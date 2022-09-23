ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

TMZ.com

Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too

The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
RadarOnline

Suspended Celtics Coach Ime Udoka's Affair Discovered Through Home Doorbell Camera

Ime Udoka and his mistress were allegedly caught in their affair by nothing more than an average home security feature. "Multiple sources confirm, #Celtics female staffer’s affair w/ Celtics Coach #ImeUdoka was uncovered by her husband when he overheard a private conversation on a home doorbell camera," sports reporter Kevin Frazier wrote via Twitter on Saturday, September 24.The Celtics coach was suspended for a year from the high profile job after breaking several NBA rules by cheating on his current partner, Nia Long, with a woman on the team's staff.Long, who had recently moved to Boston to go on a...
The Ringer

The Seven Biggest Questions as the NBA Opens for Business for the 2022-23 Season

After a frenetic two and a half years, featuring restarts and accelerated seasons and replacement players, the NBA finally took a much-needed break this summer. The news cycle never fully stopped, thanks in large part to Kevin Durant’s futile trade demand, yet the league managed to slow down long enough for us to consider picking up an actual hobby. (That offer was respectfully declined.)
The Ringer

Injury Could Determine Mac’s Future With the Pats, Plus Gary Washburn on Celtics Media Day

0:30 — PATRIOTS: Brian discusses Mac Jones’s tight-lipped press conference and how his ankle injury will affect the Patriots’ season as well as Mac’s development as a franchise QB. 20:00 — CELTICS: Brian chats with Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe about Celtics media day, the Ime Udoka ordeal, why the Celtics tabbed Joe Mazzulla as the interim head coach, what it will take to re-sign Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, and more.
