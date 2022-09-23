Read full article on original website
Indy man arrested for stealing U-Haul, leading police on chase
An Indianapolis man faces charges after police say he lead officers on a chase in a stolen U-Haul box truck.
WISH-TV
Docs: IMPD bodycam captures confession of suspect in shooting outside day care
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man suspected of fatally shooting the mother of his child outside of a day care admitted to the shooting, according to court documents acquired by News 8. Orlando Mitchell, 33, has been charged for the murder of 32-year-old Krystal Walton on Sept. 16. On Monday...
cbs4indy.com
2 men arrested following pursuit, crash, standoff
INDIANAPOLIS – Two men were arrested early Monday after police pursuit, crash, and standoff on Indy’s north side, according to police. Police said they were called to the 100 block of West Fall Creek Parkway just before 1 a.m. for a possible catalytic converter theft. Officers arrived to...
cbs4indy.com
Court docs: Daycare shooting suspect was going to make it a ‘murder suicide’
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man facing charges after a deadly shooting that left a mother dead after dropping off her kids at daycare had planned to kill her, court documents detail. Orlando Mitchell faces charges in connection with the deadly Sept. 16 shooting of Krystal Walton. She was shot...
WISH-TV
IMPD: 2 arrested after series of grocery store robberies
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested two people for their involvement in a strong-armed robbery that happened at a Walmart store. According to a release, the robbery involved Kyle Allen, 30, and Alyissa Hawkins, 28, on Saturday. Investigators say they were conducting a follow-up investigation on...
Current Publishing
Sheriff’s office seeking suspect involved in vehicle thefts
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man involved in a rash of vehicle thefts that occurred across four counties. The sheriff’s office said the thefts occurred the week of Aug. 24 in Boone, Hamilton, Madison and Putnam counties with the suspect being described as a white male in his late teens to early 20s. The suspect’s vehicle is a Honda Element between the years of 2003 and 2006 with a distinctive flag banner sticker across the rear window and was last known to have yellow duct tape around the driver’s side mirror, authorities said.
WIBC.com
IMPD: Two Suspected Catalytic Converter Thieves Arrested
INDIANAPOLIS –Two men were arrested Monday morning on the north side of Indianapolis, but not before causing a police chase and a standoff, says IMPD. Police said they were called to the 100 block of West Fall Creek Parkway to investigate two men who they believe may have stolen catalytic converters. Officers found a car matching the description of the suspects they were looking for and tried to pull it over, but the driver sped away.
wbiw.com
Mitchell man arrested after police find syringe and marijuana in a van
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested Thursday afternoon when Mitchell Police officers responded to a domestic fight in the 1200 block of Elm Park. The caller reported a man and woman were arguing in a blue minivan and the woman was beating on the dashboard. When police arrived...
wbiw.com
Man arrested on drug charges after officer recognizes him for having suspended license
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Friday after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy was conducting routine patrols in the area of State Road 37 and 16th Street. As the deputy was passing Rever’s Food & Fuel he saw 55-year-old Billy Walker pull his 2001 blue...
Silver Alert canceled for 13-year-old Scottsburg boy
A statewide Silver Alert issued earlier Monday for a 13-year-old boy from southern Indiana has been canceled.
Current Publishing
Two injured, one arrested following weekend crash
WISH-TV
WTHR
IMPD investigating early morning shootings Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are investigating four different shootings Sunday, including three that happened within an of each other shortly after midnight. Two people involved walked into area hospitals with gunshot wounds. Officers were first called to Woodruff Place just east of downtown a little before 1 a.m. where...
wbiw.com
Mitchell man violates protective order and is arrested for meth
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested Thursday after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy was requested to assist agents with the Department of Child Services on a case in the 8080 block of US 50 West. When the officer arrived they found 43-year-old Joshua McBride working on...
Man wanted for murder arrested after being cited for littering by Greenwood PD
A man was arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing last month on Indianapolis' south side after he littered in front of a Greenwood police officer and provided a false identity when questioned.
wbiw.com
Woman goes on shopping spree with stolen debit card and is arrested
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested Thursday after stealing cash and a debit card from a man’s pant pocket and going on a shopping spree. Police arrested 33-year-old Jessica Hackney on seven counts of theft, two counts of identity deception, and six counts of fraud. On that...
cbs4indy.com
Man sentenced for role in Amanda Blackburn case
INDIANAPOLIS — A man who pleaded guilty in 2018 to his role in the death of a pastor’s wife during a robbery spree is now learning his sentence. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said Diano Gordon was ordered Monday to serve a 30-year sentence for his role in the case. He will serve 25 years in the Indiana Department of Correction and five years suspended.
Man shot dead during argument in home on Indy's northeast side
A man was shot to death during an argument early Saturday inside a home on the city's northeast side, police say.
