin, another five-star wideout from the class of 2008, is the only Pitt pledge more highly ranked than Williams.

