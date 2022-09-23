A new UCLA study has found anxiety specific to pregnancy and childbirth is associated with shorter gestation times and earlier births. One screening tool administered in the first trimester could reliably predict early birth. Screening for depression in pregnancy and postpartum is now a common part of maternal care; the authors suggest that adding an evaluation for anxiety in early pregnancy and for a more specific form of anxiety called pregnancy anxiety during pregnancy could identify women who might need interventions for healthier pregnancies and babies. The research is published in the journal, Health Psychology.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 51 MINUTES AGO