SMU fan brings awesome sign to TCU game
One SMU fan brought a great sign to Saturday’s game against TCU. The Mustangs took on the Horned Frogs in Sonny Dykes’ return to face his former team, which TCU won 42-34. There was some hostility towards Dykes from the home SMU crowd, as expected. But the killer...
SMU Daily Campus
SMU loses Iron Skillet game to TCU in front of a record-attendance crowd.
UNIVERSITY PARK – In a game watched by a record crowd of 35,569 on Saturday, SMU lost out to TCU, 42-34, in the Iron Skillet game. This loss was especially disappointing, said Rhett Lashlee, SMU Head Coach. “We’ve got a locker room full of really hurt guys. At the...
247Sports
Final: TCU 42 SMU 34
TCU looks to improve to 3-0 on the season as they travel to Dallas to face rival SMU (2-1) in the Battle for the Iron Skillet at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. It will be the 101st meeting between the two teams. TCU has won the previous six meetings in Dallas, however, SMU has won the past two games including a 42-34 win last year in Fort Worth.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Three Thoughts on TCU’s 42-34 Win vs. SMU
The TCU Horned Frogs came off their bye week and defeated the SMU Mustangs, 42-27, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas on Saturday. The win enabled TCU (3-0) to wrap up an undefeated non-conference slate after victories over Colorado and Tarleton. SMU (2-2) dropped its second straight game after losing to Maryland last week.
frogsowar.com
Bet the Frogs: at SMU
NOTE: All betting lines are pulled from DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. TCU has performed well as a large favorite through its first two games of 2022, covering a 14-point spread at Colorado and a 37-point spread vs. Tarleton State. On the other side, SMU is 1-2 vs. the spread, failing to cover as 48.5-point favorites vs. Lamar or as 2.5 point underdogs at Maryland, while covering as 11.5-point favorites at North Texas.
247Sports
TCU HC Sonny Dykes gets emotional discussing quarterback Max Duggan
Although he wasn’t making this an emotional game about himself in his return to SMU, TCU head coach Sonny Dykes did show some emotion when talking about one of his players on Saturday afternoon following the Frogs’ 42-34 win over the Mustangs. Saturday’s game has been circled on...
247Sports
TCU kickoff time/television versus Oklahoma announced
TCU’s kickoff time for their matchup against Oklahoma has officially been announced. The Big 12 Conference announced that the Frogs and Sooners will kickoff at 11 a.m. and be televised on ABC. The Frogs are coming off a 42-34 win over rival SMU on Saturday. In the win, quarterback...
saturdaydownsouth.com
bigcountryhomepage.com
insideradio.com
dallasexpress.com
