Columbus, IN

cbs4indy.com

2 men arrested following pursuit, crash, standoff

INDIANAPOLIS – Two men were arrested early Monday after police pursuit, crash, and standoff on Indy’s north side, according to police. Police said they were called to the 100 block of West Fall Creek Parkway just before 1 a.m. for a possible catalytic converter theft. Officers arrived to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Columbus, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WISH-TV

IMPD: 2 arrested after series of grocery store robberies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested two people for their involvement in a strong-armed robbery that happened at a Walmart store. According to a release, the robbery involved Kyle Allen, 30, and Alyissa Hawkins, 28, on Saturday. Investigators say they were conducting a follow-up investigation on...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Sheriff’s office seeking suspect involved in vehicle thefts

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man involved in a rash of vehicle thefts that occurred across four counties. The sheriff’s office said the thefts occurred the week of Aug. 24 in Boone, Hamilton, Madison and Putnam counties with the suspect being described as a white male in his late teens to early 20s. The suspect’s vehicle is a Honda Element between the years of 2003 and 2006 with a distinctive flag banner sticker across the rear window and was last known to have yellow duct tape around the driver’s side mirror, authorities said.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

IMPD: Two Suspected Catalytic Converter Thieves Arrested

INDIANAPOLIS –Two men were arrested Monday morning on the north side of Indianapolis, but not before causing a police chase and a standoff, says IMPD. Police said they were called to the 100 block of West Fall Creek Parkway to investigate two men who they believe may have stolen catalytic converters. Officers found a car matching the description of the suspects they were looking for and tried to pull it over, but the driver sped away.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
#Shooting#Attempted Murder#Violent Crime
Current Publishing

Two injured, one arrested following weekend crash

A Lebanon resident was arrested following an accident that left the two passengers of his GMC Envoy injured, according to a press release from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. The crash occurred Sept. 24 at 7:52 p.m. on County Road 300 S. and County Road 875 E. in Zionsville....
LEBANON, IN
WISH-TV

1 man arrested for fleeing crash scene intoxicated leaving 2 injured

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Police arrested an intoxicated driver Saturday evening in Zionsville after his attempt to flee a rollover crash, while leaving two people injured, according to police. At 7:52 p.m. on Saturday, Boone County police received a call of a truck accident on County Road 300 South...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
NewsBreak
WTHR

Man arrested for OWI, leaving scene of crash near Zionsville

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A man was arrested for drunk driving and leaving the scene of a serious crash in Boone County on Saturday, investigators said. Boone County dispatchers received a 911 call just before 8 p.m. reporting a crash near the intersection of County Road 300 South and County Road 875 East, which is north of Zionsville and east of Whitestown.
BOONE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

1 arrested, 2 hurt in Zionsville drunk-driving truck rollover

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A man was arrested for drunk driving and leaving the scene of a crash Saturday afternoon after his truck flipped off of a Zionsville road, injuring two of his passengers. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office was called around 8 p.m. to the intersection of County Road 300 S. and County Road 21 […]
ZIONSVILLE, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigating early morning shootings Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are investigating four different shootings Sunday, including three that happened within an of each other shortly after midnight. Two people involved walked into area hospitals with gunshot wounds. Officers were first called to Woodruff Place just east of downtown a little before 1 a.m. where...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Mitchell man violates protective order and is arrested for meth

MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested Thursday after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy was requested to assist agents with the Department of Child Services on a case in the 8080 block of US 50 West. When the officer arrived they found 43-year-old Joshua McBride working on...
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Woman goes on shopping spree with stolen debit card and is arrested

BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested Thursday after stealing cash and a debit card from a man’s pant pocket and going on a shopping spree. Police arrested 33-year-old Jessica Hackney on seven counts of theft, two counts of identity deception, and six counts of fraud. On that...
BEDFORD, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man sentenced for role in Amanda Blackburn case

INDIANAPOLIS — A man who pleaded guilty in 2018 to his role in the death of a pastor’s wife during a robbery spree is now learning his sentence. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said Diano Gordon was ordered Monday to serve a 30-year sentence for his role in the case. He will serve 25 years in the Indiana Department of Correction and five years suspended.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

