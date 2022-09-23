Read full article on original website
WWLP 22News
Turn hope into action at annual Out of the Darkness Walk
(Mass Appeal) – Whether you have struggled with suicide yourself or have lost a loved one, you are not alone. You can turn hope into action at the Annual Greater Springfield Out of the Darkness Walk to Fight Suicide. Here with the details in a segment sponsored by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is Heather White, the Associate Area Director.
WWLP 22News
Westfield Athenaeum continues the climate change conversation year-round
(Mass Appeal) – Climate Preparedness Week kicked off this past Saturday and events are taking place online and in person at many of our local libraries. One library involved is the Westfield Athenaeum. Becky Blackburn, the Public Services and Outreach Librarian at the Westfield Athenaeum, is here to talk about their involvement and what they do year-round to keep the conversation of climate change going.
WWLP 22News
2nd Annual Ballers Ball helps local kids learn through sports
(Mass Appeal) – The Springfield Ballers organization helps local kids succeed through programs that promote academic achievement and overall health and wellness for the purpose of creating a complete and well-rounded student athlete. None of their work is accomplished without the support of the community. Here to tell us how you can help is Thomas Devane, Springfield Ballers Board Member.
WWLP 22News
National Federation of the Blind hosting their first Fall For All craft and vendor fair
(Mass Appeal) – The National Federation of the Blind is one of the largest membership organizations in the country. Their Greater Springfield branch is hosting their first Fall For All Craft and Vendor Fair next month so Theadora Williams and Margaret O’Donnell join us today to share all the details.
Amherst awarded grant for trail, recreation improvements
The Town of Amherst has been awarded $280,000 for accessible trail improvements. The money is a State grant to improve the town's recreation facilities.
Downtown Pittsfield demands change for Miguel Estrella
Six months after the fatal officer-involved shooting of Miguel Estrella in Pittsfield, Friends and family of Estrella are holding a rally Sunday afternoon demanding change in mental health crisis response.
westernmassnews.com
Longmeadow teenagers rescued from Connecticut River Saturday
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A scary situation unfolded in Chicopee on Saturday morning. Two teenagers from Longmeadow were rescued from the Connecticut River. Officials told Western Mass News the teens were preparing to participate in the Paper City Regatta. They added that the Hampden County Sheriff’s Marine Patrol Unit, which assisted with the rescue, was established last year to respond to incidents like this one.
WWLP 22News
Westfield Historical Commission hosts ‘ghost’ tours
(Mass Appeal) – The City of Westfield was incorporated in 1669, 353 years ago, and the city has one of the oldest burying grounds in the country, in it’s original location. Coming up this Friday and Saturday night some of the original settlers of Westfield will be coming back to life to share some of the city’s history. Cindy Gaylord, Chairperson of the Westfield Historical Commission and Kathy Palmer, Historical Commission committee member are here with more.
Springfield, Agawam, Easthampton among WMass communities sharing $2.5 million in state funding for parks, open space projects
A splash pad, a new dam and nature trails — these are some of the projects officials say will be funded through the $12 million in grants going to communities across the commonwealth for open space acquisitions and park improvements. In all, 43 communities will be receiving grants, according...
GoFundMe shared for James Bowen Jr. of East Longmeadow, who died in I-91 crash
James Bowen Jr. was remembered as an “amazing light for so many.”. Bowen, 25, was killed in a head-on collision on I-91 in Windsor, Connecticut, according to Western Mass News. Dominique Nicole Loiselle of Brighton was also killed in the crash, the news outlet reported. Bowen was well known...
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in Massachusetts
(Photo by Andrea Piacquadio) (MASSACHUSETTS) As the weather gets colder and we spend more time indoors, it's the perfect time to pick up a good book! If you're looking to explore beyond the pages and get a bit more up close and personal with the authors, then this is for you; check out these four free events happening in Massachusetts- the last one might surprise you!
westernmassnews.com
2 Longmeadow teens saved from CT River
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two teens were rescued by from the Connecticut River after their boat took on water Saturday morning. According to the Hampden County Sheriff’s office, deputies of their Marine Patrol Unit were flagged down by two teens just before 8:30 a.m. under I-391 near the Medina Street boat ramp.
This Berkshire County Resident Deserves A Ton Of Congratulations
Here in the beautiful Berkshires, we love to acknowledge people who make a difference in our area and this time around we pay homage to Carol Bosco-Baumann who was recently appointed as Executive Director of the county's Development Corporation. She brings plenty of experience to the table as she offers skills of high-level strategic marketing, branding, and communications consulting. Carol feels like this new venture is a perfect fit for her as she understands various pillars in making our local economy stronger each and every day.
WWLP 22News
The Big E wraps up record breaking second weekend
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big E was very busy Sunday following Saturday’s record breaking number of nearly 178,000 fairgoers. The previous day’s attendance turned out to be the largest attendance of all time. “So busy it’s been a busy time…. my umbrella broke but we’re...
6 Brick’s, LLC opens to the public Saturday
The 6 Bricks Cannabis dispensary in Springfield opened on Saturday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a reception. According to the 6 Bricks website, they are a cannabis dispensary located in Springfield. It is a black, local, and family-owned business, which is the first of its kind in the industry.
Statewide Cannabis Cup Competition taking place
Some of the people who shop at the INSA dispensary in Springfield, who've developed a wide palate of the strains on the market, will help determine the winners of the state wide Cannabis Cup Competition.
Two people homeless after Springfield mobile home fire
The Red Cross is assisting two people who were forced out of their Springfield mobile home by a fire early Monday morning.
WNYT
Pittsfield residents hold rally for Miguel Estrella
Today, residents in Pittsfield plan to honor Miguel Estrella. He was shot and killed in March by Pittsfield police during a mental health crisis. Today marks the sixth month anniversary of his death, and residents are calling for change in how Pittsfield police respond to people in a mental health crisis.
westernmassnews.com
Shelia the dog receives TLC from TJO staff
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Shelia, a dog at Thomas J O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center was taken in during a cruelty investigation in Holyoke. After her owner surrendered her, she got medical car and some much-needed TLC from shelter staff. TJO officials said after many inquiries about adopting Shelia,...
Putnam recognized for its academic achievements, modern investments
Roger L. Putnam Technical Academy in Springfield was highlighted by the Pioneer Institute as an example of transformation
