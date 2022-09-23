ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Look: Tennessee football fan’s beard is beyond legendary

Tennessee football fans are always ready to go all-out at Neyland Stadium but one man took it to a new level with his beard for the matchup with Florida. Whenever Neyland Stadium is packed and exciting, there are few better environments in college football. And that was certainly the case on Saturday with the Tennessee Volunteers preparing for their matchup against an SEC East rival in the Florida Gators.
KNOXVILLE, TN
College football rankings 2022: Projected Week 5 AP Top 25 after Oklahoma upset, USC survives, Ohio State cruises

Projecting the Week 5 AP Top 25 college football rankings after a wild Saturday with Oklahoma, Texas and Miami all being upset while Ohio State rolled. It feels like the college football universe is on a see-saw right now. One week, we have a ho-hum Saturday in which everything goes as expected. Then the next week, everyone gets smacked in the face with a heavy dose of chaos. Saturday in Week 4 fell into the latter category.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Buccaneers to relocate to Miami to avoid Hurricane Ian

With Hurricane Ian approaching Tampa Bay, the Buccaneers have relocated to Miami to practice and prepare for their Week 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took their first loss of the season this past week, falling 14-12 to the Green Bay Packers. They have a huge game upcoming this Sunday, as they host the Kansas City Chiefs. However, it is unknown if that game will be played in Tampa Bay.
TAMPA, FL
Ohio State basketball to rely on freshmen more than ever

The Ohio State basketball team is looking to play deeper into the postseason this year after some recent disappointments. Freshmen will have to do the heavy lifting. Last year, the Ohio State basketball team had to rely on two players for most of their production. E.J. Liddell was the best player on the team and was someone who could do a little of everything. He’s who the Buckeyes leaned on when they needed a bucket.
COLUMBUS, OH
5 biggest negatives for the Commanders vs Eagles

The Washington Commanders are now stuck in a two game losing streak and they are hoping to find the opening day winning formula against the Dallas Cowboys this week. The Washington Commanders hit a new low on Sunday after a humiliating home loss to their division rival from the “City of Brotherly Love”, the Philadelphia Eagles. Fans are full of anger, frustration, and sheer disbelief. After an inspirational comeback victory in the first game of the season, the Commanders have simply been overmatched and overwhelmed during the last two weeks.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
