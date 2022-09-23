Read full article on original website
Heavy crane topples onto downtown Oklahoma City building
OKLAHOMA, USA — Officials said a 60-ton crane being used to remove a video display board from a downtown Oklahoma City building toppled onto the building that houses several news offices. The crane's operator suffered minor injuries in the Saturday afternoon accident. Two other men working in the bucket...
Hundreds of residents without shelter at apartment in downtown OKC
A chaotic afternoon for hundreds of residents at The Regency apartment complex in downtown Oklahoma City. Many may be homeless tonight after they were kicked out this morning due to a power outage. KFOR spoke with several residents who have nowhere to go.
60-ton crane tips over, hits building in downtown Oklahoma City
A 60-ton crane tipped over and hit a building on the corner of Robinson and Sheridan Avenue in downtown Oklahoma City.
Downtown OKC building evacuated while OKC Fire crews investigate
Fire crews are currently investigating a downtown OKC building after evacuating it due to electrical smoke in the lobby, said Oklahoma City Fire.
OKC Fire: Crane crashes into building in downtown OKC
According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, a crane crashed into a building in downtown Oklahoma City Saturday afternoon.
Oklahoma City neighbors panicked after told to evacuate due to wildfire
OKLAHOMA CITY — Would you be prepared if a wildfire put your home in its sight?. A number of neighbors in Oklahoma City said they panicked when they were told to evacuate Friday. When you see the alert or hear the alarm, firefighters said you may not have time to grab paperwork, so you should leave your house and remember everything is replaceable but your life.
Multiple agencies respond to large fire in Choctaw
CHOCTAW, Okla. — Multiple agencies are responding to a large fire in Choctaw. On Sunday afternoon, several agencies responded to a fire in the 1100 block of Hillpoint Lane, including Nicoma Park, Midwest City, Harrah and Newalla fire. KOCO 5 will provide updates as they become available.
Person dead after crashing motorcycle in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — One person is dead after crashing their motorcycle in Oklahoma City. Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded near Southeast 44thStreet and Shields Boulevard. Police said there was a group of three motorcyclists speeding sound on Shields, according to witnesses. At the same time, a car attempted...
Get ready for traffic jams! Memorial Rd, Kilpatrick Tpk, Lake Hefner Pkwy
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is warning motorists to prepare for traffic tie-ups until spring of 2023 in one of Oklahoma City's busiest areas.
Police investigate stabbing in Oklahoma City
Authorities are investigating after a man was found stabbed at an Oklahoma City gas station.
Iconic First Christian Church demolished in Oklahoma City
Following a long battle, a well-known church in Oklahoma City is now a pile of rubble.
Motorcyclist dead after colliding with another vehicle overnight
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person was confirmed dead shortly after a motorcycle crash that occurred near Southeast 39th St. and South Shields Boulevard early on Sunday morning. The motorcyclist was travelling with two others at high rates of speed, with the victim eventually colliding with a car near the area. According to the Oklahoma […]
Crews respond to large wildfire in Grady County
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — 1:00 p.m. Sunday Update: The road has been reopened. Original Post: Crews are responding to a large grass fire in Grady County. On Sunday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol told KOCO 5 that they were requested by Grady County officials to help with a wildfire. OHP...
Oklahoma animal rescue is saving dogs and cats from rural shelters
CHICKASHA, Okla. (KOKH) — Safe Haven Animal Rescue went to the Chickasha Animal Shelter Sunday. The rescue goes out to rural shelters, like the Chickasha shelter, to help get dogs and cats adopted that have been there for months. Rural shelters have fewer resources and public attention than city...
Edmond police officer injured in Friday pursuit put on 'maximum life support'
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — The Edmond police officer who was involved in a wreck on Friday has been placed on maximum life support. Sergeant Joseph 'Joe' Wells was involved in a pursuit on his motorcycle on Friday that ended with him getting hit by the vehicle, driven by 24-year-old Garrett Trammell.
Oklahoma County deputy injured in shooting honored at Beach Boys and John Stamos benefit concert
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Beach Boys and John Stamos held a benefit concert over the weekend to help the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma. Along with raising money for a good cause, they honored an Oklahoma County deputy who was shot while in the line of duty. In late...
Hundreds gather for Sgt. Swartz & Johns 'Officer Down Benefit Ride
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — Saturday morning hundreds gathered at the Crossings Community Church to support both Sgt. Bobby Swartz and Deputy Mark Johns who were shot in the line of duty while serving lock out papers in August. Sgt. Swartz was killed at the scene. Deputy Johns gave...
Man, horse injured in hit-and-run crash
Officials say a man and a horse were injured in a hit-and-run crash in Oklahoma City.
Police search for suspect of stolen vehicle in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for the suspect of a stolen vehicle in Oklahoma City. Around 9 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a scene where a vehicle had been stolen. Police said they tracked the stolen vehicle by pinging a cell phone that had been left inside. When...
3 arrested in connection to apartment attack in northeast Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police have arrested three suspects in connection to a attack on an elderly man in northeast Oklahoma City. Reports say the the incident was caught on a security camera near Northeast 4th Street and North Lottie Avenue. Officials say the attack happened in August, but thanks...
