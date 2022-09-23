ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

From ‘Walking Dead’ to Walk of Fame: Norman Reedus on Why He’s Not Ready to Say Goodbye to Daryl Dixon

Norman Reedus never dreamt of being a star — and he definitely never thought it’d be possible to have his name on a star the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The “Walking Dead” actor, who has been part of the massive AMC franchise for 12 years and will continue after the show ends with his own spinoff, has come a long way since being discovered the day he was fired from a motorcycle shop after getting into an argument with his boss. His attitude may have gotten him fired — but it also opened another door wide open. “A friend of mine said, ‘Hey,...
EW.com

The Walking Dead seasons, ranked

It may be difficult to recall, 12 years on, how innovative and positively shocking the first season of The Walking Dead was when it aired on AMC in October through December of 2010. The inaugural season accomplished many things, amongst them launching the careers of Jon Bernthal and Steven Yeun, reinvigorating that of Norman Reedus, and proving that Andrew Lincoln could play more than the world's creepiest sign twirler.
tvinsider.com

‘The Conners’ EP Teases ‘Major Revelation’ Will Shock the Family in Season 5

Good and not-so-good seem to go hand-in-hand for Lanford, Illinois’ working-class family at the center of The Conners, and that hasn’t changed in Season 5. Picking up a few months after the joyous nuptials of daughter Darlene (Sara Gilbert) to Ben (Jay R. Ferguson) and Aunt Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) to Neville (Nat Faxon) — they honeymoon together on Lake Michigan to save cash — a blast from the past unsettles everyone.
Norman Reedus
Melissa Mcbride
The List

Days Of Our Lives Is Ready To Reveal Who Abby's Killer Really Is

"Days of Our Lives" viewers have been waiting for months for the conclusion of the summer's big murder mystery storyline. In June, Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller) was shockingly murdered in her bedroom at the DiMera mansion, per The U.S. Sun. Her husband, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) found her and rushed her to the hospital, but it was too late. She was already gone after being stabbed several times in the midsection. Since that time, Chad has been determined to find out who really killed his wife, and fans have been taken on a wild rollercoaster ride of suspects.
TVLine

The Conners' Michael Fishman Breaks Silence on Exit, Confirms, 'I Was Told I Would Not Be Returning for Season 5'

Michael Fishman is opening up about his departure from The Conners. As TVLine exclusively reported, the Roseanne star is leaving the spinoff ahead of Season 5. Now, in a statement provided to People.com, Fishman is reflecting on the profound impact the role of DJ has had on his life. “It has been my honor to play DJ Conner,” Fishman said. “It’s every actor’s dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics. The opportunity to do comedy and drama alongside iconic castmates, while reaching fans in meaningful ways has profoundly impacted my life. I am proud...
soultracks.com

Singer and actress Marva Hicks dies

(September 18, 2022) She was a multi-talented performer who won over fans on both stage and screen. We are sad to report the passing of singer and actress Marva Hicks. The cause of Ms. Hicks death is unknown. Hicks' husband, Akwasi Taha, issued the following statement: “It is with heavy...
wegotthiscovered.com

Tripped-out horror fans going wild for a psychedelic psychological thriller

Nicolas Cage, without a shadow of a doubt, is a walking, talking, breathing coin flip, equally capable of bringing either a quiet gravitas or the essence of a coked-out lion to whatever role he finds himself in; from Pig‘s Rob Feld to Into the Spider-Verse‘s Spider-Man Noir, all the way to this year’s The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, which celebrated his range in the cheekiest way possible.
TVLine

Interview With the Vampire Review: AMC's Bloody, Campy Anne Rice Adaptation Goes Grandly Over the Top

I’ll say one thing about AMC’s new take on Interview With the Vampire: It’s not subtle. But then again, no one is looking for a timid Anne Rice adaptation, are they? Rice’s bestselling Gothic vampire novels unabashedly revel in sex, blood and passion, and this Vampire series — premiering Sunday, Oct. 2 at 10/9c; I’ve seen the first three episodes — certainly delivers those things in spades. It’s grandly melodramatic and genuinely unsettling with a sumptuous visual style, but the melodrama does tip over into the absurd at times. Some will fall in love with this adaptation, I think… and...
wegotthiscovered.com

Greens and Blacks unite as they agreed that this ‘House of the Dragon’ character is an incel

Warning: This article contains spoilers for episode six of House of the Dragon. While House of the Dragon fans have been divided on who they align with, episode six has fans united in arms as they found something in common. Even if they have various reasons to hate Rhaenyra or Alicent, they can agree that one of the characters in the show is the worst.
ComicBook

The Walking Dead Final Season: Guide to the Last Episodes

There are only eight episodes left of The Walking Dead, AMC's zombie drama ending after 11 seasons. The network broke the eleventh and final season into three parts for a total of 24 episodes: Part 1 (August 2021), Part 2 (February 2022), and Part 3 (October 2022). Beginning Sunday, October 2, The Walking Dead Season 11 returns with the start of the eight-part series conclusion that stars Norman Reedus as Daryl, Melissa McBride as Carol, Lauren Cohan as Maggie, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan. (Read ComicBook's review of the first two of the final eight episodes.)
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ release date and cast

The robust universe of The Witcher is growing ever more elaborate as The Witcher: Blood Origin gears up for a rousing release on Netflix. Taking place 1,200 years before the events of The Witcher, The Witcher: Blood Origin will explore the creation of the very first Witcher before Geralt of Riva (Henry Cavill) came galloping along, and will also delve into the thriving elvin empire that existed on The Continent before the Conjunction of the Spheres wiped out their existence.
