Nancy J. (Healey) Del Gizzi, 79, of Blackstone, Mass., passed away on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Rhode Island Hospital. She is the beloved wife of the late Robert J. Del Gizzi. Born in Needham, Mass, on March 11, 1943, she is the daughter of the late William and Bridget (Connelly) Healey. She is the loving mother of Kevin J. Del Gizzi and his wife, Lynnel, of Millville, Mass., and Gary J. Del Gizzi of Burrillville, R.I. She leaves her cherished grandchildren Robert, Jaymison, Evan, Ryan, Connor, Allison and Sara. She was predeceased by her brother William Healey and sister Mary Healey and leaves her nieces and nephews.

BLACKSTONE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO