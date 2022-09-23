ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Larry Brown Sports

SMU fan brings awesome sign to TCU game

One SMU fan brought a great sign to Saturday’s game against TCU. The Mustangs took on the Horned Frogs in Sonny Dykes’ return to face his former team, which TCU won 42-34. There was some hostility towards Dykes from the home SMU crowd, as expected. But the killer...
247Sports

Final: TCU 42 SMU 34

TCU looks to improve to 3-0 on the season as they travel to Dallas to face rival SMU (2-1) in the Battle for the Iron Skillet at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. It will be the 101st meeting between the two teams. TCU has won the previous six meetings in Dallas, however, SMU has won the past two games including a 42-34 win last year in Fort Worth.
heartlandcollegesports.com

Three Thoughts on TCU's 42-34 Win vs. SMU

The TCU Horned Frogs came off their bye week and defeated the SMU Mustangs, 42-27, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas on Saturday. The win enabled TCU (3-0) to wrap up an undefeated non-conference slate after victories over Colorado and Tarleton. SMU (2-2) dropped its second straight game after losing to Maryland last week.
frogsowar.com

Bet the Frogs: at SMU

NOTE: All betting lines are pulled from DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. TCU has performed well as a large favorite through its first two games of 2022, covering a 14-point spread at Colorado and a 37-point spread vs. Tarleton State. On the other side, SMU is 1-2 vs. the spread, failing to cover as 48.5-point favorites vs. Lamar or as 2.5 point underdogs at Maryland, while covering as 11.5-point favorites at North Texas.
247Sports

TCU kickoff time/television versus Oklahoma announced

TCU’s kickoff time for their matchup against Oklahoma has officially been announced. The Big 12 Conference announced that the Frogs and Sooners will kickoff at 11 a.m. and be televised on ABC. The Frogs are coming off a 42-34 win over rival SMU on Saturday. In the win, quarterback...
saturdaydownsouth.com

bigcountryhomepage.com

KDAF

dallasexpress.com

fox4news.com

