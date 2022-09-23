Read full article on original website
Related
Is This Lighthouse One Of The Most Haunted Places In Maine?
Maine has a lot of lighthouses and a lot of ghost stories. So, it only makes sense that one of the best ghost stories to come from the State of Maine takes place at a lighthouse. Supposedly, one of the most haunted places in the state is the Owl's Head...
This House in Kennebunkport is Allegedly the Most Haunted Home in Maine
Maine is a beautiful and scenic state with locals staying for generations and tourists flocking every season. We have majestic mountains, gorgeous rocky shores, and tall pines you can get lost in. Regardless of our beauty, we are still in a spooky state with hauntings that will make your hair...
newscentermaine.com
SpaceX seen moving across the Maine skies
Seemingly out of nowhere, SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket lighted up the dark Maine sky Saturday night. Since then, it has raised a lot of questions. Mainers all over the state spotted the latest SpaceX rocket launch. The images were stunning no matter where in Maine you were looking up from.
National Lobster Day comes after a tumultuous year for the Maine fishery
PORTLAND, Maine — Restaurants around Maine Sunday honored National Lobster Day. It's a holiday started in 2014 by Maine Senators Angus King and Susan Collins. For 2022's celebration, it comes at a tumultuous time for the lobster industry. From three different lawsuits involving gear and right whale regulations to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maine Meteorologist Wins Contest With Thousand Pound Pumpkin
'Tis the season for ghost, goblins, and pumpkins! We are also right in the thick of Fair Season here in Maine and really gives you that warm fall feeling. Sweaters, stews, and lattes!. This year was the 15th Cumberland County Fair and it is known for their pumpkin growing contests!
These Are the Dumbest Kinds of Roads Ever and Maine Has 30 of Them
Whether you call them roundabouts or rotaries (it's a geographical thing, really), let's not bury the headline -- they're dumb. They're the dumbest roads ever created, they should've never been created, and for as "easier" as they're supposed to make intersections, they're generally infuriating and dangerous. According to the U.S....
Is it Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in Maine?
So many roads, so little time. Maine is much larger state than most people realize and there often times isn't available lodging for travelers depending on the season and proximity. In Maine's busier areas, different problems could arise. Lodging may be too expensive and already spoken for, leaving people on the road to make difficult decisions when they're tired and behind the wheel.
Hunters Can Buy Maine Antlerless Deer Tags Starting October 5
Remaining Maine 2022 "any deer" permits will be up for grabs soon. The 2022 Maine antlerless deer permit drawing was be held earlier this month. The privilege allows the permittee to hunt antlerless deer, or bucks with antlers less than three inches in length. Hunters who were awarded tags need to pay for them by September 29, 11:59 p.m. Unclaimed or extra tags, if any, will be available for purchase beginning October 5, at 9 a.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WPFO
Eye-catching coffee company vehicle makes speeders think twice in northern Maine
FORT KENT, Maine (BDN) -- It isn’t quite as eye-catching as the Oscar Meyer Weinermobile, but a Fort Kent business owner’s vehicle is turning heads and giving other drivers pause to slow down on the streets of northern Maine. Red Devil Roast Coffee Co. owner Alan Susee purchased...
Maine Man Searching For Cake Mixer Discovers Something From Medieval Times
According to Central Maine, a 24-year-old man named Will Sideri stopped by an estate sale to search for a pretty simply item, a cake mixer. This took place on Saturday on Pleasant St. in Waterville. He likes to bake and was in search of a mixer!. As the article states,...
Is It Illegal to Burn Leaves in Maine?
It's getting to be that time of year when the trees start shedding and litter our lawns with leaves of all sizes and colors, leaving us to slave in the front and back yard every damn weekend trying to keep it somewhat manageable. And every year (just like the fall weather filling the air), it feels like it happens out of nowhere.
Do You Remember The Classic Pepsi Commercial That Was Filmed in Maine?
Pepsi People Feelin' Free. That was the title of a Pepsi commercial that was filmed in Maine way back in 1973. The commercial actually played during the 1974 Super Bowl Pretty cool. The spot's premise is classic: a bunch of cool 70's kids get together and throw a charity car wash. All while hammering some Pepsi-Cola. Check out the price of the car wash at the beginning of the spot....only a BUCK!. Hey, it was 1973, after all. The best part of this commercial, other than it being filmed in Maine, is the 70's fashion and the throwback cars. And of course, the schmaltzy Pepsi singers and jingle. Be wary-the song will be stuck in your head all day.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popular Maine Brewery Expanding to South Portland With New Tasting Room
A popular Maine brewery will be extending its reach soon. Mast Landing Brewing has announced plans for its third tasting room. The South Portland spot will be right in the heart of South Portland's bustling food and drink neighborhood, sitting on Cottage Rd. It will be neighbors with local favorites, Otto Pizzeria, David's 388, and the iconic Red's Dairy Freeze.
World’s first hybrid cruise ship drops anchor in Maine
BAR HARBOR, Maine — The world's first hybrid cruise ship is off the coast of Maine this week. The MS Roald Amundsen, named after the famous Norwegian explorer who sailed the polar regions, is a battery-supported cruise ship, and it’s currently making its first-ever visit to Vacationland. "I'm...
Maine Almost Decided to Make it Illegal to Put Tomatoes in Clam Chowder, Joining Massachusetts
First of all, EWWW if you do put tomatoes in New England clam chowder. I apologize for my brief outburst there, as this is my opinion. Save that for your Manhattan style. I will say, the fact that it's illegal to put tomatoes in New England clam chowder seems a bit dramatic, but I'm all for keeping this funny Commonwealth of Massachusetts law on the books. It's not hurting anyone. I mean, Maine even tried the same thing in 1939.
nbcboston.com
Maine Prepares for Blustery Brush With Hurricane Fiona
Maine will be spared the worst of Hurricane Fiona as it slams into Nova Scotia and the Canadian Maritimes this weekend. Still, some communities are expecting wind gusts of 55 to 60 miles per hour and big waves. One NWS Caribou projected wind gust map showed the city of Eastport,...
25 of the Best Names for Cannabis Shops in Maine Ranked
Maine has seen a boom of medicinal and recreational marijuana shops all over the state since the state legalized the sale of recreational marijuana. According to a Bangor Daily News Article from 2020, there were 216 vendors at the time, waiting for their license to sell recreational marijuana. Ever since...
Bangor PD has new ideas to help with homelessness in the city
BANGOR, Maine — Some communities across Maine are seeing more and more people without housing. In Bangor, it's been an ongoing issue, and the city's police department has some ideas to help curb the number of people who are not seeking shelter. There are at least 170 people in...
Maine residents to receive $850 check
photo of money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash) How does a financial boost sound right now? The great news is that know that some cash is likely coming your way if you meet the requirements set by the state of Maine. As a way of helping residents, Governor Mills has proposed giving back more than half the budget surplus of 729.3 million to the taxpayers of Maine checks in the amount of $850.
wabi.tv
Officials: Abandoned car in Maine may be linked to missing Florida child
LITTLETON, Maine (WMTW) - Items believed to belong to a missing Florida child have been found inside an abandoned car in Maine. Authorities say 6-year-old Jorge ‘Jo-Jo’ Morales went missing in Miami, Florida on Aug. 27. Officials believe he was abducted by his father, also named Jorge Morales, and his grandmother Lilliam Pena Morales.
95.9 WCYY
Augusta, ME
813
Followers
1K+
Post
148K+
Views
ABOUT
WCYY plays the best alternative rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine.https://wcyy.com
Comments / 0