Read full article on original website
Related
From ‘Walking Dead’ to Walk of Fame: Norman Reedus on Why He’s Not Ready to Say Goodbye to Daryl Dixon
Norman Reedus never dreamt of being a star — and he definitely never thought it’d be possible to have his name on a star the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The “Walking Dead” actor, who has been part of the massive AMC franchise for 12 years and will continue after the show ends with his own spinoff, has come a long way since being discovered the day he was fired from a motorcycle shop after getting into an argument with his boss. His attitude may have gotten him fired — but it also opened another door wide open. “A friend of mine said, ‘Hey,...
EW.com
The Walking Dead seasons, ranked
It may be difficult to recall, 12 years on, how innovative and positively shocking the first season of The Walking Dead was when it aired on AMC in October through December of 2010. The inaugural season accomplished many things, amongst them launching the careers of Jon Bernthal and Steven Yeun, reinvigorating that of Norman Reedus, and proving that Andrew Lincoln could play more than the world's creepiest sign twirler.
tvinsider.com
‘The Conners’ EP Teases ‘Major Revelation’ Will Shock the Family in Season 5
Good and not-so-good seem to go hand-in-hand for Lanford, Illinois’ working-class family at the center of The Conners, and that hasn’t changed in Season 5. Picking up a few months after the joyous nuptials of daughter Darlene (Sara Gilbert) to Ben (Jay R. Ferguson) and Aunt Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) to Neville (Nat Faxon) — they honeymoon together on Lake Michigan to save cash — a blast from the past unsettles everyone.
The Walking Dead's Jeffrey Dean Morgan Shares Unpleased Thoughts About How Negan Spinoff News Was Handled
Jeffrey Dean Morgan spoke out about the way AMC revealed his upcoming Walking Dead spinoff for Negan.
RELATED PEOPLE
William Reynolds dead at 90 with Gunsmoke actor’s cause of death revealed to be pneumonia complications
GUNSMOKE actor William Reynolds has died at 90 from non-Covid pneumonia complications, his son revealed. Reynolds, who shot to fame as Special Agent Tom Colby in the 1960s series The FBI, died on August 24, his son Eric confirmed to Deadline. Reynolds got his start in Hollywood in 1952 after...
Days Of Our Lives Is Ready To Reveal Who Abby's Killer Really Is
"Days of Our Lives" viewers have been waiting for months for the conclusion of the summer's big murder mystery storyline. In June, Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller) was shockingly murdered in her bedroom at the DiMera mansion, per The U.S. Sun. Her husband, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) found her and rushed her to the hospital, but it was too late. She was already gone after being stabbed several times in the midsection. Since that time, Chad has been determined to find out who really killed his wife, and fans have been taken on a wild rollercoaster ride of suspects.
Actress Jennifer Esposito Left 'NCIS' After One Season — What Happened?
The third longest-running scripted primetime television series, NCIS, is gearing up to make its much-awaited return to CBS this fall for its 20th season. Throughout its nearly two-decade tenure, the police procedural show has seen various characters come and go, including Special Agent Alexandra "Alex" Quinn (Jennifer Esposito). Article continues...
The Conners' Michael Fishman Breaks Silence on Exit, Confirms, 'I Was Told I Would Not Be Returning for Season 5'
Michael Fishman is opening up about his departure from The Conners. As TVLine exclusively reported, the Roseanne star is leaving the spinoff ahead of Season 5. Now, in a statement provided to People.com, Fishman is reflecting on the profound impact the role of DJ has had on his life. “It has been my honor to play DJ Conner,” Fishman said. “It’s every actor’s dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics. The opportunity to do comedy and drama alongside iconic castmates, while reaching fans in meaningful ways has profoundly impacted my life. I am proud...
IN THIS ARTICLE
soultracks.com
Singer and actress Marva Hicks dies
(September 18, 2022) She was a multi-talented performer who won over fans on both stage and screen. We are sad to report the passing of singer and actress Marva Hicks. The cause of Ms. Hicks death is unknown. Hicks' husband, Akwasi Taha, issued the following statement: “It is with heavy...
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’ spinoff creator reveals prequel’s surprising origins
Later this year Netflix users will be treated to The Witcher: Blood Origin prequel from the streaming service’s current series based on The Witcher books. It is four episodes, takes place thousands of years before Geralt, and came to be in a bit of an unusual way. In a...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Rings of Power’ fans growing convinced the Stranger will be revealed as a familiar face
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power still wants to keep the identity of the comet man a mystery, but fans are more and more convinced every day that the Stranger is none other than Gandalf himself when he first set foot in Middle-earth. That might give the...
wegotthiscovered.com
Tripped-out horror fans going wild for a psychedelic psychological thriller
Nicolas Cage, without a shadow of a doubt, is a walking, talking, breathing coin flip, equally capable of bringing either a quiet gravitas or the essence of a coked-out lion to whatever role he finds himself in; from Pig‘s Rob Feld to Into the Spider-Verse‘s Spider-Man Noir, all the way to this year’s The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, which celebrated his range in the cheekiest way possible.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why Jeff Garlin Left The Goldbergs, And How The Show Handled His Departure
Here is everything you need to know about Jeff Garlin's departure from The Goldbergs and how the show will continue without him.
How Jeff Garlin’s ‘Goldbergs’ Character Was Killed Off The Show
Jeff Garlin has officially been killed off The Goldbergs about a month after the show first revealed its dark plans for his character. Garlin — who exited the ABC sitcom last season following an HR investigation into his onset behavior — was written off the show in last night’s Season 10 premiere.
Interview With the Vampire Review: AMC's Bloody, Campy Anne Rice Adaptation Goes Grandly Over the Top
I’ll say one thing about AMC’s new take on Interview With the Vampire: It’s not subtle. But then again, no one is looking for a timid Anne Rice adaptation, are they? Rice’s bestselling Gothic vampire novels unabashedly revel in sex, blood and passion, and this Vampire series — premiering Sunday, Oct. 2 at 10/9c; I’ve seen the first three episodes — certainly delivers those things in spades. It’s grandly melodramatic and genuinely unsettling with a sumptuous visual style, but the melodrama does tip over into the absurd at times. Some will fall in love with this adaptation, I think… and...
International Business Times
'Your Place Or Mine': Ashton Kutcher Joins Reese Witherspoon To Tease Their Upcoming Rom-Com [Watch]
The next rom-com to hit Netflix will star fan favorites, Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon. The romedy legends recently got on a video call to tease their upcoming movie "Your Place or Mine." Netflix dropped a video on YouTube Wednesday, where Witherspoon can be seen on a video call with...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’ head speaks out on co-showrunner’s impending departure
Ryan Condal discusses fellow co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik’s decision to exit House of the Dragon. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Condal admits to having some idea that Sapochnik would only have one season of the show in him and considers his intentions for doing the show. “It was definitely...
wegotthiscovered.com
Greens and Blacks unite as they agreed that this ‘House of the Dragon’ character is an incel
Warning: This article contains spoilers for episode six of House of the Dragon. While House of the Dragon fans have been divided on who they align with, episode six has fans united in arms as they found something in common. Even if they have various reasons to hate Rhaenyra or Alicent, they can agree that one of the characters in the show is the worst.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead Final Season: Guide to the Last Episodes
There are only eight episodes left of The Walking Dead, AMC's zombie drama ending after 11 seasons. The network broke the eleventh and final season into three parts for a total of 24 episodes: Part 1 (August 2021), Part 2 (February 2022), and Part 3 (October 2022). Beginning Sunday, October 2, The Walking Dead Season 11 returns with the start of the eight-part series conclusion that stars Norman Reedus as Daryl, Melissa McBride as Carol, Lauren Cohan as Maggie, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan. (Read ComicBook's review of the first two of the final eight episodes.)
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ release date and cast
The robust universe of The Witcher is growing ever more elaborate as The Witcher: Blood Origin gears up for a rousing release on Netflix. Taking place 1,200 years before the events of The Witcher, The Witcher: Blood Origin will explore the creation of the very first Witcher before Geralt of Riva (Henry Cavill) came galloping along, and will also delve into the thriving elvin empire that existed on The Continent before the Conjunction of the Spheres wiped out their existence.
Comments / 0